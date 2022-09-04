ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrior Gold Receives Final Products of the High-Resolution Heliborne Magnetic, VLF and LiDAR Survey

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Warrior Gold Inc. (TSX-V - WAR) (“Warrior Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has received the final products and maps from the high-resolution heliborne magnetic, VLF and LiDAR Survey completed in June (see press release dated June 24, 2022) over the Company’s KLW and KLC claim groups located in the Kirkland Lake gold camp. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005407/en/ Map 1: New Regional LiDAR Map of KLW and KLC with Goodfish-Kirana (Graphic: Business Wire)
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
Race for US Lithium Hinges on Fight Over Mine in Nevada

The high-desert mountain pass overlooking alfalfa fields and RV parks doesn’t look like a battleground that will shape the country’s. But when the rock samples here are pulverized, pulled apart and mixed with chemicals, they yield a metal increasingly seen as white gold: lithium, a. critical ingredient. for...
Zinc8 to manufacture its first zinc-air batteries in the U.S.

Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. announced that the company’s inaugural commercial production facility will be based in Ulster County in New York. Based upon comprehensive analysis done by the company, the recently announced Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) manufacturing production credits provide distinct and direct benefits to Zinc8, influencing its production plans in the United States.
Chariot and Total Eren To Launch Nour Project Feasibility Study

Chariot and the Total Eren consortium are lining up feasibility studies for a large-scale green hydrogen project in Mauritania. A consortium comprising Chariot Limited, the Africa focused transitional energy company and Total Eren, a leading renewable energy Independent Power Producer (IPP) based in Paris, will launch feasibility studies in order to co-develop the Nour Project, a large-scale green hydrogen project to be located in Mauritania.
Dow Jumps 450 Points; UiPath Shares Slide

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones adding around 450 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.45% to 31,596.87 while the NASDAQ rose 1.99% to 11,774.77. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.74% to 3,976.30. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares jumped by...
Busy Beaver Building Centers Deploy Badger Technologies Autonomous Robots to Improve Inventory Management, Price Integrity and Planogram Compliance

Tech-Savvy Home Improvement Chain Adopts Retail Robots to Automate Inventory Shelf Scans, Including Electronic Shelf Labels, to Support Reduction of Product & Price Checks from 80 Hours Weekly to 40 Minutes Daily. Badger Technologies, a product division of Jabil and leader in retail automation, has announced a production rollout of...
Curve Finance Launches on Kava

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Since its launch of the Ethereum co-chain, Kava has been the fastest growing blockchain for protocols. Today DeFi powerhouse Curve launches on Kava boasting the highest APY pools ever seen starting next week. Curve and Kava’s landmark partnership is made possible by Kava Rise, the world’s first programmatic rewards program set to drive unseen growth to the Kava blockchain. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908006098/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Odyssey Energy Solutions continues quest to electrify developing economies with $5.3M seed

But in places where the grid is unreliable or non-existent, where incumbent resistance doesn’t exist, potential disruptors are popping up. For years, setting up electric grids on islands or in remote territories was a costly proposition since their relatively small sizes ran counter to fossil fuels’ economies of scale. Now, though, renewables are flipping the script.
BOVIET SOLAR AND ORIGIS ENERGY INCREASE SOLAR MODULE SUPPLY AGREEMENT TO MORE THAN 1.1-GIGAWATT

New Origis purchase order for 400 Megawatts builds on 700-Megawatt procurement deal announced in July 2022. Boviet Solar Technology Co. Ltd. (Boviet Solar), a leading global solar energy technology company specializing in manufacturing of PERC PV cells, Gamma Series™ Monofacial and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV Modules, has signed an additional purchase order for more than 400 Megawatts of solar capacity with Origis Energy, one of America's largest solar and energy storage developers. Together with the original 700-Megawatt agreement signed in July, the partnership now covers 1.1 Gigawatt of solar capacity.
Tempest Minerals confirms copper and other metals at Orion, including new hard-to-detect zinc-sulphide

Tempest Minerals Ltd (ASX:TEM) (TEM) has confirmed the abundant presence of copper and other metals from a Down Hole Electromagnetic (DHEM) survey at the Orion target within its Meleya project in Western Australia, with the results helping to prioritise near-term drilling campaigns across the belt. Significantly, assays have also identified...
Looking Into Vale's Recent Short Interest

Vale's (NYSE:VALE) short percent of float has risen 16.95% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 30.34 million shares sold short, which is 0.69% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Island Drilling Scores New Deal For One Of Its Rigs

Island Drilling has won a contract with Trident Energy for the provision of the Island Innovator drilling rig for a drilling campaign off Equatorial Guinea. — Norwegian offshore driller Island Drilling has won a contract with Trident Energy for the provision of the Island Innovator drilling rig and associated services for a drilling campaign offshore Equatorial Guinea.
Digging a little deeper: New study explores the nanoscale properties of the Gulong shale oil reservoir

Shale oil, a type of crude oil similar to petroleum, is found between layers of organic-rich shale. It can be refined into petrol, diesel, and other products, making it a sought-after resource. The Qingshankou Formation in the Gulong Sag of the Songliao Basin in China is a large geological body of shale deposits formed at the bottom of an ancient lake. These deposits contain about 15.3 billion tons of pure shale oil. Naturally, the Gulong-Qingshankou Formation is an important national reservoir for shale oil. Recent studies have revealed interesting attributes of this massive reservoir, especially the presence of nanopores in the shale layers containing solid bitumen that has remained unmoved for centuries.
