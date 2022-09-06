Read full article on original website
Truth About Cars
Porsche IPO Could Happen This Month
Volkswagen AG is moving forward with its plan to list a minority stake in Porsche, with the latest details suggesting that the initial public offering could manifest by this month – if not early October. It’s set to be one of the biggest IPOs ever. But it’s also sounding like Volkswagen Group may abandon the scheme if the larger political or economic situation continues to sour. Considering the continent’s present trajectory, that doesn’t sound like it’s beyond the realm of possibilities. However, the quick turnaround for the offering may mean VW can get out ahead of any social unrest and financial upheaval. Ideally, the automaker still wants to see the sale happen.
A squadron of electric Jeeps goes after Rivian, Tesla
MILAN/DETROIT, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Jeep will launch four all-electric sport utility vehicles by the end of 2025 in a bid to lead in electrification of off-road vehicles, the company announced on Thursday, despite the Stellantis NV (STLA.MI) brand's late start.
FOXBusiness
Volkswagen to list Porsche in one of biggest IPOs in years
Volkswagen said Monday that it would list its iconic sports car maker Porsche in one of the biggest initial public offerings in years and a crucial test of investors’ confidence as high inflation and the war in Ukraine put a damper on the global economy. The offering could value...
Here's How Porsche's CEO Plans To Fix Volkswagen
In late July this year, Volkswagen announced that its Chairman of the Board of Management, Herbert Diess, would be replaced with Porsche's boss, Oliver Blume. Diess remained in his position until 1 September, leaving Blume with a title too long for a business card. Blume is now officially the "Chairman of the Volkswagen Group Board of Management and Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG."
motor1.com
VW will accelerate EV shift hoping to overtake Tesla by 2025
Oliver Blume, Porsche Chief Executive and now also the new CEO of Volkswagen after Herbet Diess was forced to step down announced he wants to keep the manufacturer’s current path towards electrification and, where possible, increase its pace. The new VW boss noted that the automaker would need to...
insideevs.com
US: Toyota To Invest $2.5 Billion In Battery Gigafactory In North Carolina
Toyota has just announced an additional investment of $2.5 billion in its newest North American facility, Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC). The new investment is related to battery-electric vehicle (BEV) battery production and comes on top of the $1.29 billion investment related to hybrid/plug-in hybrid vehicle (HEV/PHEV) battery production, which was announced in late 2021.
electrek.co
Toyota will convert Japanese engine plants to build batteries – is it finally coming around to EVs?
Japanese automaker Toyota continues to delve deeper into a Bizarro-mirrored universe in which it actually (sort of) behaves like an EV automaker. Following news earlier this week in which the EV laggards laid out an $5.6 billion investment plan to build batteries, Toyota is already making moves to convert two engine and powertrain plants near its Japanese headquarters to produce EV batteries instead.
gmauthority.com
Production Starts At GM’s Joint Venture Ultium Battery Factory In Ohio
Production has officially begun at the new Ultium Cells plant in Warren, Ohio, GM announced this week, with the automaker inviting Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to tour the facility and demonstrate its innovative cell manufacturing processes. Roughly 800 employees are currently working at the Ultium Cells plant. This is the...
Ford to suspend Transit Connect van sales in U.S. by end of 2023 - Automotive News
Aug 23 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) will stop selling the Transit Connect van in the United States by the end of next year and has scrapped plans to build the vehicle's next model in Mexico, Automotive News reported on Tuesday.
Aston Martin Valhalla Coming With 1,012 HP, BMW Ready To Produce Hydrogen X5, Tesla Fighting Louisiana Law: Cold Start
Happy Labor Day, and welcome to Cold Start. Since Friday's roundup, we've seen a new teaser of the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore and learned the low price of the 2023 Nissan Kicks. We've also reported on the fact that Tesla could be forced to rename its Full Self-Driving semi-autonomous driving aid, a new concept from Skoda, and a recall for GM's Cruise robotaxis.
Porsche’s Upcoming IPO Could Value Company at Over $80B
Victoria ScottPorsche might be going public, but it likely won't yield massive changes to the company's cars.
The electric car Battery Belt is reshaping America’s heartland
The climate bill President Biden signed into law yesterday will open up tens of billions of dollars in subsidies for high-tech electric vehicle plants across the South and the Midwest. Why it matters: The package is a big down payment on addressing climate change and moving toward energy independence as...
Bold Electric Vehicle Moves Keep Ford, Bollinger, Rivian in the Game
Established automakers and EV startups are making news for partnerships and technology enhancements.
Carscoops
Porsche IPO Is Go, Says Volkswagen Group Board
Volkswagen has given the green light for for Porsche to launch on the stock market. The VW Group’s board gave the go-ahead in a meeting yesterday, and the the sports car firm is now likely to be listed in Frankfurt later in September or at the start of October.
US News and World Report
Mercedes-Benz and Rivian Plan JV to Make Electric Vans in Europe
BERLIN (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz Vans and Rivian are planning a joint venture to produce electric vans in a factory in Poland, Hungary or Romania within the next few years, Mercedes-Benz Vans said on Thursday, sending Rivian shares up more than 5%. The companies have signed a memorandum of understanding and...
designdevelopmenttoday.com
620 MPH FluxJet; Ford's Price Hike; Tesla's Dress Code | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 83
Editor's note: Download and listen to the audio version below and click here to subscribe to the podcast. The Today in Manufacturing Podcast is brought to you by the editors from Manufacturing.net and Industrial Equipment News (IEN). In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward. This week:
Carscoops
Toyota Investing $5.6 Billion Into U.S. And Japanese EV Battery Production
Toyota will invest as much as 730 billion yen ($5.6 billion) to produce batteries for electric vehicles in Japan and the United States. While the car manufacturer has been criticized for its slow adoption of electric vehicles, it expects to begin battery production between 2024 and 2026. Its investments will see it increase combined battery production capacity in Japan and the United States by up to 40 GWh.
torquenews.com
Tesla To Have Up To 12 Gigafactories, Producing 20 Million Electric Cars Per Year By 2030
Elon Musk stated that Tesla plans to have 10 to 12 Gigafactories around the world, and that their production will be reaching 20 million EV units in 2030. How would this be possible?. Almost nobody doubts that that Tesla has become the leading electric vehicle company in the world. Most...
CNBC
Chinese EV stocks tank after Li Auto and Xpeng report plunge in August deliveries; Nio ekes out growth
Nio reported a 6% rise in electric vehicle deliveries in August versus July, while rivals Xpeng and Li Auto saw a fall. Shares of Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto fell in U.S. pre-market trade. The carmakers have been impacted by a weaker Chinese economy and supply chain disruptions caused by...
