ASU football packs classic Sparky helmet-jersey combo to Oklahoma State
The Arizona State Sun Devils last played the Oklahoma State Cowboys in 1993, so why not go old-school for another meeting in 2022?. ASU football, which went with a classic maroon-and-gold uniform combination in the 2022 opener, will pack a Sparky-centric uniform set for Stillwater, Okla., where the team will face the 11th-ranked team in the nation on Saturday.
Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State: How to watch, live stream, TV, kickoff time
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football faces what should be its toughest non-conference test of the season when Arizona State comes to town this Saturday for a matchup under the lights of Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys need to show more consistency on defense, especially against a Sun Devil offense that delivered some firepower in their opener.
Premium podcast: Oklahoma State preview
The latest edition of the Sun Devil Source Report Premium Podcast is a detailed analysis preview of the matchup in Stillwater on Saturday.
How OSU Plans to Stripe the Stadium on Saturday vs. Arizona State
OSU has in the past successfully deployed strategies striping Boone Pickens Stadium — but it comes with some serious planning. So get out your pen and paper if you’re planning on being there this coming Saturday as Arizona State comes to town. Lower bowl: Wear orange. That includes...
Four-star forward Akil Watson breaks down his commitment to Arizona State
Arizona State has landed a commitment from four-star forward Akil Watson. The 6-foot-8, 205 power forward chose the Sun Devils over Illinois, Creighton, DePaul among other programs. I committed now to lock it in,” he said. “ It felt like a place where I’m really going to succeed and after...
UW Men's Golf Season Tees Of At Maui Jim Intercollegaite
The 2022-23 Washington men's golf season tees off this weekend as the Huskies head to Arizona for the annual Maui Jim Intercollegiate. The tournament will be held Friday through Sunday, Sept. 9-11, at Mirabel Golf Course in Scottsdale, Ariz. The par-70 course will play at 7,118 yards, and the 15-team field also includes Pac-12 foes Arizona State and Oregon.
OSU Favored by Double Digits Over Arizona State in Week 2
A deflating 22-point fourth-quarter scoring frenzy from Central Michigan in Week 1 vs. Oklahoma State has not done enough to dissuade bettors away from OSU’s prospects in Week 2 (and beyond). The Cowboys opened as double-digit favorites over visiting Arizona State in Week 2 at most sportsbooks. Caesars Sportsbook...
Oklahoma Family Recreates Boone Pickens Stadium In Backyard
An Oklahoma family's yearly tradition is back with a twist. Every football season the Pickard family recreates OU's Owen field on their yard in Blanchard. Owen Pickard said he lost a bet with a Cowboys fan, so this year he had to get out the stencils for Boone Pickens stadium.
Freshman forward Jalen Montonati lands his first offer from his father's alma-mater
During the month of July, Mike Boynton was spotted watching local high-level freshman prospect Jalen Montonati compete with his Team Griffin travel team. Today, Boynton made it apparent that he was sold on what he saw and extended Montonati his first Division I offer. "It was funny because we were...
Raceway director leaving for Chicago
Phoenix Raceway’s track president is shifting gears as she relocates from the Valley to a new event in Chicago at the end of 2022. NASCAR announced Aug. 25 that its vice president of track marketing and the raceway’s president, Julie Giese, is departing for the Midwest to take the track president position at the recently established Chicago Street Course.
Here are Arizona’s Most Admired Companies for 2022
A lot has changed in the workplace during the last few years. Zoom is used more as a noun than a verb. Working from home is now a way of life. Inclusion has become much more than just making sure everyone is invited to after-work happy hour. And living through the pandemic has completely changed the way we do business on a daily basis.
Officials remind boaters of invasive zebra mussels present in nearly 30 Oklahoma lakes
If you have a boat, you may have taken it out for Labor Day and could be heading out again this weekend. But before you do, you need to check it for zebra mussels.
Marisol Garcia Wants to Transform Arizona's Teachers Union
Building a labor movement in Phoenix is no easy task. Over the past year, though, the labor movement in Phoenix has seen some major wins. Last fall, airport workers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport went on a 10-day strike, scoring a new contract after years of bargaining. In June, a former budtender at Curaleaf’s dispensary in Gilbert won her job back after arguing in court that the cannabis giant fired her for organizing. And employees at Starbucks locations across the Valley joined unions — becoming some of the first unions at the coffeehouse chain in the country.
‘Don’t Lie for the Other Guy’ campaign arrives in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The “Don’t Lie for the Other Guy” program is looking to gain exposure in the Valley in an effort to stop individuals from buying guns for those who can’t legally do so. The campaign was created by the Department of Justice, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the firearm trade association NSSF. The message is simple: “Buy a gun for someone who can’t, and buy yourself 15 years in jail. Whatever you do...Don’t Lie for the Other Guy.”
Arizona justice of the peace resolves allegations over gun incident
PHOENIX — An Arizona justice of the peace has resolved misconduct allegations with the state after he was accused of using extensive profanity and discharging a gun near a civilian. The Commission on Judicial Conduct announced Wednesday it would not continue to pursue charges against Pima County Justice of...
Oklahoma City restaurant named one of ’50 Best New Restaurants in 2022′
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new Oklahoma City restaurant is making headlines after it caught the attention of a national publication. Bon Appetit Magazine sent its staff across the country to search for the 50 best new restaurants in 2022. Ma Der Lao Kitchen was one of a handful...
Newly naturalized citizens in Arizona could sway November midterm elections
PHOENIX — Arizona is one of the top states where newly naturalized citizens could sway the November midterm elections, according to a recent report. Nearly 64,000 immigrants became U.S. citizens in Arizona between 2016 and 2020, reflecting a number six times greater than President Job Biden’s estimated 10,500-vote margin of victory in Arizona four years ago.
Bureau of Land Management approves travel route system southwest of Phoenix
PHOENIX — The Bureau of Land Management’s Lower Sonoran Field Office finalized a management plan that designated a travel route system on public lands south of the Phoenix metro area last week. The Buckeye Hills Travel Management Plan Environmental Assessment will provide outdoor travel for motorized and non-motorized...
Construction bolts flatten tires in Oklahoma City
An unusual road hazard flattened the tires of several vehicles traveling on the Broadway Extension in Oklahoma City.
I-10 Wild Horse Pass Corridor Reaches Major Milestone
A significant milestone has been reached toward improving Interstate 10 south of the metro-Phoenix area, known as the Wild Horse Pass Corridor. The Arizona Department of Transportation has published the draft study recommendations for the I-10 improvements between the Loop 202 Freeway (Santan/South Mountain) and State Route 387. It’s an important milestone in improving the 26-mile stretch of I-10 between Phoenix and Casa Grande.
