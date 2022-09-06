ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
London, KY

lakercountry.com

Former Laurel County/UK Great Lisa Collins to be Honored in December

South Laurel plans to honor former Laurel County/University of Kentucky basketball player Lisa Collins Dec. 10th. She passed away recently at age 59. Valerie Still, Kentucky’s all-time leading basketball scorer and Collins’ former UK teammate, is working with South Laurel coach Chris Souder to organize the event that hopefully will turn into an annual Lisa Collins Classic.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman survived going over the falls at the Cumberland Falls State Park. According to Whitley County Emergency Management, 911 got the call about the situation around 3:15 Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses told officials a woman had fallen into the river and went over the falls,...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Madison County businessman pushing for county-wide alcohol sales

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Only 10 Kentucky counties are considered completely dry, a number that has dropped over the years as attitudes and opinions change towards alcohol. But Kentucky’s laws have left several counties in a confusing gray area, including Madison County. A co-owner of Apollo Pizza,...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

KSP seek assistance after Madison County police chase

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police have requested the assistance of the public after a police chase right before 4 p.m. on Tuesday in Madison County. KSP said a trooper saw an individual with active warrants driving a red Chevrolet truck at the Valero gas station on North Keeneland Drive in Richmond.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Man dies in Bell County crash, coroner says

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash in Bell County that happened Tuesday morning. The Bell County Coroner’s Office tells WYMT that Shirley Lawson, 80, suffered a “natural cardiac event” while driving. Lawson was pronounced dead but his wife, the passenger,...
BELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Missing person reported in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff shared a release Tuesday afternoon about a missing person in the London area. Hank Vaughn Jr., 31, was last seen heading to a London business on September 4 around 12:30 p.m. He is described as a 6′2″, 185 pound white man...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Man identified after being hit, killed on Mountain Parkway

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) The man hit and killed on Mountain Parkway Tuesday morning has been identified. According to the Clark County coroner, 85-year-old Shelby Overbee from Powell County died after being hit by a car when he stopped to pick something up off the road. According to Overbee’s obituary, he...
POWELL COUNTY, KY
somerset106.com

Laurel County Suspicious Vehicle Complaint Leads To Three Arrests

Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports K-9/Sgt. Gary Mehler and Deputy Travis Napier were dispatched to a business parking lot off KY 490 at School Street to investigate a complaint of a suspicious vehicle blocking a driveway and partially in the road. Deputies found the vehicle and learned that three men had exited the vehicle walked away from the scene. Deputies were given descriptions of the men and were able to find them nearby. 40-year-old William Malicoat of Campbellsville was found with suspected meth and was a wanted parole violator, 49-year-old Paul Brown of Corbin was also found with suspected meth and 45-year-old Dirk Justice of Manchester was wanted in Laurel County for failure to appear in court. All three were arrested and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. Deputy Brad Mink and Deputy Gilbert Acciardo assisted at the scene.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
somerset106.com

Paving Projects Scheduled Next Week in Pulaski County

SOMERSET, Ky. (Sept. 7, 2022) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 8 Office advises motorists that several paving projects are scheduled to take place next week on various routes in Pulaski County. Motorists should expect day and nighttime work. KY 1577-Oakhill Road. Paving along Oakhill Road (KY 1577)...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Kentucky to follow federal tax extension for flood victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear has announced the Kentucky Department of Revenue will honor the recently announced IRS special tax relief for taxpayers in any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency as qualifying for individual assistance or public assistance due to the recent flooding that caused extensive damage in parts of Eastern Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE

