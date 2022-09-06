Read full article on original website
Sachse High School alum collapses and dies in Arkansas
A college student from Sachse has died in Arkansas over the holiday weekend. Ouachita Baptist University confirms that senior defensive lineman Clark Yarborough collapsed and died Sunday
4 To Watch: The top high school football games in North Texas this week
4 to Watch: Highland Park to retire Matthew Stafford's number. Friday Night Lights are brighter in Texas. Every week FOX 4's Jeff Kolb breaks down the four biggest high school football games in our area. See the highlights on Free4All every Friday night at 10:30 on FOX 4. Lake Highlands...
High school football: Here are WFAA's top 5 games this week
DALLAS — Two weeks of Texas high school football are in the books and the top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
Lubbock student-athlete collapses after football game against Abilene Wylie, hospitalized in Fort Worth
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Aug 31, freshman running back Zaidyn Ward scored the final touchdown in Monterey High School’s 45-8 victory over Abilene Wylie. After the game, Monterey’s coach called a team huddle. Ward was feeling dizzy, and the coach told him to lift his head up. “When he lifted his head up, they said […]
UIL penalizes Tom Bean football over alleged athletic recruiting
TOM BEAN, Texas (KXII) - After recent allegations against Tom Bean athletics, the UIL District Executive Committee, made up of local superintendents and athletic directors ruled Tuesday that Tom Bean did recruit several kids for athletic purposes. The UIL voted to disqualify Tom Bean ISD from football honors for three...
Why a Dallas, Texas TV Station Had To Stop the News [Video]
Are the crickets driving you crazy? It's that time of year again. In Texas, cricket season is usually August, September, and the first part of October. At our studios in Temple, we find dozens of these insects every morning. Cricket Invasion in Texas. At one Dallas-area television station, they had...
AAYBA World Series pulls out of Flower Mound, nationally sanctioned championship coming
The Flower Mound Youth Sports Association announced Wednesday that a nationally sanctioned championship tournament will replace the American Amateur Youth Baseball Alliance (AAYBA) Texas World Series, beginning next summer. Flower Mound hosted the AAYBA World Series for two weeks every summer for the last 15 years. That tournament, though, “ran...
Man jailed in the Fort Worth murder of a Dallas businessman
After being on the run for three weeks, a man is locked up in Fort Worth, charged with murder in the shooting death of a Dallas businessman last month. Markyn West was booked into the Tarrant County jail
I-Team: Patients react to possibly 'compromised' IV bag in North Texas hospital
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - More patients are coming forward questioning what may have happened to them at a local hospital, according to a Dallas attorney.Bruce Steckler said he's been contacted by four patients who say they went into cardiac arrest during routine procedures at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas off Coit Road.The facility said it contacted authorities after discovering an IV bag which may have been compromised. A spokesperson told the I-Team they began contacting recent patients.Steckler said the parents of an 18-year-old boy contacted him. Steckler sent the I-Team a picture of the young man hours after he...
North Texas Woman Arrested For The Theft Of Over $400,000 Worth in Bitcoin
On September 6, 2022, Joann Vasquez, a 38-year-old North Texas woman, was booked into the Dallas County Jail and is facing an indictment for the theft of over $400,000 worth of Bitcoin. According to court documents acquired by NBC 5, the Dallas Police said they were called to a home...
Opening Date For Newest North Texas H-E-B Revealed
Here's when the new H-E-B location in Frisco will open.
Chief's dismissal prompts Preston firefighter walkout
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Preston Fire Rescue, which serves the Preston Peninsula north of Pottsboro, has a personnel crisis. Six volunteer firefighters turned in their resignations at a meeting of the organization's board of directors last Friday after the board terminated Chief Chase Stanford. Only three firefighters remain...
H-E-B announces opening date for first Dallas-area location
H-E-B, already a powerhouse throughout Texas, will open its first supermarket in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex later this month.
Blu Café at Allen High School
Allen high school's "Blu Café" is a student-run restaurant that offers delicious breakfast and lunch items for the community while, at the same time, providing student-programming that covers all areas of restaurant operations. Paige tries some of the dishes from the student-run Blu Café. You can find them...
Governor Abbott Passed House Bill 1925 that Only Creates More Problems
Dallas resident helping the homelessScreenshot from Twitter. At first look, Texas House Bill 1925 makes sense. On the other hand, it will cause a big problem for many cities in Texas.
Frisco Residents Met With Police About Racism Against South Asian Americans
A Collin County Hindu temple came together Wednesday night to address the recent hate and violence toward the South Asian community. During the meeting, a number of community leaders spoke including members of Frisco police. The meeting was called to find out how the city of Frisco and police will...
2 Lucky Texans Now Millionaires After Claiming Massive Lottery Prizes
Two lucky Texans are now millionaires!
Alligator impedes customer at north Texas ATM
LAKE WORTH, Texas — A bank customer making a withdrawal from an ATM was startled by a hissing alligator early Wednesday, authorities said. A woman was withdrawing cash from the ATM at about 4 a.m. CDT at a bank in Lake Worth, northwest of Fort Worth, when she was startled by the 3 1/2-foot reptile, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.
Cedar Hill's All Pro Dads determined to make a difference, keep kids safe
CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — At almost any school in Cedar Hill ISD, you may find men patrolling the halls. The men aren't teachers or staff, but have been given clearance to be on campus because of their devotion to help ensure students are safe and secure. "they know there's a dad behind that logo that cares about them and is there for them in whatever capacity a dad can be," John Mays, the president of Cedar Hill's All Pro Dads, said. "Not just dads to their own kids, but spreading that dad likeness to kids who may not have that...
