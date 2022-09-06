Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine at the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ premiere? Sure looks like it

Although he may not be as flamboyant as the members of the superhero team he helped form, there’s no arguing that the lynchpin of the first two phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been the author of The Avengers Initiative himself, Nick Fury. And while the character hasn’t been as omnipresent in the last or current phase, he’s set to come roaring back as the principal star of the upcoming Secret Invasion. But will it be Fury’s swan song in the MCU?

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO