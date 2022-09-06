ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coconut Creek, FL

NBC Miami

Accused Hollywood Carjacker Gets a Ride to Jail Instead

The gas station attendant declined to give him a ride, so the Pompano Beach man attacked him, took his car, crashed it, and ran away, police said. Erick Alex Hernandez, 40, is facing charges of carjacking and battery as a result. He was hanging around the Mobil gas station at...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
cw34.com

'Laundry list of criminal offenses'; Violent felon arrested again

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Riviera Beach man arrested in connection with a shooting has a long felony record that has some people asking why he's not behind bars. Montrez Grinnon, 26, was arrested in Deerfield Beach early Monday. Police say he was a passenger in car that left the scene of a shooting on Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach at about 1:30am.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Man dies after being taken into custody by deputies: BSO

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said its investigating the death of a man who was into the custody of Broward County deputies on Thursday. The sheriff's office says at around 1 a.m. deputies responded to a reported sexual assault off N.W. 27th...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
850wftl.com

12-year-olds robbed and shot at school bus stop in Florida

Miami-Dade– A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after he reportedly robbed two 12-year-old at a school bus stop before shooting both of them. The incident occurred at 7:57 a.m. near Northwest 109th Street and 10th Avenue. Miami-Dade police say the two victims were approached by the suspect who demanded...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Deputies ID motorcyclist, 19, killed in crash with Broward bus

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash with a Broward County Transit bus Wednesday and outlined the events leading to the crash. BSO spokesperson Miranda Grossman said Thursday that 19-year-old Phillipe Madeira was riding a Kawasaki EX300-B, heading south on...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Family says woman shot in Boynton Beach had a three week old baby

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Boynton Beach Police Department is looking for any information regarding the murder of a young mother. Investigators say Iyani Jackson, 18, was shot inside her boyfriend's house in Boynton Beach on June 27. Multiple bullets pierced through Jackson's home, hitting her. Her mother, April Jackson said four bullets killed her.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Woman accused of running red light, killing boy in Sunny Isles Beach appears in court for trial

MIAMI - It could be weeks before a judge makes a decision, and on Wednesday, the family of the boy killed by a driver running a red light spoke in court.The family shared how losing their beloved 11-year-old Anthony Reznik forever changed them."Anthony's soul has left a trail of light never forgotten," shared Inna Trakhtenberg, Anthony Reznik's mother, when speaking to the court.Outside the courtroom, she reiterated that she does not wish harm on Samantha Toussaint, the driver that killed her son.  Toussaint sat quietly, face covered by sunglasses and a mask, listening to family members speak."I don't wish any ill...
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL

