Baltimore, MD

Much of central MD under Flood Watch until Tuesday afternoon

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE - Most counties in the Baltimore region are under a Flood Watch until Tuesday at 2 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued the watch, which goes into effect at 4 a.m., for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick and Prince George's counties, as well as Baltimore City.

Some areas around the city could see between 1 1/2-3 inches of rain.

As First Alert Meteorologist Meg McNamara reported in Monday night's forecast, rainfall is expected to pick up starting about midnight.

Heavier downpours will cover the region about 4 or 5 a.m.

"So that is not as good news as you are starting to plan your Tuesday morning," she said.

