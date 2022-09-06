Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Passed House Bill 1925 that Only Creates More ProblemsTom HandyTexas State
Bishop T.D. Jakes Gave His Most Controversial Messages This YearTom HandyDallas, TX
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Texas City Council Member Fights Back Against Property Tax IncreasesTaxBuzzFort Worth, TX
Related
Shorthorn
Coaches assess WAC’s new basketball resume seeding system
The collegiate basketball world has followed the same seeding system for postseason tournaments for years. More conference wins equals a better seed or rank for the tournament. With this system, more victories would increase a team’s chance to win a conference championship and help secure a ticket to the National Collegiate Athletic Association Tournament — basketball’s biggest stage.
Texas Rangers giving away one-of-a-kind 50th anniversary pair of retro Jordan 5s
If you're a sneakerhead and are a fan of the Texas Rangers or just baseball in general, you're going to want to pay attention to a certain new pair of shoes.
Family Rivalry Set to Take Place on Saturday
Austin, Texas is the sight of a huge game on Saturday, but this matchup will mean everything and then some for a certain family. Twin brothers Tommy and James Brockermeyer are set to face off against their older brother Luke Brockermeyer on the field. Tommy and James are both redshirt freshman at Alabama, while Luke is a senior at Texas.
Lubbock student-athlete collapses after football game, hospitalized in Fort Worth
On Aug 31, freshman running back Zaidyn Ward scored the final touchdown in Monterey High School’s 45-8 victory over Abilene Wylie.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dmagazine.com
Meet the Teenage Wimbledon Champ Who Lives in McKinney
Liv Hovde, 16, is the best female junior tennis player in all of McKinney. And also the country. In July, she won the Wimbledon girls’ championship, becoming only the second American in 30 years to do so. She was rewarded with a pretty cool trophy, a dinner with Novak Djokovic, and the No. 4 ranking in the world. Next up was the US Open, which she lost in qualifiers to Chinese player Wang Qiang. It won’t be the last you see of her. (The interview below happened prior to the tournament.)
dallasexpress.com
Local City Welcomes Teqball to its Parks
Teqball (pronounced “tek-ball”) is a sport that has been skyrocketing in popularity since its creation in Hungary in 2012. The sport is something like a cross between soccer and ping pong. Competitors play on what looks like a curved ping pong table using a Teqball (very similar to...
WFAA
Hit up your friends, North Texas! Someone in DFW won $3 million in the Texas Lottery
FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when two tickets in Texas won the $1 million Mega Millions prize. Someone in North Texas has won a $3 million drawing. The Texas Lottery announced Thursday that a Fort Worth resident has...
Shorthorn
Faces of UTA: Students share important personal mementos
Biology freshman Yvanna Barajas holds her amethyst necklace around her neck Sept. 6 in front of the University Center. Barajas wears the amethyst crystal given to her by her grandmother everyday. The stone symbolizes her birth month, February, which matches her grandmother's ring with each grandchild's birth stone on it,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shorthorn
Blaze Forward program distributes funds to students for fall 2022 semester
Over five months after UTA introduced its new tuition-assistance program, Blaze Forward, the aid is finally reaching the pockets of its first receiving students. In March, the university announced the program will fully cover tuition and mandatory fees for full-time undergraduate students who have a family income of $85,000 or less and are Texas residents, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
South Dallas pizzeria founder passes away at 81
DALLAS — The founder of a well-known Dallas pizzeria recently passed away in Oak Cliff, according to his family. Texas native Frank E. Gee Jr. died at the age of 81. He founded Blackjack Pizza on 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. with Terry Jones in 1990. Blackjack quickly...
checkoutdfw.com
The best places to visit in Texas this Fall
Depending on the weather and climate, Texas has some beautiful spots to visit in the fall. Not every region and city offer the same level of spectacular fall foliage. Traditionally North Texas, Central Texas, and the Hill Country offer the most spectacular views. Here are five places to fuel your wanderlust and help you plan this next season's fall memories.
Brewbound.com
Bishop Cider Opens New Cidercade Location in Fort Worth
Bishop Cider, a Dallas-based hard cider manufacturer, opened the newest location of their Cidercade entertainment venue in Fort Worth, TX on August 23, 2022 at 5pm. Cidercade has dozens of taps of Bishop Cider, serves artisanal food, and offers an “entertainment buffet” where patrons pay a nominal admission fee, and all games and activities are free to play. Cidercade Fort Worth joins Bishop’s existing Cidercade locations in Dallas, Austin and Houston.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
H-E-B announces opening date for first Dallas-area location
H-E-B, already a powerhouse throughout Texas, will open its first supermarket in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex later this month.
checkoutdfw.com
Museums, parks and entertainment: 7 free things you should do in DFW
The DFW Metroplex is not only home to lots of fun things to do but also many that are free. We have compiled a list of the best free things to do in DFW. The Dallas Museum of Art is one of the Top 10 largest art museums in the country and it features completely free admission. The museum holds over 24,000 pieces of art that span over a 5,000 year period. The Dallas Museum of Art is located at 1717 N Harwood St, Dallas, and they are open from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday - Thursday, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and closed on Mondays.
Shorthorn
Editorial: UTA should consider canceling classes on Election Day
This fall, Texas will host consequential midterm elections that will determine the state’s trajectory for decades to come. In the last few years, Texans have dealt with energy crises, mass shootings, state policies hostile to the LGBTQ+ community and a rollback of abortion rights. The Shorthorn Editorial Board believes...
Why a Dallas, Texas TV Station Had To Stop the News [Video]
Are the crickets driving you crazy? It's that time of year again. In Texas, cricket season is usually August, September, and the first part of October. At our studios in Temple, we find dozens of these insects every morning. Cricket Invasion in Texas. At one Dallas-area television station, they had...
dmagazine.com
Bon Appétit’s 50 Best New Restaurants 2022 List Features Two in North Texas
Bon Appétit released its list of the 50 best new restaurants in America Thursday, and two North Texas restaurants are among the others: El Rincón del Maíz in Garland and La Onda in Fort Worth. Great news for Garland and Fort Worth, but sad news for Dallas, which had its fair share of exciting restaurant openings this year that didn’t quite make it.
The Community News
How the Dean Ranch sale developed
We gained respect because we knew our business. And we knew the business model. We knew it would work out here and we had the connections to the local community and the local people.”. The recent sale of the Dean Ranch was big news not only in east Parker County,...
checkoutdfw.com
Check out this Arlington home with a unique front yard water feature and a backyard perfect for hot Texas summers
A home within walking distance to Las Colinas Country Club has a unique front yard water feature and beautiful outdoor living. The home is on the market for $1.34 million. According to the listing, the home has lots of natural light and vaulted ceilings with skylights. In the kitchen, there...
fox4news.com
Aqib Talib's brother indicted in deadly shooting of Lancaster football coach
LANCASTER, Texas - A Dallas County grand jury indicted Yaqub Talib in the deadly shooting of a Lancaster football coach during a game last month. According to the indictment, Talib, the brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, "unlawfully" and "intentionally" shot coach Michael Hickmon. The grand jury went on...
Comments / 0