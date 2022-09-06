Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Questions surface about company selected to build San Diego's new Sports Arena
SAN DIEGO — A city council committee voted to move forward Thursday, September 8, with Mayor Todd Gloria's preferred team, Midway Rising, to redevelop 48.5-acres of city-owned land that is currently home to the Sports Arena. CBS 8 has been looking into Midway Rising and the three companies that...
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: A Recap of What Went Down in Oceanside
The findings from an internal investigation into claims made against Oceanside City Treasurer Victor Roy are expected to be released by Sept. 14, City Attorney John Mullen told Voice of San Diego. Roy was first accused of a slew of things by the city’s treasury manager, Steve Hodges, in a...
kusi.com
Dozens of fans escorted out of Snapdragon stadium due to heat related illnesses
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The long-awaited opening of San Diego State’s new Snapdragon Stadium couldn’t have been worse. The problems with the stadium’s open-air design were made clear by the heat wave, as temperatures neared 100 degrees. There is essentially no shade in the entire stadium and many fans were taken in for medical attention as they battled heat related illnesses.
Eater
Famed Japanese Bakery Establishes Offshoot in San Diego
A recently opened bakery and deli based in the Miramar area is a spinoff of Okayama Kobo, a highly regarded Japanese brand, founded in 1986, that operates 200 locations across Japan as well as several outposts in Los Angeles and Orange County. Though it offers most of the original bakery’s menu, including its signature crescent rolls, new arrival Salt & Butter by Okayama Kobo is also developing items that will be unique to San Diego.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AccuWeather
LIVE: SoCal braces for an unusual drenching from a tropical system
Tropical downpours are expected to spread from San Diego and L.A. to as far north as Las Vegas. Watch AccuWeather NOW for the latest on Kay as it approaches Southern California. 1 hour ago. Kay could come closer to Los Angeles than any tropical system has in 50 years. By...
San Diego woman victim of seaplane crash in Washington's Mutiny Bay
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The U.S. Coast Guard says it has suspended the search for 10 people who went missing after a seaplane crashed into the waters of Washington's Mutiny Bay on Sunday. The plane was headed to Renton Municipal Airport when it crashed on Sept. 4 in...
Friends mourn San Diego businesswoman killed in seaplane crash near Seattle
A beloved San Diego production events businesswoman was killed in a plane crash Sunday in the Seattle area.
SuperLotto plus ticket with five numbers sold at San Diego supermarket
A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Wednesday evening's SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a San Diego supermarket and is worth $10,653.
RELATED PEOPLE
Roberto’s Taco Shop Adding to Their Local Lineup of Restaurants
Classic San Diego Taco Shop Planning New Shelter Island Location
Where To Find $3 Movie Tickets In San Diego County For National Cinema Day.
Where You To Find $3 Movie Tickets In San Diego County For National Cinema Day. For National Film Festival day, hundreds of movie theaters are offering discounted tickets on Film Festival day, including dozens across San Diego County. The first-ever National Cinema Day will feature all film tickets at just $3, including on all high-end formats. National Cinema Day offers $3 movie tickets to cities across San Jose, Oakland, San Francisco, Walnut Creek, Berkeley, and other Bay Area cities. Theaters throughout metro Phoenix and around the nation are offering $3 movie tickets throughout the day on Saturday, September 3.
Widespread damage, flooding expected as rare tropical storm heads for San Diego-Tijuana region
While the San Diego region is expecting heavy rains and flooding, officials in Baja California are bracing for torrential downpours in cities like San Quintin, San Felipe and Ensenada.
Search for missing kids from San Diego who were last seen in Tijuana
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities in Baja California are asking for the public's help Wednesday to find two kids from San Diego believed to be in danger. Two-year-old Juliette Itzel Barrera Garibay and six-year-old Sebastian Isaiah Garibay were last seen with their mother, Precius Alessandra Kari Garibay, last Friday in Tijuana.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voiceof San Diego
What We Learned About the Allegations in Oceanside
For the past few months, the city of Oceanside has been riddled with controversy after an email written by a city employee in Oceanside’s treasury department started creating a buzz among residents. The email, which had quickly began circulating around different Facebook groups, detailed explosive allegations against Oceanside City...
KPBS
Hurricane Kay replacing heat wave with wind and rain
Forecasters say Hurricane Kay is already making its way up the eastern side of Baja and should bring winds and rain to San Diego by Friday. Then, an El Cajon nursing home had such a long record of poor care and abuse that federal officials moved to decertify it in April. But then, to the shock of advocates, they rescinded their order. Next, a former San Diego County Sheriff’s sergeant is being sued over claims of sexual harrassment by two former detectives. And, air conditioning failures and breakdowns have plagued classrooms across the county during the heat wave. Next, California water regulators approved the world's first testing standard for tiny fragments of plastic found in drinking water. Finally, FilmOut, a film festival highlighting LGBTQ movies, returns to San Diego this weekend. KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando speaks with filmmaker Carter Smith about his horror film “Swallowed” that screens on Saturday.
Kay expected to bring significant rain and high winds to San Diego | Here are ways to prepare
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Light, sporadic showers began Thursday morning as clouds filled the sky in anticipation for the arrival of widespread rain, thunderstorms, and strong wind associated with Tropical Cyclone Kay. Major rain is expected Friday starting at noon through Saturday. By the time Kay moves closest...
The historic California heat wave: When will the deadly temperatures end?
How hot will it get in California this week? Extreme heat ravaged California over the weekend, causing concerns of blackouts, death, and the effects of the drought. But the heat isn’t over yet, here’s what you need to know.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC San Diego
SDSU Students Ask Why Aztecs Game at Snapdragon Wasn't Delayed Till Saturday Night
Students from San Diego State said Monday that the new Snapdragon Stadium felt more like a microwave than a football stadium. "Like you’re a turkey on Thanksgiving," said San Diego State student Nathan Vandermerwe. "Just getting put in the oven.”. Like most students NBC 7 talked to on Monday,...
presidiosentinel.com
“I Did It” – The Story of Gina Champion-Cain
For those of us who knew Gina Champion-Cain, a Mission Hills resident, and the owner of numerous San Diego restaurants, two local markets and vacation properties, it’s still difficult to understand what motivated her to earn the title as the “mastermind behind the largest woman-led Ponzi scheme in US history—$400 million, plus or minus.”
sandiegomagazine.com
From Base to Border and Back
San Diego has some pretty beautiful bike paths to explore, whether you’re interested in a quick trek along the Pacific Coast Highway for the afternoon or a much more challenging feat such as an 118-mile out-and-back ride. Following along the entire western boundary of San Diego County, the latter...
11 arrested, 51 cited during Sideshow Takeovers on San Diego streets
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Eleven people were arrested and 51 cited over the Labor Day weekend during "sideshow takeover" events in which several law enforcement agencies disrupted illegal activities on San Diego-area streets, officials said Tuesday. On Saturday, September 3, police officials were made aware of a planned...
Comments / 0