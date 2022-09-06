ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

ASU football packs classic Sparky helmet-jersey combo to Oklahoma State

The Arizona State Sun Devils last played the Oklahoma State Cowboys in 1993, so why not go old-school for another meeting in 2022?. ASU football, which went with a classic maroon-and-gold uniform combination in the 2022 opener, will pack a Sparky-centric uniform set for Stillwater, Okla., where the team will face the 11th-ranked team in the nation on Saturday.
TEMPE, AZ
Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State: How to watch, live stream, TV, kickoff time

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football faces what should be its toughest non-conference test of the season when Arizona State comes to town this Saturday for a matchup under the lights of Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys need to show more consistency on defense, especially against a Sun Devil offense that delivered some firepower in their opener.
STILLWATER, OK
How OSU Plans to Stripe the Stadium on Saturday vs. Arizona State

OSU has in the past successfully deployed strategies striping Boone Pickens Stadium — but it comes with some serious planning. So get out your pen and paper if you’re planning on being there this coming Saturday as Arizona State comes to town. Lower bowl: Wear orange. That includes...
TEMPE, AZ
