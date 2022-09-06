ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

Washington State has only striking teachers nationwide; educators share similar concerns

Washington State is currently the only state in the country with teachers on strike right now. (Though teachers in Columbus, OH, did strike last month.) Educators in five school districts across western Washington voted to strike this year, including Seattle, Tumwater, Eatonville, Ridgefield, and Kent. Kent ended its strike after nine days, and students started school on Thursday. Teachers in Port Angeles voted to authorize a strike but reached an agreement with the district before the first day of school.
Yakima Herald Republic

Striking Seattle teachers, aides explain why they are on the picket line

Striking Seattle teachers, aides explain why they are on the picket line. Seattle's striking educators described the challenges of teaching and say they need better support from the district. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link...
shelterforce.org

“My City’s So White, I Moved”

“Gentrification is a child stealing the toy they said they never wanted to play with.”. Both Seattle and Washington, D.C., have witnessed a large exodus of Black residents over the last several decades as housing costs have risen. In 1970, 75 percent of residents in Seattle’s Central District were Black compared to just 15 percent today. Washington, D.C., long nicknamed “Chocolate City,” has seen a decline of 7.5 percent in its Black population since 2000 leading to outcries against gentrification in both communities.
UPI News

3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Seattle, Puget Sound

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook northwestern Washington state early Thursday, waking thousands in the Puget Sound area. There were no early reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake's epicenter was 4.5 miles west-northwest of Lofall, Wash., at a depth of 14.6 miles...
capitolhillseattle.com

Seattle approves cannabis equity legislation

The mayor is praising the joint effort. The Seattle City Council approved a package of cannabis equity legislation Tuesday including a bill that prepares the city for issuing new “social equity licenses” for Seattle’s marijuana industry. Mayor Bruce Harrell whose administration backed the bills called Tuesday’s votes...
tripsavvy.com

One of Amtrak's Most Popular Leaf-Peeping Routes Is Set to Return This Month

On Sept. 26, 2022, Amtrak will restore its Cascades train service between Seattle, Washington, and Vancouver, British Columbia—two months earlier than expected. This marks the second of three Canadian services to be restored since the pandemic shutdowns. Amtrak’s Cascades service typically runs from Eugene, Oregon, to Vancouver but was...
ncwlife.com

University of Washington ranked near bottom for free speech on campus

(The Center Square) — The University of Washington ranks in the lowest 10% among more than 200 universities for freedom of speech. The College Free Speech Rankings 2022-2023 rated the schools based on a survey of nearly 45,000 full-time undergraduate students conducted during the spring semester by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression and College Pulse. The survey measured 10 components assessing student perceptions of the freedom of speech on campus and behavior of administrators toward expressions of free speech.
KIRO 7 Seattle

M3.7 quake reported near Poulsbo

LOFALL, Wash. — A small earthquake was reported outside Lofall, Washington early Thursday. The United States Geological Survey said the magnitude 3.7 quake in Jefferson County, about 9 miles northwest of Poulsbo, happened at 1:08 a.m. The depth was 14.5 miles. A USGS map showed people reported feeling the...
MyNorthwest.com

Ross: Downtown Seattle’s ‘eruptions of ugliness’ to be dealt with in less than 45 minutes

I realize that graffiti will always be with us. But it’s always nice to see some progress. For example – I was actually encouraged by the recent graffiti on the I-90 retaining wall at Mt. Baker that says “what’s it all about?” It’s vandalism, yes, but at least it’s in cheerful colors and raises the question that we all ask ourselves from time to time.
KXLY

Specialty health care funding to serve low-income patients in Washington

SEATTLE, Wash. — Kaiser Permanente is partnering with Project Access Northwest and announced $725,000 to support its Specialty Care Coordination Program. This program is for Washingtonians experiencing difficulty accessing specialty care and people that don’t receive equitable health care. The funds will be distributed over a three-year period to individuals with low incomes or those who are uninsured and have limited access to medical care.
