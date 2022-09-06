Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Dodgers Insider Gives Update on Tony Gonsolin Injury
Hold your breath Dodgers fans.
Yardbarker
Yankees could have to fend off arch-rival for Aaron Judge on monster extension
The New York Yankees may be struggling to put together wins at the present moment, but star slugger Aaron Judge continues to rake, hitting his 54th homer of the season against the Minnesota Twins on Monday afternoon. In fact, Judge has elevated his batting average to .302, tied for 11th...
Dodgers: Former Dodger Inks Extension with Boston Red Sox
Former LA fan favorite Enrique Hernandez won't be returning to the Dodgers this offseason.
Yardbarker
Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse
When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
Gio: Yankees letting Aaron Judge walk would be 'one of the worst business decisions in their history'
If the Yankees don’t re-sign Aaron Judge this winter, Gio says it will be one of the worst business decisions in the history of the franchise.
Yankees TV broadcast mistakenly gives 'condolences' for New York sports journalist who's still alive
During Sunday's television broadcast of the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays game on the YES Network, Michael Kay -- the longtime voice of the "Bronx Bombers" -- made an announcement that a "40-year fixture" in the area sports scene, Bob Trainor had passed away. Kay followed with a touching tribute to Trainor and offered condolences to "Bob's family and friends."
Yardbarker
Shohei Ohtani had awesome gesture for position player who struck him out
In addition to being a standout pitcher and a standout hitter, Shohei Ohtani is also a standout sportsman. The Los Angeles Angels sensation Ohtani went viral this week because of his cool gesture for Detroit Tigers infielder Koby Clemens. With Detroit trailing the Angels 9-0 heading into the eighth inning on Monday, they turned to the position player Clemens to pitch the frame. Clemens responded by somehow striking out Ohtani, who had already homered twice in the contest, on a 68 mph floater. Clemens got Ohtani looking and pumped his fist in celebration.
Nationals Replacement for Juan Soto has Outperformed Him Since Trade
Since being called up to replace Juan Soto, after the Washington Nationals traded their star outfielder to the San Diego Padres, 30-year-old rookie Joey Meneses has outdone Soto by nearly every metric.
Hot Triple-A start proves Anthony Volpe already belongs with Yankees
The New York Yankees currently run a floundering offensive unit out every day around clear league MVP Aaron Judge. Coming off a series in Tampa Bay where the team scored three total runs, all scored by Judge, some sort of shakeup is clearly necessary. No one can wave a magic...
Dodgers News: Joey Gallo Addresses Cody Bellinger’s Struggles
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger had a strong start to the season, with a .915 OPS in his first 15 games. It’s basically been all downhill since then, with a batting line of .188/.251/.353 (.604 OPS) since April 24. It’s been even worse lately, as Bellinger is batting .125/.234/.214 (.449 OPS) in his last 18 games dating back to August 14.
NBC Sports
Sox get Casas' first home run ball after lengthy negotiation with fan
Boston Red Sox prospect Triston Casas belted his first MLB homer on Tuesday night, but it was a fan at Tropicana Field who stole the show. In one of the most bizarre sequences of the season, the fan who ended up with Casas' first home run ball drove a hard bargain in negotiations for the baseball. He was approached by Tampa Bay Rays mascot DJ Kitty and Red Sox clubhouse manager Tom McLaughlin, who hoped to have the ball authenticated and given back to Casas, but the fan wouldn't give it up without a fight.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bulls To Sign Former Player
View the original article to see embedded media. Malcolm Hill played his rookie season in the NBA this past year for the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls. The 26-year-old began the season with Atlanta, and in three games he averaged 5.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest. After...
numberfire.com
Tigers' Josh Lester joining dugout Wednesday afternoon
Detroit Tigers infielder Josh Lester is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels. Lester was the Tigers' designated hitter on Tuesday in his first MLB start and he went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts. Javier Baez will take over at DH while Ryan Kreidler shifts to shortstop Wednesday afternoon. Jeimer Candelario will make a start on third base and bat seventh.
Yardbarker
Three Astros Minor Leaguers Named Players of the Month for August
Minor League Baseball released its Player of the Month honorees Wednesday. The Houston Astros had three farmhands take home the award for August, including Lewis Brinson who was traded to the San Francisco Giants on Aug. 31. Brinson slashed .380/.449/.709 for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys in the Pacific Coast...
Yardbarker
Albies or no Albies, Vaughn Grissom is here to stay
Because of the weather, Ozzie Albies’ rehab assignment is off to a slow start. He’s only played in two games, although he did have two hits in one of those games. It will probably still be a couple of weeks before we see him Atlanta, but I do expect him to return and be apart of the playoff roster. What his role will be has yet to be determined, but one thing should be set in stone — Vaughn Grissom will continue to have a spot in the lineup no matter what happens.
MLB・
WATCH: Benches Clear in Baltimore Orioles-Toronto Blue Jays Game
Tempers flared in the seventh inning of Tuesday night's game between the Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays after Orioles reliever Bryan Baker made a hand gesture after striking out Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman. The benches cleared in Baltimore.
FOX Sports
Athletics play the White Sox in first of 4-game series
Chicago White Sox (69-68, second in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (50-87, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (13-6, 2.13 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 197 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (5-1, 2.37 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -187, Athletics +157; over/under...
Yardbarker
A Troubling Video Worries Bucks Fans
Antetokounmpo stood by the game in the third quarter, seemingly in pain and trying to stretch his legs. He looks to be feeling discomfort and while it doesn’t look too bad, it does seem to be bothering him. This is the last thing that Bucks fans want to see...
FOX Sports
Alex Bregman, Shohei Ohtani among Ben Verlander's MLB Team of the Month
Alex Bregman has proven over the past few years what type of Major League Baseball player he is: an All-Star. This year, however, hadn't quite been up to his standards. But in August, that changed, as things finally started to click for Bregman. On the month, he led MLB third...
MLB・
Target Date Set For Harrison Bader’s Rehab Assignment
Bader was acquired in the Jordan Montgomery trade and still hasn't made his debut with the Yankees, working back from plantar fasciitis
