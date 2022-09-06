Volkswagen is finally taking Porsche public. Following months of speculation, the multinational auto giant announced on Monday that it plans to spin off the storied sports car maker, according to Reuters. The initial public offering (IPO), which could happen later this month or in early October, could be one of the world’s largest listings. Analysts expect a valuation between €60 billion ($59.6 billion) and €85 billion ($84.5 billion) for the high-performance automaker. If it does come in near the high end of estimates, that would make the Porsche IPO the largest in German history and the biggest in Europe since 1999. In preparation...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO