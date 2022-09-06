Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Attempted murder investigation underway following apparent shooting in Ewa Beach
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder following an apparent shooting in Ewa Beach Wednesday night. We’re told the incident happened just after 9 p.m. around Papipi Road near Oneula Beach Park, also known as Hau Bush. Sources said a man, believed to be in his...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Investigation underway into aggravated assault at Ala Moana Beach Park
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an attack at Ala Moana Beach Park on Thursday that they classified as an aggravated assault. It happened around 1:40 p.m. near the L&L Hawaiian Barbecue at the park. Emergency Medical Service treated a man in his 60s. Officials said he may have...
Police investigate attempted murder case in Ewa Beach
Police are investigating an attempted murder case in Ewa Beach.
Suspect charged after stabbing with pocket knife
On Monday, a man was in serious condition after being stabbed in Waianae near Farrington Highway.
KITV.com
HPD Chief's son, Zane Logan, released from jail after posting $20k bond
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Zane Logan, the son of the Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan, has been released after posting his $20,000 bond. Logan has had a handful of run-ins with police, and was most recently arrested for criminal contempt on Aug. 20 for failing to appear for an Aug. 15 court date on a second-degree burglary charge.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police arrest suspect accused of stabbing 2 people in Makaha
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A suspect is in custody following a stabbing two people in Makaha on Monday morning, Honolulu police said. Police records show 43-year-old Dennis Noel Hueu Medeiros was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Authorities responded to the incident just before 9 a.m. near Alawa Place. HPD said...
KITV.com
Attempted murder in Ewa Beach shakes community
EWA BEACH (KITV4) -- Witnesses say a woman covered in blood ran onto the street crying for help Tuesday afternoon in Ewa Beach. The call came in just before 12:30 p.m. Police are now investigating this incident as an attempted murder.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for deadly 2019 Ala Moana shooting
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect who fatally shot a 20-year-old man at Ala Moana Center in 2019 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday. 25-year-old Kapono Miranda had pleaded guilty to manslaughter in April, officials said. Video from the night of the shooting shows victim Alan Jennings...
KITV.com
Victim, suspect knew each other in fatal stabbing in Makiki
Honolulu police are reporting that the suspect arrested in the fatal stabbing of a man on Friday knew the victim. The suspect, 53-year-old Samuel Spencer III, was arrested Friday, on Nehoa Street and Mott Smith Street in Makiki.
KITV.com
Sandy Beach Park stabbing leaves 24-year-old man in serious condition
HONOLULU (KITV4) - A man is in serious condition after being stabbed Sunday Night at Sandy Beach Park. Around 11:22 p.m. on September 4, police responded to a call of a stabbing at Wawamalu Beach Park, also known as Sandy Beach Park, in Hawaii Kai.
Sandy Beach Park stabbing opens police investigation
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a 24-year-old man is in serious condition after being stabbed on Sunday night at Sandy’s Beach Park. The incident happened on Sept. 4, at around 11:22 p.m. According to EMS, he was stabbed and transported to the nearest hospital. The cause of the incident is unknown […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Suspects wanted in connection to brazen burglary at UH Manoa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for two suspects in connection to a brazen burglary at UH Manoa. The university’s Public Safety Department said the incident happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday night at the rooftop storage area of Bilger Hall. Photos taken from nearby surveillance cameras shows a...
KITV.com
Oahu stabbings at Sandy Beach Park and Waianae leave three hospitalized
A 24-year-old man was stabbed in the chest over the weekend. EMS reports this happened at Sandy beach -- just before 11:30 Sunday night.
Waianae stabbing leaves 1 in serious condition
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported a man in his 60s is in serious after being stabbed on Monday near Farrington Highway in Waianae. The incident happened on Sept. 5, at around 9 a.m. The Honolulu Police Department said a suspect has been arrested. The cause of this incident is unknown at […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu police investigating following 2 stabbings in East Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating two stabbings that happened Sunday in East Oahu. Emergency Medical Services said a 24-year-old man was stabbed in the chest at Sandy Beach Park around 11:20 p.m. Officials said he was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Authorities did not release any...
HPD arrest man for getting into car on HFD property
Two witnesses said they saw a man enter the Honolulu Fire Department building in Nanakuli and get inside a parked car on HFD property.
KITV.com
Swimmer who went into cardiac arrest at Waikiki swim race dies
The Medical Examiner today confirmed the man who suffered a heart attack during the Waikiki Roughwater Swim has died. Friends identified him as Gustavo Penilla. Swimmer who suffered heart attack during race at Waikiki Beach dies. A swimmer who had to be rescued after suffering an apparent heart attack during...
KITV.com
Suspects caught on camera burglarizing storage room in Bilger Hall at UH Manoa
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu police are looking to the public for help identifying two people caught on surveillance camera burglarizing a storage room at Bilger Hall on the campus of the University of Hawaii – Manoa, Tuesday night. According to university officials, the incident happened around 7 p.m. on...
Woman assaults hospital staff in Aiea
A woman allegedly assaulted a healthcare worker on Saturday, Sept. 3 around 5:25 p.m. in Aiea , according to the Honolulu Police Department.
KITV.com
Automated License Plate Readers, or ALPRs, hope to help Honolulu Police crack down on crime
The Honolulu Police Department continues to turn to technology to help fight crime. KITV4's Cynthia Yip reports, the Automated License Plate Readers, or ALPRS, are helping HPD find stolen cars. Honolulu Police invests in license plate-reading technology to catch criminals faster. he Honolulu Police Department continues to turn to technology...
