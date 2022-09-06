ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Former UK football coach Guy Morriss dies at 71

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky football coach Guy Morriss passed away Monday after a more than five-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease. WKYT spoke with Morriss in 2017, not long after his diagnosis. Morriss led the Kentucky football program in the 2001 and 2002 seasons. He first arrived at...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

7-foot big man Isaiah Miranda ready for Louisville visit this weekend

University of Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne and his staff will kick off what should be a busy couple of months of prospect visits this weekend. The Cardinals will host four-star big man Isaiah Miranda. The 7-foot Miranda will arrive in Louisville on Friday night and his official visit will...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

‘Angel’s Envy Bourbon Club’ coming to Cardinal Stadium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new game day experience is coming to Cardinal Stadium this football season. According to UofL Athletics, the “Angel’s Envy Bourbon Club” is going to the new way to experience Cardinal football this year. “Angel’s Envy Bourbon Club”, formerly named the Brown and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
foxlexington.com

No. 5 Kentucky men beat No. 10 Louisville on the pitch

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Battle of the Bluegrass produces some thrilling battles across all sports, and Tuesday night brought a thriller on the pitch between the Kentucky and Louisville’s men’s soccer teams. No. 5 Kentucky found an offensive surge and grabbed a 3-1 lead to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
AthlonSports.com

College Football Hot Seat Watch: What's Next for Louisville and Other Coaching Situations to Watch

A few years ago I came up with the term “Anxiety Bowl,” which applied to any regular season game in which both coaching staffs needed to win to keep their jobs, or at least avoid the beginning of the end. These games usually take place closer to Thanksgiving than Labor Day, but thanks to the occasional hiccups of Week 1 conference play, an Anxiety Bowl sneaked past us on Saturday, and it provided the worst kind of result: Syracuse demolished Louisville 31-7, a result that leaves little doubt as to the state of Scott Satterfield’s Cardinal program.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Kentucky wins top 10 matchup with archrival Louisville

Eythor Bjorgolfsson, Nick Gutmann and Casper Grening scored as the No. 5 Kentucky Men’s Soccer (4-0-0) came back from a goal down to win 3-2 against in-state rival and No. 10 Louisville (3-1-0) at the Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex on Tuesday. Get the latest UK news sent...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Premier Martial Arts 6:30 a.m.

'I'm actually kind of gutted:' British citizens living in Louisville mourn Queen Elizabeth's death. As the world mourns Queen Elizabeth II, so too do the members of a Louisville British cultural group.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Long-time MSU professor drowns at Herrington Lake, coroner says

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Morehead State University professor drowned at Herrington Lake. It happened Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina on the lake. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office says the victim, Gary Lafleur, of Frankfort, fell off the back of his boat at the boat ramp. Lafleur’s wife tried to get him out of the water, but could not.
FRANKFORT, KY
Wave 3

Louisville author opening horror-themed bookstore in the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just in time for Halloween, a Louisville-based author is opening a bookstore focusing on all things spooky and scary. Many people roaming on Barret Avenue may have noticed “blood” dripping from the walls where the old Currie Sound & Systems used to be. That’s...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Troubleshooters: Tree trimmer faces years in prison

‘I’m actually kind of gutted:’ British citizens living in Louisville mourn Queen Elizabeth’s death. As the world mourns Queen Elizabeth II, so too do the members of a Louisville British cultural group. Huge fight breaks out following hearing for Jack Harlow’s former DJ. Updated: 5 hours...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville man drowns in Missouri lake

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Authorities in Missouri say the victim of a drowning over the Labor Day weekend was a man from Louisville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the drowning happened Saturday afternoon on Lake of the Ozarks. The report says the victim, Tyler R. Elliott, 29, was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Survey: Louisville named one of the rudest cities in America

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to a recent survey, residents in Louisville might not be as nice as people think. Louisville was ranked #14 as one of the rudest cities in the United States in a survey conducted by online language learning service Preply. The survey was conducted by interviewing...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Officials address Louisville’s maternal and infant mortality

‘I’m actually kind of gutted:’ British citizens living in Louisville mourn Queen Elizabeth’s death. As the world mourns Queen Elizabeth II, so too do the members of a Louisville British cultural group. Huge fight breaks out following hearing for Jack Harlow’s former DJ. Updated: 4 hours...
LOUISVILLE, KY

