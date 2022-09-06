ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

Porsche Is Going Public This Fall, and Its IPO Could Be the Largest in German History

Volkswagen is finally taking Porsche public. Following months of speculation, the multinational auto giant announced on Monday that it plans to spin off the storied sports car maker, according to Reuters. The initial public offering (IPO), which could happen later this month or in early October, could be one of the world’s largest listings. Analysts expect a valuation between €60 billion ($59.6 billion) and €85 billion ($84.5 billion) for the high-performance automaker. If it does come in near the high end of estimates, that would make the Porsche IPO the largest in German history and the biggest in Europe since 1999. In preparation...
teslarati.com

Volkswagen’s new CEO plans to do exactly what got Herbert Diess axed

That saying can apply to many things: A martial artist throwing a punch, a baseball player taking a home-run swing, or a golfer hitting a ball. When it comes to a transition to electric mobility, is it the right strategy?. With Volkswagen having its first new AG CEO take the...
investing.com

VW boss hails 'huge interest' in Porsche IPO, plays down his dual role

BERLIN/FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The planned listing of Porsche AG has generated huge investor interest, Volkswagen (ETR:VOWG_p) and Porsche Chief Executive Oliver Blume said on Thursday, playing down concerns over how he will manage both companies following the IPO. Attracting interest from a broad range of investors was important, Blume said, declining...
Carscoops

Nissan To Suspend Operations At Tennessee Plant Building Engines For Mercedes

Nissan will suspend operations at its powertrain facility in Decherd, Tennessee in March 2023 “pending future product announcements,” Nissan North America spokesman Brian Brockman revealed. The plant was opened in 2014 at a cost of $319 million at the height of Nissan and Mercedes-Benz’s engine-sharing collaboration. It has...
gmauthority.com

Production Starts At GM’s Joint Venture Ultium Battery Factory In Ohio

Production has officially begun at the new Ultium Cells plant in Warren, Ohio, GM announced this week, with the automaker inviting Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to tour the facility and demonstrate its innovative cell manufacturing processes. Roughly 800 employees are currently working at the Ultium Cells plant. This is the...
hypebeast.com

Porsche Is Prepping for an IPO

Porsche has officially announced that it is planning to go public in the coming weeks. With the new announcement, Volkswagen pushes ahead to list a minority stake of the iconic German sports car company on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Volkswagen is planning on the initial public offering at the end...
electrek.co

Porsche plans to introduce Panamera EV to compete with AMG EQS, Lucid Air

After successfully launching the all-electric Taycan, Porsche is ready to take another giant step into the EV market. The German automaker plans to introduce its Porsche Panamera EV, a full-size luxury car, as part of its plans to speed up its electric transition. Porsche released the all-electric Taycan in 2019,...
Ars Technica

What we learned driving VW’s new electric ID Buzz

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK—Few vehicles in the time we've been covering the industry have attracted—or sustained—quite the level of interest as Volkswagen's ID Buzz. Part realization of two decades' worth of concept cars and teases, part apology for dieselgate, it's an electric minivan with retro-cool styling, built on a solid electric vehicle platform. US-spec ID Buzzes are still some way off—we won't get the Buzz until 2024—but in the meantime, VW asked if we'd be interested in trying out the two-row, European-spec model, which is just about to go on sale the other side of the Atlantic.
srnnews.com

T-Mobile sells wireline business to Cogent for $1, expects hefty charge

(Reuters) – T-Mobile US Inc is doubling down on 5G services after it struck a deal on Wednesday to sell its wireline business to Cogent Communications Holdings Inc for $1, while taking a $1 billion charge on the transaction. The deal includes a $700 million contract under which Cogent...
srnnews.com

Binance to convert users’ USD Coin into its own stablecoin

(Reuters) -Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, said on Monday it will automatically convert user balances and new deposits of the stablecoins USD Coin, Pax Dollar and True USD into its own stablecoin, Binance USD. The move is intended to enhance liquidity and capital efficiency for users, Binance said...
CarBuzz.com

Aston Martin Valhalla Coming With 1,012 HP, BMW Ready To Produce Hydrogen X5, Tesla Fighting Louisiana Law: Cold Start

Happy Labor Day, and welcome to Cold Start. Since Friday's roundup, we've seen a new teaser of the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore and learned the low price of the 2023 Nissan Kicks. We've also reported on the fact that Tesla could be forced to rename its Full Self-Driving semi-autonomous driving aid, a new concept from Skoda, and a recall for GM's Cruise robotaxis.
CarBuzz.com

Nissan And Mercedes Part Ways In The US As Tennessee Factory Gets Shut Down

Nissan currently operates four factories in the United States, they include two in Mississippi and two in Tennessee. According to Automotive News, the Japanese automaker will close the Decherd Infiniti Powertrain Plant, which previously manufactured the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine for the Infiniti Q50 until 2019, and the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class and Sprinter and Metris vans. With 208 horsepower on tap, the four-cylinder once served as the Q50's base powertrain before the twin-turbo V6 became the only option for the 2020 model year.
rigzone.com

Europe Could Solve Gas Supply Problem With Return To Shale

There is a long-term opportunity for unconventional exploration and appraisal as Europe diversifies away from Russian gas. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has shaken things up, triggering a complete rethink of European energy strategy and policy. And as Europe searches for viable alternatives to Russian gas, LNG seems the most popular solution to plug the supply gap. But a more local, long-term supply option could be shale.
nextbigfuture.com

Poland Will Have a Large and Modern Tank Army

A Foreign Military Sales order from the U.S. Army worth up to $1.148 billion will deliver 250 M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams main battle tanks to Poland by 2025. Poland has ordered 980 South Korean K2 Black Panther tanks, 648 K-9 Krab self-propelled howitzers, and 48 FA-50 advanced trainer/light fighter aircraft. Poland will import the first batch of 180 K2PL tanks, with another 800 manufactured in Poland, under the name “Wilk” (“Wolf”).
srnnews.com

Teamsters union launches new division for Amazon employees

(Reuters) -The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, one of the largest U.S. labor unions, said on Tuesday it had launched a new division to focus on unionizing employees of Amazon.com Inc. The e-commerce giant has for years discouraged attempts to organize, but in April this year, the worker-led Amazon Labor Union...
