ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

4 To Watch: The top high school football games in North Texas this week

4 to Watch: Highland Park to retire Matthew Stafford's number. Friday Night Lights are brighter in Texas. Every week FOX 4's Jeff Kolb breaks down the four biggest high school football games in our area. See the highlights on Free4All every Friday night at 10:30 on FOX 4. Lake Highlands...
DENTON, TX
WFAA

High school football: Here are WFAA's top 5 games this week

DALLAS — Two weeks of Texas high school football are in the books and the top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
City
Arkadelphia, AR
Arkadelphia, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Arkadelphia, AR
College Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Rowlett, TX
Arkadelphia, AR
Football
City
Sachse, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Denton, TX
Sports
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
Denton, TX
College Sports
Denton, TX
Football
KXII.com

UIL penalizes Tom Bean football over alleged athletic recruiting

TOM BEAN, Texas (KXII) - After recent allegations against Tom Bean athletics, the UIL District Executive Committee, made up of local superintendents and athletic directors ruled Tuesday that Tom Bean did recruit several kids for athletic purposes. The UIL voted to disqualify Tom Bean ISD from football honors for three...
TOM BEAN, TX
Awesome 98

Why a Dallas, Texas TV Station Had To Stop the News [Video]

Are the crickets driving you crazy? It's that time of year again. In Texas, cricket season is usually August, September, and the first part of October. At our studios in Temple, we find dozens of these insects every morning. Cricket Invasion in Texas. At one Dallas-area television station, they had...
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

AAYBA World Series pulls out of Flower Mound, nationally sanctioned championship coming

The Flower Mound Youth Sports Association announced Wednesday that a nationally sanctioned championship tournament will replace the American Amateur Youth Baseball Alliance (AAYBA) Texas World Series, beginning next summer. Flower Mound hosted the AAYBA World Series for two weeks every summer for the last 15 years. That tournament, though, “ran...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#North Texas#Played Football#Football Team#American Football#Wfaa#Oklahoma Baptist
CBS DFW

I-Team: Patients react to possibly 'compromised' IV bag in North Texas hospital

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - More patients are coming forward questioning what may have happened to them at a local hospital, according to a Dallas attorney.Bruce Steckler said he's been contacted by four patients who say they went into cardiac arrest during routine procedures at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas off Coit Road.The facility said it contacted authorities after discovering an IV bag which may have been compromised. A spokesperson told the I-Team they began contacting recent patients.Steckler said the parents of an 18-year-old boy contacted him. Steckler sent the I-Team a picture of the young man hours after he...
DALLAS, TX
KTEN.com

Chief's dismissal prompts Preston firefighter walkout

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Preston Fire Rescue, which serves the Preston Peninsula north of Pottsboro, has a personnel crisis. Six volunteer firefighters turned in their resignations at a meeting of the organization's board of directors last Friday after the board terminated Chief Chase Stanford. Only three firefighters remain...
POTTSBORO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WFAA

Blu Café at Allen High School

Allen high school's "Blu Café" is a student-run restaurant that offers delicious breakfast and lunch items for the community while, at the same time, providing student-programming that covers all areas of restaurant operations. Paige tries some of the dishes from the student-run Blu Café. You can find them...
ALLEN, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Alligator impedes customer at north Texas ATM

LAKE WORTH, Texas — A bank customer making a withdrawal from an ATM was startled by a hissing alligator early Wednesday, authorities said. A woman was withdrawing cash from the ATM at about 4 a.m. CDT at a bank in Lake Worth, northwest of Fort Worth, when she was startled by the 3 1/2-foot reptile, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.
CBS DFW

Cedar Hill's All Pro Dads determined to make a difference, keep kids safe

CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — At almost any school in Cedar Hill ISD, you may find men patrolling the halls. The men aren't teachers or staff, but have been given clearance to be on campus because of their devotion to help ensure students are safe and secure. "they know there's a dad behind that logo that cares about them and is there for them in whatever capacity a dad can be," John Mays, the president of Cedar Hill's All Pro Dads, said. "Not just dads to their own kids, but spreading that dad likeness to kids who may not have that...
CEDAR HILL, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy