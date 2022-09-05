ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Jim Harbaugh wants to see from J.J. McCarthy in his first Michigan football start

 3 days ago
While Michigan football’s Week 2 opponent, Hawaii, is somewhat uninspiring, given how bad the Rainbow Warriors currently are, fans will be beyond eager for the rare night game at The Big House on Saturday. And that’s because the Wolverine quarterback battle rages on in unconventional fashion, this week with J.J. McCarthy getting his first career start as the coaching staff continues to evaluate him and incumbent starter, Cade McNamara.

In the season opener, McNamara had a relatively pedestrian outing, though McCarthy showed a bit of a spark, even though he wasn’t asked to do much. In evaluating the Week 1 performances of the quarterbacks, head coach Jim Harbaugh told Brad Galli that Michigan is blessed with two-starting caliber signal callers.

“Again, they’re both, as we’ve said, we feel they’re both starting quarterbacks,” Harbaugh said. “I thought Cade had a good game. I thought J.J. looked really good when he got in there. I think I referred to him as electric after the game — I still feel that way. We love them both.

“Cade’s a perfectionist. There were two throws he would have liked to have back. Two incompletions that just narrowly missed. But that’s the kind of competitor, perfectionist he is. But keep playing their game — really, that’s what I want to see. I want to see each guy play their game in their style and it’s up to our coaches to put them in the best position to do it.”

Now that McCarthy will get his turn under center, what does he need to do to prove he’s worthy to start in Week 3? After all, that’s the intended plan by Harbaugh, to evaluate what he’s seen in the first two games and name an official starter for the game against Connecticut.

For McCarthy, he just needs a continuation of what he’s already shown. And while that might sound easy, it will be different now that he’s getting the bulk of the snaps rather than coming in sporadically to relieve McNamara.

“Just exactly the way he was last week — it couldn’t be better,” Harbaugh said. “I really felt like last week, my interactions with him on the sideline, he was calm, cool, collected. It just really looked like things were slowing down in the game, slowing down. You hear a lot of great players talk about how it slows down. You could see it. You really could, you could feel that. Just keep it up, keep doing you. Cade, do the same thing. Keep doing Cade. We love both guys.”

As Galli points out, McCarthy always seems happy, always with a smile on his face. But, in practice, of course, everything doesn’t go as planned. That said, does the smile ever disappear? Does his disposition ever change?

“I haven’t seen it. He’s like a kid in a candy store,” Harbaugh said. “That’s how I’d describe him. He’s like a kid in a candy store.”

Watch the whole exchange below.

MLive.com

Purcell’s Picks: Predicting Week 3 Metro Detroit football matchups

After a dismal effort in Week 1, I rebounded nicely with my picks in Week 2. Going 16-5 with my picks last week, I’m now 25-15 with my picks through two weeks of the season. The problem now is division play gets rolling in both the OAA and MAC conferences, both of which are stacked with good teams. Let’s see how lucky I get with my picks this week. No matter how things pan out, Week three around Metro Detroit should provide some fun high school football action.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Finley: MSU pitches an ultimatum for vendors: Support Dem causes or else

Michigan State University trustees are set to vote on a resolution Friday that would seemingly put vendors on notice: Support the political agenda of Democratic board members, or forget about doing business with the college. Passage will trigger an explosive feud with the Republican-controlled Legislature, which holds MSU's purse strings.
EAST LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Niche: University of Michigan No. 2 public university in America

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan is the No. 2 public university in the nation, according to ranking and review site Niche. U-M received an overall grade of A+ on the site, which calculates its rankings based on student reviews and key statistics from the U.S. Department of Education.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maryland Daily Record

Tom Monaghan Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Kids/Children Name: Barbara Monaghan, Susan Monaghan, Mary Monaghan and Margaret Monaghan. Everyone has seen Domino’s Pizza showroom, but few of them know that Thomas Stephen Monaghan is the person behind creating a worldwide chain of restaurants. In 1960, he founded the company. The businessman was the owner of the Detroit Tigers. The philanthropist sold his company so that he can focus on charitable causes. Tom pledged that he would donate his money to philanthropic causes. He is considered one of the most successful businessmen in the world. In the long journey of life, Tom has ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WNDU

Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
MICHIGAN STATE
