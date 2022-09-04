Read full article on original website
Related
Warrior Gold Receives Final Products of the High-Resolution Heliborne Magnetic, VLF and LiDAR Survey
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Warrior Gold Inc. (TSX-V - WAR) (“Warrior Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has received the final products and maps from the high-resolution heliborne magnetic, VLF and LiDAR Survey completed in June (see press release dated June 24, 2022) over the Company’s KLW and KLC claim groups located in the Kirkland Lake gold camp. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005407/en/ Map 1: New Regional LiDAR Map of KLW and KLC with Goodfish-Kirana (Graphic: Business Wire)
rigzone.com
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
bloomberglaw.com
Race for US Lithium Hinges on Fight Over Mine in Nevada
The high-desert mountain pass overlooking alfalfa fields and RV parks doesn’t look like a battleground that will shape the country’s. But when the rock samples here are pulverized, pulled apart and mixed with chemicals, they yield a metal increasingly seen as white gold: lithium, a. critical ingredient. for...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Zinc8 to manufacture its first zinc-air batteries in the U.S.
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. announced that the company’s inaugural commercial production facility will be based in Ulster County in New York. Based upon comprehensive analysis done by the company, the recently announced Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) manufacturing production credits provide distinct and direct benefits to Zinc8, influencing its production plans in the United States.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Standard Lithium retools operations after short seller's attacks
Sept 7 (Reuters) - Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI.V) is trying to become the first new U.S. source of lithium for electric vehicle batteries in decades, a bullish target fueled in part by technical and engineering changes the company is making in response to accusations that its technology does not work.
rigzone.com
Chariot and Total Eren To Launch Nour Project Feasibility Study
Chariot and the Total Eren consortium are lining up feasibility studies for a large-scale green hydrogen project in Mauritania. A consortium comprising Chariot Limited, the Africa focused transitional energy company and Total Eren, a leading renewable energy Independent Power Producer (IPP) based in Paris, will launch feasibility studies in order to co-develop the Nour Project, a large-scale green hydrogen project to be located in Mauritania.
Dow Jumps 450 Points; UiPath Shares Slide
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones adding around 450 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.45% to 31,596.87 while the NASDAQ rose 1.99% to 11,774.77. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.74% to 3,976.30. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares jumped by...
Benzinga
Busy Beaver Building Centers Deploy Badger Technologies Autonomous Robots to Improve Inventory Management, Price Integrity and Planogram Compliance
Tech-Savvy Home Improvement Chain Adopts Retail Robots to Automate Inventory Shelf Scans, Including Electronic Shelf Labels, to Support Reduction of Product & Price Checks from 80 Hours Weekly to 40 Minutes Daily. Badger Technologies, a product division of Jabil and leader in retail automation, has announced a production rollout of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
investing.com
Australian Strategic Materials makes first sale of neodymium praseodymium metal from Korean plant
Australian Strategic Materials Ltd (ASX:ASM) has passed a key milestone with the first sale of neodymium praseodymium metal produced at its Korean Metals Plant. The company’s Korean subsidiary KSM Metals Co, Ltd has signed a binding agreement for the sale with Korean company NS World Co, Ltd. This agreement...
Curve Finance Launches on Kava
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Since its launch of the Ethereum co-chain, Kava has been the fastest growing blockchain for protocols. Today DeFi powerhouse Curve launches on Kava boasting the highest APY pools ever seen starting next week. Curve and Kava’s landmark partnership is made possible by Kava Rise, the world’s first programmatic rewards program set to drive unseen growth to the Kava blockchain. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908006098/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Odyssey Energy Solutions continues quest to electrify developing economies with $5.3M seed
But in places where the grid is unreliable or non-existent, where incumbent resistance doesn’t exist, potential disruptors are popping up. For years, setting up electric grids on islands or in remote territories was a costly proposition since their relatively small sizes ran counter to fossil fuels’ economies of scale. Now, though, renewables are flipping the script.
altenergymag.com
BOVIET SOLAR AND ORIGIS ENERGY INCREASE SOLAR MODULE SUPPLY AGREEMENT TO MORE THAN 1.1-GIGAWATT
New Origis purchase order for 400 Megawatts builds on 700-Megawatt procurement deal announced in July 2022. Boviet Solar Technology Co. Ltd. (Boviet Solar), a leading global solar energy technology company specializing in manufacturing of PERC PV cells, Gamma Series™ Monofacial and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV Modules, has signed an additional purchase order for more than 400 Megawatts of solar capacity with Origis Energy, one of America's largest solar and energy storage developers. Together with the original 700-Megawatt agreement signed in July, the partnership now covers 1.1 Gigawatt of solar capacity.
Benzinga
Nighthawk Gold Reports 271.40 g/t Au over 1.0 metre, 1.51 g/t Au over 70.75 metres, and 7.57 g/t Au over 9.50 metres at the Colomac Main Deposit
C22-27 Colomac Main (Zone 3.5) 271.40 grams per tonne ("g/t Au") over 1.00 metre ("m") 1.51 g/t Au over 70.75 m (including 3.12 g/t Au over 17.35 m) 7.57 g/t Au over 9.50 m (including 23.94 g/t Au over 1.90 m) C22-25 Colomac Main (Zone 1.5) 0.53 g/t Au over...
investing.com
Tempest Minerals confirms copper and other metals at Orion, including new hard-to-detect zinc-sulphide
Tempest Minerals Ltd (ASX:TEM) (TEM) has confirmed the abundant presence of copper and other metals from a Down Hole Electromagnetic (DHEM) survey at the Orion target within its Meleya project in Western Australia, with the results helping to prioritise near-term drilling campaigns across the belt. Significantly, assays have also identified...
Cosmoverse 2022 Conference Is Coming To Medellin, Colombia With A "Very Big Announcement" About ATOM 2.0
Cosmoverse 2022 Conference to be held on September 26th in Medellin, Colombia. Cosmos will talk on ATOM 2.0, launching new information during the conference. Co-founders of The Cosmoverse Juri Maibaum and Fabian Klauder are hosting the Cosmoverse 2022 conference focused on interoperability this September in Medellin, Colombia. Cosmos is a...
Japan's JOGMEC to support 'blue' hydrogen, ammonia projects
TOKYO (Reuters) - State-run Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp (JOGMEC) will provide financial and technological support to Japan Inc’s ‘blue’ hydrogen and ammonia projects using carbon dioxide capture and storage (CCS), a company executive said on Tuesday.
Looking Into Vale's Recent Short Interest
Vale's (NYSE:VALE) short percent of float has risen 16.95% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 30.34 million shares sold short, which is 0.69% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
rigzone.com
Island Drilling Scores New Deal For One Of Its Rigs
Island Drilling has won a contract with Trident Energy for the provision of the Island Innovator drilling rig for a drilling campaign off Equatorial Guinea. — Norwegian offshore driller Island Drilling has won a contract with Trident Energy for the provision of the Island Innovator drilling rig and associated services for a drilling campaign offshore Equatorial Guinea.
investing.com
Frontier Energy kicks off pre-FEED study for green hydrogen facility at Bristol Springs Project
Frontier Energy Ltd (ASX:FHE) has kicked off a Pre-Front End Engineering Design (pre-FEED) study for a hydrogen facility at its Bristol Springs Renewable Energy Project aimed at improving the level of confidence in the project in Western Australia. The company has appointed global engineering firm GHD to carry out the...
Phys.org
Digging a little deeper: New study explores the nanoscale properties of the Gulong shale oil reservoir
Shale oil, a type of crude oil similar to petroleum, is found between layers of organic-rich shale. It can be refined into petrol, diesel, and other products, making it a sought-after resource. The Qingshankou Formation in the Gulong Sag of the Songliao Basin in China is a large geological body of shale deposits formed at the bottom of an ancient lake. These deposits contain about 15.3 billion tons of pure shale oil. Naturally, the Gulong-Qingshankou Formation is an important national reservoir for shale oil. Recent studies have revealed interesting attributes of this massive reservoir, especially the presence of nanopores in the shale layers containing solid bitumen that has remained unmoved for centuries.
Comments / 0