Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine at the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ premiere? Sure looks like it

Fans feel for Chris Pine being 100% done with Harry Styles during ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ press tour
The internet has found this fall’s surprise new protagonist and it’s Chris Pine. Unfortunately, it’s not Chris Pine as Henry Pelham in All the Old Knives, Chris Pine as James Harper in The Contractor, or even good old-fashioned Chris Pine as Captain James T. Kirk. Unfortunately, it’s Chris Pine as Chris Pine starring in “Chis Pine absolutely can’t even with co-star Harry Styles” during the Don’t Worry Darling press tour at this year’s Venice International Film Festival.
‘Babylon’ images reveal first look at Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt in ‘La La Land’ director’s new movie
Margot Robbie, elegantly yet scantily dressed in red, hoisted toward the heavens at a Carnivale-style festival. Brad Pitt sporting a thin mustache and slicked hair, pouring booze while wearing a tuxedo. If the first images of Damien Chazelle’s new venture Babylon provide any glimpse into what’s to come, his promising...
‘Transformers’ fan points to a single ‘Revenge of the Fallen’ scene as proof Michael Bay never cared about the franchise
Michael Bay, perhaps one of the most polarizing artists in the world of entertainment, is far from everyone’s cup of tea. For every moviegoer that can’t get enough of Bay’s unhinged, stunt-heavy, full-throttle rollercoasters, there’s another that laments the director as a prime example of Hollywood’s storytelling penchant going the way of the dodo.
An all-but-forgotten Adam Sandler comedy unleashes its fury on streaming charts
The late 1990s and early 2000s were an absolute golden age for comedian Adam Sandler. The Saturday Night Live star seemed to be everywhere, the star of a new blockbuster comedy every few months. Now, close to twenty years on, one has shot itself back up the charts and is...
Netflix teases the addition of everyone’s favorite 2022 Marvel film
Soon, Netflix will be able to say the words that have been on everyone’s lips throughout 2022. Yes, it’s the new superhero catchphrase that’s taken the world by storm, launched a million memes, delighted audiences around the world, and confused the hell out of Sony Pictures executives. That’s right folks…
One of Clint Eastwood’s most controversial films ever is holding its own on HBO
Clint Eastwood‘s last few cinematic efforts have underperformed at the box office over the last few years, but one of his biggest successes is dominating the latest ratings on the HBO top 10, enjoying a new round of post-pandemic success on the platform for the first time since it’s 2014 release. But even though the movie has enjoyed and is enjoying a confirmed track record of success, it is inarguably one of the most controversial movies in the acclaimed director’s filmography.
Netflix’s latest expensive flop has already crashed out of the global Top 10
Netflix‘s original movies aren’t always the most critically acclaimed films out there, but the streamer’s tactic of throwing a lot of money at the wall and coaxing big names on board often does the job of convincing users to click nonetheless. e.g. The Gray Man. However, the platform’s most recent pricey original has failed to both win over critics and find an audience, as it’s crashing hard in the global rankings.
Hugh Jackman’s new film might be his greatest yet after receiving 10-minute standing ovation
The world may know Hugh Jackman as X-Men‘s Wolverine, but don’t forget that he’s a talented actor and a triple threat. In saying that, this well-loved received a 10-minute standing ovation at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in his role in the new film, The Son, directed by Florian Zeller.
DC diehards have surprisingly reasonable opinions on a Matt Reeves ‘Justice League’ movie
To give any ounce of thought to the future of DC Comics screen adaptations is to tango with powers most unforgiving; with Batgirl having vanished into the abyss, to say nothing of the ruthless purging by the CW, it seems DC fans have some dark days ahead. Speaking of dark,...
Ryan Reynolds’ best-reviewed movie ever (that fans couldn’t stand) gets lucky on streaming
You can barely turn around without seeing actor, superhero, producer, soccer team owner, gin magnate, advertising executive, cyber security investor, and mobile service provider Ryan Reynolds these days, with the 45 year-old sticking his fingers into an increasing number of pies on a regular basis. Now firmly cemented as one...
Disney’s live-action ‘Pinocchio’ gets a Rotten Tomatoes score to make a real boy cry
Disney Plus Day has delivered a ton of new content to the Mouse House’s streaming platform, from the streaming debut of Thor: Love and Thunder to Brie Larson’s new docuseries Growing Up. The supposed jewel in the crown of today’s celebratory offerings, though, is Pinocchio, the “live-action” remake of the studio’s beloved 1940 animated classic. Unfortunately, the movie’s opening Rotten Tomatoes score is now here, and if you said it doesn’t put you off at least a little, your nose would be growing.
Latest Marvel News: Kim Kardashian eyes up the MCU as ‘Secret Invasion’ secrets start to spill
It’s that time again, True Believers — time for a roundup of the biggest Marvel news of the day. As we eagerly await the explosion of announcements that’s sure to come from this weekend thanks to Disney’s D23 Expo ⏤ and its accompanying Disney Plus Day on Thursday ⏤ things have been fairly quiet on the House of Ideas front so far this week. And yet there are nevertheless a few updates that have got fans excited ⏤ or, in one case, made them break out in a cold sweat…
Please enjoy this terribly-aged video of Florence Pugh saying she’d love to work with Olivia Wilde
Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde’s very public tiff from the set of Don’t Worry Darling has led to the unearthing of an old interview of Pugh that has aged like milk. The beautiful chaos of Don’t Worry Darling’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival has led to an overload of memes about Pugh and Wilde, and now an old interview has resurfaced of Pugh speaking with excitement about one day working with Wilde on a project.
Olivia Wilde still claims she fired Shia LaBeouf from ‘Don’t Worry Darling’
The timeline of drama surrounding Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling seems never-ending at this point. From the wild unfolding of Spitgate to Florence Pugh refusing to make eye contact with Wilde during the Venice Film Festival premiere, there has been plenty of controversy surrounding the inner workings of the film — which now includes Wilde maintaining her claim that she definitely fired actor Shia LaBeouf from the project.
Marvel fans mourn the impending departure of Nick Fury
Although he may not be as flamboyant as the members of the superhero team he helped form, there’s no arguing that the lynchpin of the first two phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been the author of The Avengers Initiative himself, Nick Fury. And while the character hasn’t been as omnipresent in the last or current phase, he’s set to come roaring back as the principal star of the upcoming Secret Invasion. But will it be Fury’s swan song in the MCU?
Watch: Oscar bait ‘Armageddon Time’ trailer features all-star ensemble cast of Jeremy Strong, Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway
Director James Gray’s latest project Armageddon Time, inspired by his own childhood growing up in Queens in the 1980s, is already inspiring Oscar chatter on the film festival circuit. The ensemble cast features Emmy winner Jeremy Strong alongside Anthony Hopkins and Anne Hathaway. Focus Features describes the film as...
Lea Michele gets four standing ovations on first night in ‘Funny Girl’
Lea Michele’s foray into Broadway musical Funny Girl sounds like a hit, after its first night got a glowing audience reception. On opening night that featured no critics, the musical received four different standing ovations before the intermission, showing Michele may have just been the perfect pick for the revival of a Broadway classic. Harvey Fierstein who was part of the production team was among those with a standing ovation, alongside the likes of Jonathan Groff and Glee creator Ryan Murphy.
Watch: Mila Kunis is the ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ in trailer for new Netflix thriller
One thing Netflix is reliably good at is delivering engrossing, gripping thrillers, and it looks like the streamer is about to offer up another movie that’ll leave you on the edge of your seat next month. Mila Kunis stars in the ironically titled Luckiest Girl Alive, about a woman who seemingly has the perfect life, until a traumatic event from her past comes back to haunt her. Check out the tense first trailer for the film above.
Early reactions to ‘Barbarian’ praise it as the most twisted horror film of the year
Barbarian is about to stomp into cinemas and it looks like good news for horror fans as early reactions pour in on social media. Actor-director Zach Cregger’s first foray into horror is shaping up to be a solid entry to the genre. First shown at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2022, it’s out at the end of the week and these reactions should give plenty of hope to those searching for spooky season entertainment.
Marvel fans rejoice as ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve just finally introduced Mephisto into the MCU
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four. It’s been perhaps the defining joke of Phase Four for the Marvel fandom: when is Mephisto going to get here? Ever since folks were absolutely convinced the Marvel universe’s version of Satan was going to debut in WandaVision, every new Disney Plus series has been the subject of (mostly) tongue-in-cheek theorizing about where the demon could show up. And yet, though we can hardly believe it, it looks like Mephisto’s time to shine has really arrived, thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four.
