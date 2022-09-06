Read full article on original website
1on1 with Tom Hannifan
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Andrew Clay hears from Tom Hannifan of “PAYDIRT – A Penn State Football Show” ahead of the Nittany Lions’ matchup with the Ohio Bobcats. Download the Nittany Nation App for the most up-to-date news on Penn State sports. This week, Hannifan...
Harrisburg man sentenced in Camp Hill pool shooting
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Edwin Ruben Sosa Jimenez of Harrisburg was sentenced to 5.5 to 18 years in state prison after pleading guilty for his role in the June, 28, 2021 shooting that happened at the Camp Hill Borough Pool. Jimenez pleaded guilty to one count of criminal...
Forget first shift, second shift: Mechanicsburg-based flex scheduling app gets $1.5M investment
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — With even the biggest Silicon Valley tech companies suddenly struggling to attract investment and laying off workers, this might seem like a terrible time for a far smaller tech company — based in central Pennsylvania, of all places — to try dazzling investors.
Hometown Hero: The Giant Company
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are fulfilling the needs of students before, during, and after school. The Giant Company partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region to fill 250 drawstring bags with food and school supplies. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and...
Steelton man sentenced to 30 years in overdose death
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice announced that a Steelton man was sentenced to prison after selling drugs that killed a Cumberland County man on March 3, 2018. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.
Tanker truck flipped on side on US 22 east, roadway reopened
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to an abc27 photographer on-scene, an asphalt tanker truck flipped on its side between the exit for PA 325 East – Mountain Road and the exit for PA 225 North – Halifax/Dauphin on US 22 eastbound at approximately 6 p.m. on Sept. 6. The truck took out several yards of guide rail according to PennDOT.
Man charged after trying to elude officer in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to West Shore Regional Police a traffic stop in Lemoyne led to a pursuit on Saturday, September 3. On Saturday, September 3 at around 1:30 p.m. a West Shore Regional Police officer tried to conduct a traffic stop in the 200 Block of Lowther Street.
Perry County man charged in fatal fentanyl overdose
(WHTM) – A Perry County man has been charged after a fatal fentanyl overdose in Carlisle. Carlisle Police say on June 28 officers responded to an unresponsive man on N. East Street. The man was transported to UPMC Carlisle where he later died from a fentanyl overdose. Police say...
Enola woman escapes police after requesting cigarette
ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – East Pennsboro Police say a woman was arrested for escape after she requested a cigarette before going to jail. Police say Rachel Joanna Marie Bangert was wanted on active arrest warrants and located by police in the area of S. Enola Drive and South Street. Bangert was taken into custody without incident and requested a cigarette from her bag prior to going to prison.
