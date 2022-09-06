Read full article on original website
Porsche Is Going Public This Fall, and Its IPO Could Be the Largest in German History
Volkswagen is finally taking Porsche public. Following months of speculation, the multinational auto giant announced on Monday that it plans to spin off the storied sports car maker, according to Reuters. The initial public offering (IPO), which could happen later this month or in early October, could be one of the world’s largest listings. Analysts expect a valuation between €60 billion ($59.6 billion) and €85 billion ($84.5 billion) for the high-performance automaker. If it does come in near the high end of estimates, that would make the Porsche IPO the largest in German history and the biggest in Europe since 1999. In preparation...
Mercedes-Benz and Rivian plan JV to make electric vans in Europe
BERLIN, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz Vans (MBGn.DE) and Rivian (RIVN.O) are planning a joint venture to produce electric vans in a factory in Poland, Hungary or Romania within the next few years, Mercedes-Benz Vans said on Thursday, sending Rivian shares up more than 5%.
teslarati.com
Volkswagen’s new CEO plans to do exactly what got Herbert Diess axed
That saying can apply to many things: A martial artist throwing a punch, a baseball player taking a home-run swing, or a golfer hitting a ball. When it comes to a transition to electric mobility, is it the right strategy?. With Volkswagen having its first new AG CEO take the...
investing.com
VW boss hails 'huge interest' in Porsche IPO, plays down his dual role
BERLIN/FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The planned listing of Porsche AG has generated huge investor interest, Volkswagen (ETR:VOWG_p) and Porsche Chief Executive Oliver Blume said on Thursday, playing down concerns over how he will manage both companies following the IPO. Attracting interest from a broad range of investors was important, Blume said, declining...
Carscoops
Nissan To Suspend Operations At Tennessee Plant Building Engines For Mercedes
Nissan will suspend operations at its powertrain facility in Decherd, Tennessee in March 2023 “pending future product announcements,” Nissan North America spokesman Brian Brockman revealed. The plant was opened in 2014 at a cost of $319 million at the height of Nissan and Mercedes-Benz’s engine-sharing collaboration. It has...
The 12 Most Reliable SUVs Of All Time, Ranked
SUVs are the most popular vehicles on the auto market -- and these models ensure you'll get your money's worth from your investment.
gmauthority.com
Production Starts At GM’s Joint Venture Ultium Battery Factory In Ohio
Production has officially begun at the new Ultium Cells plant in Warren, Ohio, GM announced this week, with the automaker inviting Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to tour the facility and demonstrate its innovative cell manufacturing processes. Roughly 800 employees are currently working at the Ultium Cells plant. This is the...
Bold Electric Vehicle Moves Keep Ford, Bollinger, Rivian in the Game
Established automakers and EV startups are making news for partnerships and technology enhancements.
hypebeast.com
Porsche Is Prepping for an IPO
Porsche has officially announced that it is planning to go public in the coming weeks. With the new announcement, Volkswagen pushes ahead to list a minority stake of the iconic German sports car company on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Volkswagen is planning on the initial public offering at the end...
electrek.co
Porsche plans to introduce Panamera EV to compete with AMG EQS, Lucid Air
After successfully launching the all-electric Taycan, Porsche is ready to take another giant step into the EV market. The German automaker plans to introduce its Porsche Panamera EV, a full-size luxury car, as part of its plans to speed up its electric transition. Porsche released the all-electric Taycan in 2019,...
Ars Technica
What we learned driving VW’s new electric ID Buzz
COPENHAGEN, DENMARK—Few vehicles in the time we've been covering the industry have attracted—or sustained—quite the level of interest as Volkswagen's ID Buzz. Part realization of two decades' worth of concept cars and teases, part apology for dieselgate, it's an electric minivan with retro-cool styling, built on a solid electric vehicle platform. US-spec ID Buzzes are still some way off—we won't get the Buzz until 2024—but in the meantime, VW asked if we'd be interested in trying out the two-row, European-spec model, which is just about to go on sale the other side of the Atlantic.
srnnews.com
srnnews.com
What Are the Cheapest SUVs From BMW, Audi, and Mercedes?
Mercedes, Audi and BMW all make great SUVs for less than $40,000. What are the cheapest SUVS from the brands? The post What Are the Cheapest SUVs From BMW, Audi, and Mercedes? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Aston Martin Valhalla Coming With 1,012 HP, BMW Ready To Produce Hydrogen X5, Tesla Fighting Louisiana Law: Cold Start
Happy Labor Day, and welcome to Cold Start. Since Friday's roundup, we've seen a new teaser of the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore and learned the low price of the 2023 Nissan Kicks. We've also reported on the fact that Tesla could be forced to rename its Full Self-Driving semi-autonomous driving aid, a new concept from Skoda, and a recall for GM's Cruise robotaxis.
Nissan And Mercedes Part Ways In The US As Tennessee Factory Gets Shut Down
Nissan currently operates four factories in the United States, they include two in Mississippi and two in Tennessee. According to Automotive News, the Japanese automaker will close the Decherd Infiniti Powertrain Plant, which previously manufactured the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine for the Infiniti Q50 until 2019, and the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class and Sprinter and Metris vans. With 208 horsepower on tap, the four-cylinder once served as the Q50's base powertrain before the twin-turbo V6 became the only option for the 2020 model year.
rigzone.com
Europe Could Solve Gas Supply Problem With Return To Shale
There is a long-term opportunity for unconventional exploration and appraisal as Europe diversifies away from Russian gas. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has shaken things up, triggering a complete rethink of European energy strategy and policy. And as Europe searches for viable alternatives to Russian gas, LNG seems the most popular solution to plug the supply gap. But a more local, long-term supply option could be shale.
Honda to set up China venture with Dongfeng, Guangzhou Auto to procure EV batteries
TOKYO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co (7267.T) said on Wednesday its Chinese unit will establish a joint venture with Dongfeng Motor Group (0489.HK) and Guangzhou Automobile Group (601238.SS) Co at the end of the month to procure batteries for fully electric vehicles.
nextbigfuture.com
srnnews.com
