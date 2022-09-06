Read full article on original website
lakercountry.com
Former Laurel County/UK Great Lisa Collins to be Honored in December
South Laurel plans to honor former Laurel County/University of Kentucky basketball player Lisa Collins Dec. 10th. She passed away recently at age 59. Valerie Still, Kentucky’s all-time leading basketball scorer and Collins’ former UK teammate, is working with South Laurel coach Chris Souder to organize the event that hopefully will turn into an annual Lisa Collins Classic.
foxlexington.com
‘SOS From Your SOS’: How poll workers are being recruited in Kentucky
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Election season is coming up, but the number of poll workers is down. Across Kentucky, poll workers are needed and so Secretary of State Michael Adams is doing something about it. Adams has renewed his partnership with the Kentucky Guild of Brewers, as...
WKYT 27
Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman survived going over the falls at the Cumberland Falls State Park. According to Whitley County Emergency Management, 911 got the call about the situation around 3:15 Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses told officials a woman had fallen into the river and went over the falls,...
foxlexington.com
Madison County businessman pushing for county-wide alcohol sales
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Only 10 Kentucky counties are considered completely dry, a number that has dropped over the years as attitudes and opinions change towards alcohol. But Kentucky’s laws have left several counties in a confusing gray area, including Madison County. A co-owner of Apollo Pizza,...
clayconews.com
Observations of the 4th Annual Manchester Music Festival in Clay County, Kentucky OP-ED
MANCHESTER, KY - On Saturday, September 3rd, 2022, at 6:00 PM I took the opportunity to visit the Manchester Music Festival for the first time. I went with a somewhat open mind and decided that I would take some pictures and videos and just see what the overall atmosphere was like.
Woman trying to retrieve cellphone survives after going over Cumberland Falls
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. — A woman who dropped her cellphone while taking pictures near Cumberland Falls fell into the river while attempting to retrieve her device and survived a 68-foot drop over the falls, authorities said. Rescue crews found the 36-year-old woman swimming toward a large rock downstream from...
clayconews.com
State Police Seeking Assistance locating two Wanted Fugitives Following Pursuit in Madison County, Kentucky
RICHMOND, KY (September 8, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, Richmond is asking for the public’s assistance with locating two wanted fugitives after a vehicle pursuit in Madison County on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. The incident occurred just before 4:00 P.M. when...
clayconews.com
Man arrested off Kentucky 490 in Laurel County sought by Authorities in Clay, Owsley and Jackson County
LONDON, KY (September 7, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler arrested a Jackson County resident on a Kentucky parole board parole violation warrant Tuesday night September 6, 2022 at approximately 9:00 PM. Jason L. Gibson age 38 of Gray Hawk,...
Travel trailers begin arriving to house eastern Kentucky flood victims
Temporary housing is arriving in eastern Kentucky and more is on the way.
Human remains found in burned structure in Lee County
An investigation is underway in Lee County after authorities found human remains in a burned structure.
foxlexington.com
KSP seek assistance after Madison County police chase
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police have requested the assistance of the public after a police chase right before 4 p.m. on Tuesday in Madison County. KSP said a trooper saw an individual with active warrants driving a red Chevrolet truck at the Valero gas station on North Keeneland Drive in Richmond.
wymt.com
Man dies in Bell County crash, coroner says
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash in Bell County that happened Tuesday morning. The Bell County Coroner’s Office tells WYMT that Shirley Lawson, 80, suffered a “natural cardiac event” while driving. Lawson was pronounced dead but his wife, the passenger,...
wymt.com
Missing person reported in Laurel County
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff shared a release Tuesday afternoon about a missing person in the London area. Hank Vaughn Jr., 31, was last seen heading to a London business on September 4 around 12:30 p.m. He is described as a 6′2″, 185 pound white man...
wymt.com
Mountain Parkway back open in Clark County after deadly accident
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a serious incident in Clark County. We’re told it happened in the eastbound lanes of the Mountain Parkway at the 4 mile marker, not far from the entrance to the parkway at I-64. The Clark County Coroner told us...
WTVQ
Man identified after being hit, killed on Mountain Parkway
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) The man hit and killed on Mountain Parkway Tuesday morning has been identified. According to the Clark County coroner, 85-year-old Shelby Overbee from Powell County died after being hit by a car when he stopped to pick something up off the road. According to Overbee’s obituary, he...
somerset106.com
Laurel County Suspicious Vehicle Complaint Leads To Three Arrests
Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports K-9/Sgt. Gary Mehler and Deputy Travis Napier were dispatched to a business parking lot off KY 490 at School Street to investigate a complaint of a suspicious vehicle blocking a driveway and partially in the road. Deputies found the vehicle and learned that three men had exited the vehicle walked away from the scene. Deputies were given descriptions of the men and were able to find them nearby. 40-year-old William Malicoat of Campbellsville was found with suspected meth and was a wanted parole violator, 49-year-old Paul Brown of Corbin was also found with suspected meth and 45-year-old Dirk Justice of Manchester was wanted in Laurel County for failure to appear in court. All three were arrested and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. Deputy Brad Mink and Deputy Gilbert Acciardo assisted at the scene.
somerset106.com
Paving Projects Scheduled Next Week in Pulaski County
SOMERSET, Ky. (Sept. 7, 2022) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 8 Office advises motorists that several paving projects are scheduled to take place next week on various routes in Pulaski County. Motorists should expect day and nighttime work. KY 1577-Oakhill Road. Paving along Oakhill Road (KY 1577)...
4 arrested in connection to southern Kentucky ATM thefts
Four people have been arrested in connection to a string of business burglaries and ATM thefts in southeastern Kentucky.
clayconews.com
Complaint Investigation in Laurel County, Kentucky results in 9 Charges including Second Offense DUI for a London Resident
LONDON, KY (September 5, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston arrested Mary Lou Hale age 59 of Highway 30 bypass, London on Saturday morning September 3, 2022 at approximately 8:54 AM. The arrest occurred in a business parking lot off McWhorter...
mountain-topmedia.com
Kentucky to follow federal tax extension for flood victims
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear has announced the Kentucky Department of Revenue will honor the recently announced IRS special tax relief for taxpayers in any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency as qualifying for individual assistance or public assistance due to the recent flooding that caused extensive damage in parts of Eastern Kentucky.
