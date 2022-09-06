ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse

When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees TV broadcast mistakenly gives 'condolences' for New York sports journalist who's still alive

During Sunday's television broadcast of the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays game on the YES Network, Michael Kay -- the longtime voice of the "Bronx Bombers" -- made an announcement that a "40-year fixture" in the area sports scene, Bob Trainor had passed away. Kay followed with a touching tribute to Trainor and offered condolences to "Bob's family and friends."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Shohei Ohtani had awesome gesture for position player who struck him out

In addition to being a standout pitcher and a standout hitter, Shohei Ohtani is also a standout sportsman. The Los Angeles Angels sensation Ohtani went viral this week because of his cool gesture for Detroit Tigers infielder Koby Clemens. With Detroit trailing the Angels 9-0 heading into the eighth inning on Monday, they turned to the position player Clemens to pitch the frame. Clemens responded by somehow striking out Ohtani, who had already homered twice in the contest, on a 68 mph floater. Clemens got Ohtani looking and pumped his fist in celebration.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
NBC Sports

Sox get Casas' first home run ball after lengthy negotiation with fan

Boston Red Sox prospect Triston Casas belted his first MLB homer on Tuesday night, but it was a fan at Tropicana Field who stole the show. In one of the most bizarre sequences of the season, the fan who ended up with Casas' first home run ball drove a hard bargain in negotiations for the baseball. He was approached by Tampa Bay Rays mascot DJ Kitty and Red Sox clubhouse manager Tom McLaughlin, who hoped to have the ball authenticated and given back to Casas, but the fan wouldn't give it up without a fight.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Chicago Bulls To Sign Former Player

View the original article to see embedded media. Malcolm Hill played his rookie season in the NBA this past year for the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls. The 26-year-old began the season with Atlanta, and in three games he averaged 5.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest. After...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball America#Baseball Player#Minor League Baseball#Red Sox#Fangraphs
numberfire.com

Tigers' Josh Lester joining dugout Wednesday afternoon

Detroit Tigers infielder Josh Lester is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels. Lester was the Tigers' designated hitter on Tuesday in his first MLB start and he went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts. Javier Baez will take over at DH while Ryan Kreidler shifts to shortstop Wednesday afternoon. Jeimer Candelario will make a start on third base and bat seventh.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Three Astros Minor Leaguers Named Players of the Month for August

Minor League Baseball released its Player of the Month honorees Wednesday. The Houston Astros had three farmhands take home the award for August, including Lewis Brinson who was traded to the San Francisco Giants on Aug. 31. Brinson slashed .380/.449/.709 for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys in the Pacific Coast...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Albies or no Albies, Vaughn Grissom is here to stay

Because of the weather, Ozzie Albies’ rehab assignment is off to a slow start. He’s only played in two games, although he did have two hits in one of those games. It will probably still be a couple of weeks before we see him Atlanta, but I do expect him to return and be apart of the playoff roster. What his role will be has yet to be determined, but one thing should be set in stone — Vaughn Grissom will continue to have a spot in the lineup no matter what happens.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Athletics play the White Sox in first of 4-game series

Chicago White Sox (69-68, second in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (50-87, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (13-6, 2.13 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 197 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (5-1, 2.37 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -187, Athletics +157; over/under...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

A Troubling Video Worries Bucks Fans

Antetokounmpo stood by the game in the third quarter, seemingly in pain and trying to stretch his legs. He looks to be feeling discomfort and while it doesn’t look too bad, it does seem to be bothering him. This is the last thing that Bucks fans want to see...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Alex Bregman, Shohei Ohtani among Ben Verlander's MLB Team of the Month

Alex Bregman has proven over the past few years what type of Major League Baseball player he is: an All-Star. This year, however, hadn't quite been up to his standards. But in August, that changed, as things finally started to click for Bregman. On the month, he led MLB third...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy