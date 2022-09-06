Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Federal agents release photos of courthouse vandalized by man on Labor Day
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The extent of the damage caused by a trespasser in a federal courthouse on Labor Day has now been revealed. Federal agents released images Thursday of the aftermath caused by a man who vandalized the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, earlier that week. According to...
NBC Miami
Accused Hollywood Carjacker Gets a Ride to Jail Instead
The gas station attendant declined to give him a ride, so the Pompano Beach man attacked him, took his car, crashed it, and ran away, police said. Erick Alex Hernandez, 40, is facing charges of carjacking and battery as a result. He was hanging around the Mobil gas station at...
WPBF News 25
Retired educator makes first appearance for attempted murder in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A retired educator and co-founder of a West Palm Beach-based charter school made his first appearance Thursday for attempted murder. Amefika Geuka, 82, is charged with attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, which is a 25-year minimum sentence if he is charged. This comes...
West Palm Beach police seize 52 illegal guns in 30-day period
The West Palm Beach Police Department held a news conference to outline the recent arrests of felons and confiscation of illegal guns.
cw34.com
'Laundry list of criminal offenses'; Violent felon arrested again
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Riviera Beach man arrested in connection with a shooting has a long felony record that has some people asking why he's not behind bars. Montrez Grinnon, 26, was arrested in Deerfield Beach early Monday. Police say he was a passenger in car that left the scene of a shooting on Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach at about 1:30am.
Click10.com
BSO: Suspect dies after deputies’ take him into custody in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A male died while he was in the custody of deputies on Thursday morning near a cemetery in unincorporated Broward County’s Washington Park area, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Gerdy St. Louis, a spokeswoman for BSO, released a statement reporting the deputies...
West Palm man faces attempted murder charge after shooting pool maintenance man
An 82-year-old man accused of shooting a pool maintenance man is facing an attempted second-degree murder charge.
WINKNEWS.com
Man accused of breaking into Broward federal courthouse, vandalizing rooms
MIAMI (CBS MIAMI) More than a dozen local and federal officers swept the federal courthouse at Broward Blvd. and NW 3rd Avenue in Fort Lauderdale on Monday morning. Authorities say 43-year-old Matthew Chilcutt is accused of breaking into the building. Police say they got the call just after 10 a.m....
cw34.com
Man dies after being taken into custody by deputies: BSO
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said its investigating the death of a man who was into the custody of Broward County deputies on Thursday. The sheriff's office says at around 1 a.m. deputies responded to a reported sexual assault off N.W. 27th...
NBC Miami
Arrest Made After Motorcyclist Injured in Coconut Creek Hit-and-Run
A Deerfield Beach man is accused in a hit-and-run collision that left a motorcyclist injured in Coconut Creek. Jacob Jose Roman, 27, struck the motorcycle about 4:30 a.m. Aug. 27 in the 7300 block of N. State Road 7 near the Riverstone Shoppes plaza, according to the police report. Surveillance...
VIDEO: Woman attacked, robbed while entering Florida grocery store with 3 children
A man who was seen violently attacking a woman with three children at a grocery store in North Lauderdale last month remains at large, authorities say.
NBC Miami
Death Investigation After Reported Confrontation Between Man and Broward Deputies
A death investigation was underway after a reported confrontation between a man and Broward Sheriff's deputies Thursday morning. The encounter happened near a bus stop in the area of Sistrunk Boulevard and Northwest 27th Avenue around 3 a.m. Few details have been released but Broward Sheriff's Office officials confirmed that...
850wftl.com
12-year-olds robbed and shot at school bus stop in Florida
Miami-Dade– A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after he reportedly robbed two 12-year-old at a school bus stop before shooting both of them. The incident occurred at 7:57 a.m. near Northwest 109th Street and 10th Avenue. Miami-Dade police say the two victims were approached by the suspect who demanded...
Click10.com
Deputies ID motorcyclist, 19, killed in crash with Broward bus
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash with a Broward County Transit bus Wednesday and outlined the events leading to the crash. BSO spokesperson Miranda Grossman said Thursday that 19-year-old Phillipe Madeira was riding a Kawasaki EX300-B, heading south on...
cw34.com
Family says woman shot in Boynton Beach had a three week old baby
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Boynton Beach Police Department is looking for any information regarding the murder of a young mother. Investigators say Iyani Jackson, 18, was shot inside her boyfriend's house in Boynton Beach on June 27. Multiple bullets pierced through Jackson's home, hitting her. Her mother, April Jackson said four bullets killed her.
Click10.com
Judge denies model’s request for protection from ‘circus’ during murder trial
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old model accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death with a kitchen knife appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Tuesday during an evidentiary hearing in the murder case. She wanted evidence kept private. The judge said, no. Prosecutors said Courtney Clenney, who had a...
NBC Miami
Shooters Restaurant Shooting Suspect Dies After He's Found Unresponsive in Jail Cell
The suspect in a fatal shooting at a popular waterfront restaurant in Fort Lauderdale earlier this year has died after he was found unresponsive in his jail cell, officials said. Broward Sheriff's Office Department of Detention deputies found 33-year-old Angel Candelaria unresponsive in his cell at the Main Jail in...
NBC Miami
North Lauderdale Crash Involving Broward Deputy Left Man Dead, Several Injured
Authorities are continuing their investigation into a weekend crash in North Lauderdale that left a man dead and a Broward Sheriff's deputy and others injured. The crash happened around 5 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Avon Lane and West McNab Road. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said a driver and...
NBC Miami
Teen in Custody After Shooting Two 12-Year-Olds Waiting for School Bus in NW Miami-Dade
A 16-year-old suspect was in custody after police said he shot two 12-year-olds at a school bus stop in northwest Miami-Dade during an armed robbery attempt Thursday morning. Miami-Dade Police officials said the shooting took place in the 11100 block of Northwest 8th Avenue in Pinewood just before 8 a.m.
Woman accused of running red light, killing boy in Sunny Isles Beach appears in court for trial
MIAMI - It could be weeks before a judge makes a decision, and on Wednesday, the family of the boy killed by a driver running a red light spoke in court.The family shared how losing their beloved 11-year-old Anthony Reznik forever changed them."Anthony's soul has left a trail of light never forgotten," shared Inna Trakhtenberg, Anthony Reznik's mother, when speaking to the court.Outside the courtroom, she reiterated that she does not wish harm on Samantha Toussaint, the driver that killed her son. Toussaint sat quietly, face covered by sunglasses and a mask, listening to family members speak."I don't wish any ill...
