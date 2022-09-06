Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Lea Michele gets four standing ovations on first night in ‘Funny Girl’
Lea Michele’s foray into Broadway musical Funny Girl sounds like a hit, after its first night got a glowing audience reception. On opening night that featured no critics, the musical received four different standing ovations before the intermission, showing Michele may have just been the perfect pick for the revival of a Broadway classic. Harvey Fierstein who was part of the production team was among those with a standing ovation, alongside the likes of Jonathan Groff and Glee creator Ryan Murphy.
wegotthiscovered.com
Please enjoy this terribly-aged video of Florence Pugh saying she’d love to work with Olivia Wilde
Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde’s very public tiff from the set of Don’t Worry Darling has led to the unearthing of an old interview of Pugh that has aged like milk. The beautiful chaos of Don’t Worry Darling’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival has led to an overload of memes about Pugh and Wilde, and now an old interview has resurfaced of Pugh speaking with excitement about one day working with Wilde on a project.
wegotthiscovered.com
Olivia Wilde still claims she fired Shia LaBeouf from ‘Don’t Worry Darling’
The timeline of drama surrounding Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling seems never-ending at this point. From the wild unfolding of Spitgate to Florence Pugh refusing to make eye contact with Wilde during the Venice Film Festival premiere, there has been plenty of controversy surrounding the inner workings of the film — which now includes Wilde maintaining her claim that she definitely fired actor Shia LaBeouf from the project.
d1softballnews.com
Brad Pitt breaks the silence about his relationship with Shiloh Jolie Pitt, his daughter and Angelina Jolie: “It makes me cry”
During an interview given to the media “Entertainment Tonight” the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt stated about the relationship with his daughter Shiloh Jolie Pitt. “She makes me cry, yes and she is very beautiful. I don’t know where she got those skills from. I am Mr. Two Left Feet. I love when they find their own way, find things that interest them and make it flourish, “said the actor.
wegotthiscovered.com
One of Clint Eastwood’s most controversial films ever is holding its own on HBO
Clint Eastwood‘s last few cinematic efforts have underperformed at the box office over the last few years, but one of his biggest successes is dominating the latest ratings on the HBO top 10, enjoying a new round of post-pandemic success on the platform for the first time since it’s 2014 release. But even though the movie has enjoyed and is enjoying a confirmed track record of success, it is inarguably one of the most controversial movies in the acclaimed director’s filmography.
wegotthiscovered.com
An all-but-forgotten Adam Sandler comedy unleashes its fury on streaming charts
The late 1990s and early 2000s were an absolute golden age for comedian Adam Sandler. The Saturday Night Live star seemed to be everywhere, the star of a new blockbuster comedy every few months. Now, close to twenty years on, one has shot itself back up the charts and is...
wegotthiscovered.com
Hugh Jackman’s new film might be his greatest yet after receiving 10-minute standing ovation
The world may know Hugh Jackman as X-Men‘s Wolverine, but don’t forget that he’s a talented actor and a triple threat. In saying that, this well-loved received a 10-minute standing ovation at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in his role in the new film, The Son, directed by Florian Zeller.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Andor’ star reveals the fantastic advice they got from their mother
Later this month, Andor arrives on Disney Plus. The show brings back Diego Luna, looks at early days of revolt against the Empire in Star Wars, features star of the iconic Morbius film Adria Arjona, and, Arjona says her mom helped her audition. The 30-year-old reveals the fact in a...
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: Mila Kunis is the ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ in trailer for new Netflix thriller
One thing Netflix is reliably good at is delivering engrossing, gripping thrillers, and it looks like the streamer is about to offer up another movie that’ll leave you on the edge of your seat next month. Mila Kunis stars in the ironically titled Luckiest Girl Alive, about a woman who seemingly has the perfect life, until a traumatic event from her past comes back to haunt her. Check out the tense first trailer for the film above.
wegotthiscovered.com
AI brings Rainn Wilson’s Wolverine to life and Marvel needs to cast him, now!
The internet has done it again with an AI model, this time taking Rainn Wilson and X-men’s Wolverine as their latest lucky victims, much to everyone’s delight. Twitter user and TV director, Micheal McWhorter, going by TizzyEnt on the platform, just couldn’t help himself and gave everyone exactly what they wanted — a Marvel and The Office hybrid — using an AI model to generate images from any prompt. Inspired by a picture circulating online of Wilson’s The Office character, Dwight, onto Hugh Jackman’s ripped Wolverine figure, the user on Twitter went on to create even more inciting AI-generated images of this fictitious character.
wegotthiscovered.com
Queen Elizabeth II’s death brings revived interest in The Smiths, and you can guess why
After many years of being stuck in the obituary drafts section for journalists, Queen Elizabeth II has passed away. With that has come a renewed interest in The Smiths. The Smiths’ second studio album was titled The Queen Is Dead, and with the, well, clear and obvious news, fans have decided to revisit the acclaimed 1986 rock album. A trendsetting album which paved the way for the miserable music of Thom Yorke, it only makes sense they’re back setting trends on social media following Her Majesty’s death.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart’s bromance shaken up by surprise departure taking Netflix by storm
Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson tend to go together like fries and a milkshake; one tall, inexplicably musclebound milkshake, and a pint-sized serving of hysterical fries. It seems that duo can do it all, from the turbulent Hobbs & Shaw to the more fantastical Jumanji reboots. But sometimes, you just...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Blonde’ reviews are split down the middle on Netflix’s NC-17 Marilyn Monroe biopic
Ana de Armas is soon making her debut as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s Blonde, an NC-17 movie that doesn’t sugarcoat anything when it comes to the sexually charged and sometimes violent life of the blonde bombshell. This is the first NC-17 movie to ever grace the streaming...
wegotthiscovered.com
A bewitching family comedy with the darkest of all reboots is casting a fresh spell on streaming
Calling all witches and clever black cats, come join us and sit for a spell. It’s almost spooky season, the most delightful time of year, and we’ve got a story to tell. A series is causing quite a stir on Paramount Plus, and its witchy starring lady has flown into the third spot — on her broom, no less. Sabrina the Teenage Witch is hitting us with both spooky season vibes and nostalgia as the number 3 series on the platform, as reported by FlixPatrol.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ producers are probably green behind the gills after fans spot an embarrassing blunder
The business of making art is always an adventure and never perfect. Music, movies, and television can be prone to goofs and gaffes, and, now, House of the Dragon has joined Game of Thrones by having a piece of the real world shatter its fantasy one. Fans who watch the...
wegotthiscovered.com
An absolute renegade wants you to skip last 20 minutes of a movie that’s famous for its ending
Some endings have you staring at the end credits in a daze. The shock twist finale is difficult to pull off successfully, as pulling the rug out from the audience right at the end of the movie risks leaving them with more questions than answers. Fight Club, Cabin in the Woods, and Sorry to Bother You are all fine examples of movies doing this well, but one of the finest examples in horror has to be Frank Darabont’s 2007 adaptation of Stephen King’s The Mist.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Secret Invasion’ merch offers first official glimpse at Nick Fury’s new look
Sadly, Secret Invasion won’t be landing on Disney Plus this year as we initially thought it would, but if we just sit tight and be patient, some updates for the Marvel show should come our way eventually. Case in point, our first official glimpse at Nick Fury’s new look in the series has now been revealed, thanks to the unveiling of a fresh Funko POP! figure.
