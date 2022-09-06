Read full article on original website
WTOP
DC-area leaders react to Queen Elizabeth II’s death
President Joe Biden and D.C.-area political leaders shared condolences Thursday on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. “Queen Elizabeth II led always with grace, an unwavering commitment to duty, and the incomparable power of her example,” Biden said in a statement. “She was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States. She helped make our relationship special. Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world.”
WTOP
Record 8 fledged chicks for Louisiana’s wild ‘whoopers’
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A record eight whooping crane chicks have taken wing in Louisiana after hatching in the wild. It’s not just a state record for fledglings of the world’s rarest crane, but one for any flock reintroduced to the wild to help save the endangered birds, the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Thursday.
WTOP
Who’s paid the best in DC? It’s not IT professionals
A home buying affordability study ranks the D.C. metro area No. 1 among the highest-paying areas where IT professionals can afford to buy a home, but that IT professionals are not the highest-paid workers in the region. The report by real estate data firm Yardi Matrix was designed to see...
WTOP
Prosecutor named to probe GOP candidate for Michigan AG Matthew DePerno, others about effort to access voting machines
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutor named to probe GOP candidate for Michigan AG Matthew DePerno, others about effort to access voting machines. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
7 finalists named for Maryland Teacher of the Year
Seven teachers are in the running for the state’s highest educator recognition, Maryland Teacher of the Year. The Maryland State Department of Education recently announced the finalists. They include the following teachers:. Charles Whittaker of Anne Arundel County Public Schools;. Berol Dewdney of Baltimore City Public Schools;. Alicia Amaral...
WTOP
Oil company settles criminal cases in California spill
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — An oil company on Thursday pleaded guilty in federal court to negligently discharging crude off the Southern California coast when its underwater pipeline ruptured last year, a spill that closed miles of shoreline and shuttered fisheries. Meanwhile, Houston-based Amplify Energy and two of its...
WTOP
Va. kennel owner accused of animal cruelty won’t face trial
A Virginia kennel owner will not go on trial this month for five counts of felony animal cruelty, after a Fauquier County judge ruled evidence gathered during a search of her kennel was inadmissible. Irina Barrett was arrested in January 2020, eventually indicted on five animal cruelty charges, and had...
