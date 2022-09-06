ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hawaiinewsnow.com

Investigation underway into aggravated assault at Ala Moana Beach Park

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an attack at Ala Moana Beach Park on Thursday that they classified as an aggravated assault. It happened around 1:40 p.m. near the L&L Hawaiian Barbecue at the park. Emergency Medical Service treated a man in his 60s. Officials said he may have...
KITV.com

HPD Chief's son, Zane Logan, released from jail after posting $20k bond

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Zane Logan, the son of the Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan, has been released after posting his $20,000 bond. Logan has had a handful of run-ins with police, and was most recently arrested for criminal contempt on Aug. 20 for failing to appear for an Aug. 15 court date on a second-degree burglary charge.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police arrest suspect accused of stabbing 2 people in Makaha

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A suspect is in custody following a stabbing two people in Makaha on Monday morning, Honolulu police said. Police records show 43-year-old Dennis Noel Hueu Medeiros was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Authorities responded to the incident just before 9 a.m. near Alawa Place. HPD said...
KITV.com

Attempted murder in Ewa Beach shakes community

EWA BEACH (KITV4) -- Witnesses say a woman covered in blood ran onto the street crying for help Tuesday afternoon in Ewa Beach. The call came in just before 12:30 p.m. Police are now investigating this incident as an attempted murder.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for deadly 2019 Ala Moana shooting

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect who fatally shot a 20-year-old man at Ala Moana Center in 2019 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday. 25-year-old Kapono Miranda had pleaded guilty to manslaughter in April, officials said. Video from the night of the shooting shows victim Alan Jennings...
KHON2

Sandy Beach Park stabbing opens police investigation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a 24-year-old man is in serious condition after being stabbed on Sunday night at Sandy’s Beach Park. The incident happened on Sept. 4, at around 11:22 p.m. According to EMS, he was stabbed and transported to the nearest hospital. The cause of the incident is unknown […]
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD: Suspects wanted in connection to brazen burglary at UH Manoa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for two suspects in connection to a brazen burglary at UH Manoa. The university’s Public Safety Department said the incident happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday night at the rooftop storage area of Bilger Hall. Photos taken from nearby surveillance cameras shows a...
KHON2

Waianae stabbing leaves 1 in serious condition

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported a man in his 60s is in serious after being stabbed on Monday near Farrington Highway in Waianae. The incident happened on Sept. 5, at around 9 a.m. The Honolulu Police Department said a suspect has been arrested. The cause of this incident is unknown at […]
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu police investigating following 2 stabbings in East Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating two stabbings that happened Sunday in East Oahu. Emergency Medical Services said a 24-year-old man was stabbed in the chest at Sandy Beach Park around 11:20 p.m. Officials said he was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Authorities did not release any...
KITV.com

Swimmer who went into cardiac arrest at Waikiki swim race dies

The Medical Examiner today confirmed the man who suffered a heart attack during the Waikiki Roughwater Swim has died. Friends identified him as Gustavo Penilla. Swimmer who suffered heart attack during race at Waikiki Beach dies. A swimmer who had to be rescued after suffering an apparent heart attack during...
