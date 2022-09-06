ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: A Recap of What Went Down in Oceanside

The findings from an internal investigation into claims made against Oceanside City Treasurer Victor Roy are expected to be released by Sept. 14, City Attorney John Mullen told Voice of San Diego. Roy was first accused of a slew of things by the city’s treasury manager, Steve Hodges, in a...
OCEANSIDE, CA
kusi.com

Dozens of fans escorted out of Snapdragon stadium due to heat related illnesses

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The long-awaited opening of San Diego State’s new Snapdragon Stadium couldn’t have been worse. The problems with the stadium’s open-air design were made clear by the heat wave, as temperatures neared 100 degrees. There is essentially no shade in the entire stadium and many fans were taken in for medical attention as they battled heat related illnesses.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

Famed Japanese Bakery Establishes Offshoot in San Diego

A recently opened bakery and deli based in the Miramar area is a spinoff of Okayama Kobo, a highly regarded Japanese brand, founded in 1986, that operates 200 locations across Japan as well as several outposts in Los Angeles and Orange County. Though it offers most of the original bakery’s menu, including its signature crescent rolls, new arrival Salt & Butter by Okayama Kobo is also developing items that will be unique to San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
Arizona State
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Ripperger
Person
Ryan Wills
Symphony Science

Where To Find $3 Movie Tickets In San Diego County For National Cinema Day.

Where You To Find $3 Movie Tickets In San Diego County For National Cinema Day. For National Film Festival day, hundreds of movie theaters are offering discounted tickets on Film Festival day, including dozens across San Diego County. The first-ever National Cinema Day will feature all film tickets at just $3, including on all high-end formats. National Cinema Day offers $3 movie tickets to cities across San Jose, Oakland, San Francisco, Walnut Creek, Berkeley, and other Bay Area cities. Theaters throughout metro Phoenix and around the nation are offering $3 movie tickets throughout the day on Saturday, September 3.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Search for missing kids from San Diego who were last seen in Tijuana

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities in Baja California are asking for the public's help Wednesday to find two kids from San Diego believed to be in danger. Two-year-old Juliette Itzel Barrera Garibay and six-year-old Sebastian Isaiah Garibay were last seen with their mother, Precius Alessandra Kari Garibay, last Friday in Tijuana.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umpires#Totals32575totals31040#Sf Thomas
Voiceof San Diego

What We Learned About the Allegations in Oceanside

For the past few months, the city of Oceanside has been riddled with controversy after an email written by a city employee in Oceanside’s treasury department started creating a buzz among residents. The email, which had quickly began circulating around different Facebook groups, detailed explosive allegations against Oceanside City...
OCEANSIDE, CA
KPBS

Hurricane Kay replacing heat wave with wind and rain

Forecasters say Hurricane Kay is already making its way up the eastern side of Baja and should bring winds and rain to San Diego by Friday. Then, an El Cajon nursing home had such a long record of poor care and abuse that federal officials moved to decertify it in April. But then, to the shock of advocates, they rescinded their order. Next, a former San Diego County Sheriff’s sergeant is being sued over claims of sexual harrassment by two former detectives. And, air conditioning failures and breakdowns have plagued classrooms across the county during the heat wave. Next, California water regulators approved the world's first testing standard for tiny fragments of plastic found in drinking water. Finally, FilmOut, a film festival highlighting LGBTQ movies, returns to San Diego this weekend. KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando speaks with filmmaker Carter Smith about his horror film “Swallowed” that screens on Saturday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
presidiosentinel.com

“I Did It” – The Story of Gina Champion-Cain

For those of us who knew Gina Champion-Cain, a Mission Hills resident, and the owner of numerous San Diego restaurants, two local markets and vacation properties, it’s still difficult to understand what motivated her to earn the title as the “mastermind behind the largest woman-led Ponzi scheme in US history—$400 million, plus or minus.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

From Base to Border and Back

San Diego has some pretty beautiful bike paths to explore, whether you’re interested in a quick trek along the Pacific Coast Highway for the afternoon or a much more challenging feat such as an 118-mile out-and-back ride. Following along the entire western boundary of San Diego County, the latter...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

11 arrested, 51 cited during Sideshow Takeovers on San Diego streets

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Eleven people were arrested and 51 cited over the Labor Day weekend during "sideshow takeover" events in which several law enforcement agencies disrupted illegal activities on San Diego-area streets, officials said Tuesday. On Saturday, September 3, police officials were made aware of a planned...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy