Phoenix, AZ

1 dead, 5 rescued after hikers run out of water in extreme Arizona heat

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — A hiker died and several others were rescued in the Cave Creek area of Phoenix as temperatures swelled near 110 degrees Monday afternoon, according to the Scottsdale Fire Department.

Deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office responded at around 1:30 p.m. to a call for possible heat exhaustion at the Spur Cross Trailhead, KTVK reported.

According to the TV station, one man in his 20s, who has not been identified publicly, was unresponsive on the scene and died a short while later at an area hospital. The five other hikers, all of whom were flown to safety, are expected to recover fully.

Fire officials attributed the man’s death to heat stroke, KSAZ-TV reported.

According to the TV station, the hikers ran out of water about halfway through their outing.

KTVK meteorologists said temperatures were near 110 degrees when the group was hiking.

“With extreme heat days, people have to start super early in the morning,” Scottsdale Fire Capt. Dave Folio told KSAZ, adding, “You have to have a lot of water and hydrate the night before.”

A good rule of thumb, Folio said, is to turn around and head back to the trailhead once you’re halfway finished with the water brought along on a hike.

KTAR.com

Bureau of Land Management approves travel route system southwest of Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Bureau of Land Management’s Lower Sonoran Field Office finalized a management plan that designated a travel route system on public lands south of the Phoenix metro area last week. The Buckeye Hills Travel Management Plan Environmental Assessment will provide outdoor travel for motorized and non-motorized...
PHOENIX, AZ
Brenna Temple

Are Phoenix and Arizona ground zero for climate change?

It's no secret that the southwest is one of the driest regions in the country. And as the climate continues to change, Arizona is predicted to be hit especially hard. According to an article, Phoenix is one of the top fastest warming cities in the US and will be almost unliveable by 2050 due to climate change.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Did you see it? Arizonans report seeing row of lights in sky

PHOENIX - Residents across the Phoenix metropolitan area woke up to an interesting spectacle early Wednesday morning after a row of lights were seen drifting across the Arizona sky. The lights were witnessed in areas from Ahwatukee and Chandler to as far north as Chino Valley. Luckily, there's an explanation...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

A look at how Phoenix's 'Cool Pavement' program is doing to cool down heat islands

PHOENIX - From a neighborhood in south Phoenix a year ago to another one in north Phoenix in 2020, the city’s "Cool Pavement" program is rolling along. "We have close to 5,000 miles of city streets. Of those, about 4,000 of those miles are neighborhoods, so residential streets. Our cool pavement program is focused on those residential streets," says Kini Knudson, director of street transportation.
PHOENIX, AZ
