The LSU player who was ejected for an egregious targeting play committed against Florida State on Sunday night had a classy gesture for Jordan Travis. Ali Gaye was ejected in the third quarter of his Tigers’ 24-23 loss on Sunday night. He committed as bad of a targeting play as it gets (video here).
Peyton Manning has largely been taking it relatively easy since retiring from the NFL. While he may ultimately take on a more active role around the league in the future, he seemed to rule out two potential jobs rather quickly. In an appearance on “The Colin Cowherd Podcast” from The...
Sam Hartman has been cleared to make his return to the field. Hartman missed Wake Forest’s opener against VMI, which the Demon Deacons won 41-10 last Thursday. Mitch Griffis started at quarterback and went 21/29 for 288 yards and three touchdowns. Hartman missed the game as he was recovering...
Stetson Bennett became a household name when he helped lead Georgia to a national championship last season, and the quarterback has cashed in on that success in a big way. Bennett has signed NIL deals with several companies, including Fanatics, Georgia Power, AARP and Synovus Bank. His agent, Jeff Hoffman of Everett Sports Management, told Pete Nakos of On3 that Bennett is approaching $1 million in total endorsement deals.
Nick Saban on Saturday is getting set to face yet another one of his former assistants. But don’t assume that just because Steve Sarkisian worked for him before means the Texas coach might have an advantage against him. Saban spoke with the media on Monday ahead of Bama’s game...
Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley have publicly feuded with one another for the better part of the last decade, but it would appear they have put all of that behind them now that they are teammates. Beverley, who was acquired by the Los Angeles Lakers via a trade with the...
Rickie Fowler has made another big change as he looks to turn around his luck. Fowler has gotten rid of his swing coach John Tillery. Tillery confirmed the news to ESPN’s Mark Schlabach for a story published on Tuesday. “Man, I love the guy,” Tillery told ESPN. “This job...
Cameron Smith is one of a growing list of golfers who have been banned from the PGA Tour after they signed with LIV, and he has also been stripped of one big honor — his TPC Sawgrass parking spot. Smith won The Players Championship back in March. One of...
Tony Dungy made an interesting observation after watching the first half of Thursday night’s season-opening game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams. Dungy was appearing on NBC’s halftime show with Rodney Harrison and Chris Simms. The former Colts and Bucs coach observed a lower quality of play in the second quarter of the game compared to the first.
Things still are not going great for Tom Brady in his marriage. Brady missed 11 days during training camp for a family trip. But he’s still having difficulties in his relationship with wife Gisele Bundchen. Page Six reported last week that Gisele had left Florida and gone to the...
ESPN has added another analyst to their “Monday Night Countdown” team. Larry Fitzgerald revealed over Twitter Wednesday that he has been hired by ESPN to serve as a member of the Monday night team. Fitzgerald will appear numerous times throughout the season as a studio analyst. Unlike Steve...
Brian Kelly has only been the coach at LSU for one game, and his act with the media may already be old. Kelly spoke with the media on Tuesday for his weekly press conference. The Tigers’ first-year head coach decided to zing a couple of reporters who apparently arrived late.
Bill Belichick is getting one of his old company men back. Field Yates of ESPN reported Thursday that the New England Patriots are signing veteran offensive lineman Marcus Cannon to their practice squad. Cannon had worked out for the team earlier in the day on Thursday. The 34-year-old Cannon has...
The Chicago Bears could be bringing in a player who spent the last season with their biggest rivals. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported on Tuesday that quarterback Kurt Benkert is among several players that the Bears are working out this week. The 27-year-old former University of Virginia star remains unsigned.
The Washington Commanders are not too happy with Chase Young, according to a reporter. Mike Jurecki reported on Twitter Tuesday that Young reaggravated his knee injury while training at Von Miller’s pass-rushing camp. Jurecki says that the Commanders are not very happy that Young went outside the facility to work out.
Russell Wilson became the highest-paid player in the NFL at the time he signed a four-year contract with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019, but it does not sound like the team was fully committed to him before that deal came together. ESPN’s Brady Henderson published a feature on Wednesday that...
The Los Angeles Lakers have not made any real progress toward trading Russell Westbrook, and the reality is they may not be trying anymore. On the latest episode of the “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective” podcast, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said executives around the NBA believe the Lakers have decided they are not going to trade Westbrook. Instead, Windhorst says they plan to “try and make the best of it” with the star point guard and new head coach Darvin Ham.
Steve Sarkisian has been drawing attention at every Texas Longhorns football game. But so is the first lady of Longhorns football and her style. Loreal Sarkisian joined the University of Texas at Austin as the newlywed wife of the new head coach in 2021. Steve Sarkisian’s wife is serving game day looks that fans are styling themselves after her. Her transition from an athlete to style goddess fascinates her followers, and more people want to know about her background. So we reveal all the details about Steve Sarkisian’s wife in this Loreal Sarkisian wiki.
Tai Emery sure knows how to win over a crowd. Emery faced Rungarun Khunchai in the Bare Knuckles Fight Championship event in Thailand over the weekend. Emery won via 1st-round knockout. But it wasn’t her knockout that turned heads, but rather her celebration in the ring afterwards. Emery walked...
Adrian Peterson is preparing for his upcoming boxing match against Le’Veon Bell, but the star running back has not closed the book on playing in the NFL. He is still hoping to sign with a team at some point during the 2022 season, and he has a few in mind that he would like to play for.
