State College, PA

abc27.com

1on1 with Tom Hannifan

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Andrew Clay hears from Tom Hannifan of “PAYDIRT – A Penn State Football Show” ahead of the Nittany Lions’ matchup with the Ohio Bobcats. Download the Nittany Nation App for the most up-to-date news on Penn State sports. This week, Hannifan...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg man sentenced in Camp Hill pool shooting

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Edwin Ruben Sosa Jimenez of Harrisburg was sentenced to 5.5 to 18 years in state prison after pleading guilty for his role in the June, 28, 2021 shooting that happened at the Camp Hill Borough Pool. Jimenez pleaded guilty to one count of criminal...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: The Giant Company

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are fulfilling the needs of students before, during, and after school. The Giant Company partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region to fill 250 drawstring bags with food and school supplies. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and...
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Steelton man sentenced to 30 years in overdose death

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice announced that a Steelton man was sentenced to prison after selling drugs that killed a Cumberland County man on March 3, 2018. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.
STEELTON, PA
abc27.com

Tanker truck flipped on side on US 22 east, roadway reopened

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to an abc27 photographer on-scene, an asphalt tanker truck flipped on its side between the exit for PA 325 East – Mountain Road and the exit for PA 225 North – Halifax/Dauphin on US 22 eastbound at approximately 6 p.m. on Sept. 6. The truck took out several yards of guide rail according to PennDOT.
HALIFAX, PA
abc27.com

Perry County man charged in fatal fentanyl overdose

(WHTM) – A Perry County man has been charged after a fatal fentanyl overdose in Carlisle. Carlisle Police say on June 28 officers responded to an unresponsive man on N. East Street. The man was transported to UPMC Carlisle where he later died from a fentanyl overdose. Police say...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Enola woman escapes police after requesting cigarette

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – East Pennsboro Police say a woman was arrested for escape after she requested a cigarette before going to jail. Police say Rachel Joanna Marie Bangert was wanted on active arrest warrants and located by police in the area of S. Enola Drive and South Street. Bangert was taken into custody without incident and requested a cigarette from her bag prior to going to prison.
ENOLA, PA

