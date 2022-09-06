Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Recent Earthquakes on New Jersey's Ramapo Fault LineBridget MulroyMorris County, NJ
One of the Oldest Family-Owned Restaurants in New Jersey is a Culinary DelightTravel MavenMorris County, NJ
The Best Seafood Restaurants in New York City (Opinion)Terry MansfieldNew York City, NY
New York Sends a Delegation to Texas BorderTom HandyNew York City, NY
Where To Find The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Related
Mob of motorcyclists pull 62-year-old driver from car in N.J., beat and rob him, cops say
Police in Hunterdon County are looking for a group of up to 13 motorcyclists who took part in the beating and robbery of a driver in Clinton Township, authorities said. A 62-year-old motorist told police he was assaulted and robbed shortly after 10 a.m. on Saturday on Cokesbury Road. “The...
Three New Jersey men plead guilty to killing undercover informant of major drug enterprise
Three New Jersey men have all admitted to and plead guilty to their respective roles in the murder of a federal informant among other offenses while defending their drug enterprise. The information from the investigation and court case was released by the U.S. DOJ and U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. An...
Woman threw screwdriver at NJ Transit bus driver in Bayonne, NJ, police say
BAYONNE — A Jersey City woman has been charged with aggravated assault and a weapon offense in connection with an alleged attack on a NJ Transit bus driver. According to Bayonne police, 34-year-old Crystal Tucker threw a screwdriver at the driver before exiting the bus at 25th Street and Avenue C. The screwdriver never made contact with the driver, a 52-year-old male, because of a plexiglass barrier surrounding the driver area.
theobserver.com
KPD: Shoplifting woman who crapped her own pants ordered to get fingerprinted — after she cleaned up
On Aug. 27 at 6:30 p.m., Officer Michael Ore and Sgt. Tim Castle were dispatched to ShopRite to assist Det. Jordenson Jean who had detained an alleged shoplifter. A store manager had informed Det. Jean he observed Nelsa Portillo, 70, of Newark, conceal Axe body sprays, fish and vitamins in her bag and then pass the cash registers without paying the $138.88 sale price for the merchandise.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NJ prison officer allegedly took bribes for espresso & cold cuts
NEWARK – A corrections officer is accused of accepting monthly bribe payments from an inmate in exchange for smuggling contraband into Northern State Prison including cash, jewelry, cologne, cold cuts and espresso. Werner Gramajo, 45, of Newark, a senior correctional officer at the prison, has been charged with official...
NJ lawmakers would make flash mob shoplifters face jail time
New legislation introduced by two New Jersey senators would target flash mob shoplifters who ransack stores, destroy small businesses, and grab anything they want. “We’re seeing more and more instances where flash mobs of shoplifters have run through clothing stores, pharmacies, and even a 7-Eleven recently, where they smash and grab anything that isn’t bolted down,” said state Sen. Jon Bramnick, R-Union, and co-sponsor of the bill.
Deaths of Marlboro, NJ man, wife ruled murder-suicide
MARLBORO — A man killed his wife and then himself at their home this week, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. Priscilla Badua, 68, and Felino Badua, Jr., 66, were found dead by Marlboro police around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officials said. The officers were responding to a request for a wellness check.
New dashboard lets you search for crooked cops in New Jersey
New Jersey residents can now search an online database to see how many police officers in their town are being subject to internal affairs investigations. Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced an on-line dashboard is now accessible that details the number of investigations department by department in New Jersey. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hudsontv.com
Bayonne Police Charge Woman With Aggravated Assault For Attacking Bus Driver
Bayonne Police Captain Eric Amato reports that 34-year old, Crystal M. Tucker of Danforth Avenue in Jersey City was arrested and taken into custody at 10:45 Tuesday morning from the area of 29th Street and Avenue C. According tp Captain Amato, officers responded to the area of 1st Street and Broadway on a report of an aggravated assault.
Pack of bikers beat, robbed a man after near collision in Clinton Township, NJ, cops say
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Authorities are looking for the motorcyclists responsible for allegedly assaulting and a robbing a 62-year-old man on Cokesbury Road, then fleeing from police, and there's a reward being offered for information that leads to arrests. According to Clinton Township Police Chief Thomas DeRosa, the incident occurred...
Staten Island man’s catalytic converter was stolen. Surveillance video shows individual emerging from bottom of car.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was just moments after a Bulls Head man read an article about a shocking surge in catalytic converter thefts on Staten Island that he discovered his own car had been targeted. “I went out at like 11 a.m. to the store to get bagels,...
Saddle Brook Officer Charged With DWI, Leaving Scene Of Overnight Crash
An off-duty Saddle Brook police officer was drunk when he fled the scene of a utility pole crash a few blocks from his home, authorities charged. Attilio Dente Sr., 39, had to be separated from an unidentified person he was arguing with when township officers showed up at his home around 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, an accident report obtained by Daily Voice says.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lacey, NJ man charged in third case of patricide at Jersey Shore over the past month
For the third time in the last month a man who resides in Monmouth or Ocean County has been arrested and charged with committing the heinous act of patricide. The latest case involving a Lacey man murdering his father was announced by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Lacey Township Police Chief Michael DiBella in a joint statement.
Walmart worker in NJ steals nearly $200,000 from store
MANSFIELD (Warren) — A Walmart employee was charged with stealing nearly $200,000 in cash from the store over the past five months. Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said that Megan Tuttle, 39, of Mendham, worked in an office at the store on Route 57 on the Hackettstown border. Part of her duties was to make bank deposits.
Arrests in New Jersey for small-time cannabis dealing plummet post-legalization
Since legalization, data shows there have been relatively few arrests for possessing more cannabis than is permitted under state law.
Two New Jersey men plead guilty to calculated brazen thefts of South Jersey car owners
Two men who reside in the southern part of New Jersey have pleaded guilty to their roles in separate but equally calculated schemes that targeted motor vehicle owners and buyers. The details of both cases, investigations, and court trials, were announced by the U.S. DOJ and U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger.
Man stabbed 3 victims before fatal Englewood, NJ police-involved shooting, AG says
ENGLEWOOD — A 22-year-old man had stabbed three people and had a knife when he was fatally shot by police responding to a domestic violence call, according to the Attorney General's Office. Bernard Placide, of Englewood, was killed on Sept. 3, Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in a statement....
New Jersey in on Alert After a Scam Targets Ocean County Residence
There is another scam for Ocean County from the Ocean County Sheriff's Office. There are so many scams out there and here's one more for you. I was reading on Facebook how there are scams for almost everything right now. It is very scary. A friend of mine recently went...
thevillagesun.com
Reputed gang member gunned down in East Village
According to police, officers responding to a 911 call on Thurs., Sept. 1, around 1:30 p.m., found Dillin Tolentino, 26, of 601 E. 12th St., unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head at Avenue C and E. 12th Street. E.M.S. transported the victim to Bellevue Hospital where...
NJ prisoners don’t deserve the luxury of air conditioning (Opinion)
A report from the NJ Department of Corrections ombudsman was released this week bemoaning the fact that many prisoners don’t reside in the comfort of air conditioning. First you may wonder, what is this ombudsman office?. From nj.gov…. “The Office of the Corrections Ombudsperson acts as an independent set...
Beach Radio
Toms River, NJ
15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mybeachradio.com
Comments / 2