Clemson, SC

Peyton Manning rules out 2 potential future NFL jobs

Peyton Manning has largely been taking it relatively easy since retiring from the NFL. While he may ultimately take on a more active role around the league in the future, he seemed to rule out two potential jobs rather quickly. In an appearance on “The Colin Cowherd Podcast” from The...
NFL
SEC QB reportedly set to crack $1 million in NIL money

Stetson Bennett became a household name when he helped lead Georgia to a national championship last season, and the quarterback has cashed in on that success in a big way. Bennett has signed NIL deals with several companies, including Fanatics, Georgia Power, AARP and Synovus Bank. His agent, Jeff Hoffman of Everett Sports Management, told Pete Nakos of On3 that Bennett is approaching $1 million in total endorsement deals.
ATHENS, GA
Rickie Fowler makes another big change

Rickie Fowler has made another big change as he looks to turn around his luck. Fowler has gotten rid of his swing coach John Tillery. Tillery confirmed the news to ESPN’s Mark Schlabach for a story published on Tuesday. “Man, I love the guy,” Tillery told ESPN. “This job...
GOLF
Dj Uiagalelei
Trevor Lawrence
Tony Dungy says there 1 was issue during Rams-Bills game

Tony Dungy made an interesting observation after watching the first half of Thursday night’s season-opening game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams. Dungy was appearing on NBC’s halftime show with Rodney Harrison and Chris Simms. The former Colts and Bucs coach observed a lower quality of play in the second quarter of the game compared to the first.
NFL
Report: Tom Brady, Gisele not living together

Things still are not going great for Tom Brady in his marriage. Brady missed 11 days during training camp for a family trip. But he’s still having difficulties in his relationship with wife Gisele Bundchen. Page Six reported last week that Gisele had left Florida and gone to the...
NFL
#Espn#Clemson Tigers
Patriots reuniting with 3-time Super Bowl champion

Bill Belichick is getting one of his old company men back. Field Yates of ESPN reported Thursday that the New England Patriots are signing veteran offensive lineman Marcus Cannon to their practice squad. Cannon had worked out for the team earlier in the day on Thursday. The 34-year-old Cannon has...
NFL
Bears could sign former hated rival?

The Chicago Bears could be bringing in a player who spent the last season with their biggest rivals. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported on Tuesday that quarterback Kurt Benkert is among several players that the Bears are working out this week. The 27-year-old former University of Virginia star remains unsigned.
CHICAGO, IL
Report claims Washington upset with Chase Young

The Washington Commanders are not too happy with Chase Young, according to a reporter. Mike Jurecki reported on Twitter Tuesday that Young reaggravated his knee injury while training at Von Miller’s pass-rushing camp. Jurecki says that the Commanders are not very happy that Young went outside the facility to work out.
WASHINGTON, DC
Georgia Tech
Sports
Lakers have made big Russell Westbrook decision?

The Los Angeles Lakers have not made any real progress toward trading Russell Westbrook, and the reality is they may not be trying anymore. On the latest episode of the “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective” podcast, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said executives around the NBA believe the Lakers have decided they are not going to trade Westbrook. Instead, Windhorst says they plan to “try and make the best of it” with the star point guard and new head coach Darvin Ham.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Meet Loreal Sarkisian, the Wife of Texas Longhorns Coach, Steve Sarkisian

Steve Sarkisian has been drawing attention at every Texas Longhorns football game. But so is the first lady of Longhorns football and her style. Loreal Sarkisian joined the University of Texas at Austin as the newlywed wife of the new head coach in 2021. Steve Sarkisian’s wife is serving game day looks that fans are styling themselves after her. Her transition from an athlete to style goddess fascinates her followers, and more people want to know about her background. So we reveal all the details about Steve Sarkisian’s wife in this Loreal Sarkisian wiki.
AUSTIN, TX
Adrian Peterson interested in playing for 3 NFL teams

Adrian Peterson is preparing for his upcoming boxing match against Le’Veon Bell, but the star running back has not closed the book on playing in the NFL. He is still hoping to sign with a team at some point during the 2022 season, and he has a few in mind that he would like to play for.
NFL
