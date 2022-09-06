“The Elf has arrived.” Tar-Míriel, Queen Regent of the island kingdom of Númenor, ascends a tower to speak to her father the king, forced from his throne and into exile within his own city. She utters these portentous words in order to tell him of the coming of Galadriel, a legendary High Elf whose arrival on their mythical island they apparently anticipated. Do we get to see her father the king, this mysterious figure, still loyal to the Elves even after his entire kingdom has moved on? No, we do not! The show cuts away without revealing him to us. Cliffhanger!...

TV SERIES ・ 26 MINUTES AGO