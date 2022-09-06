ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman threw screwdriver at NJ Transit bus driver in Bayonne, NJ, police say

BAYONNE — A Jersey City woman has been charged with aggravated assault and a weapon offense in connection with an alleged attack on a NJ Transit bus driver. According to Bayonne police, 34-year-old Crystal Tucker threw a screwdriver at the driver before exiting the bus at 25th Street and Avenue C. The screwdriver never made contact with the driver, a 52-year-old male, because of a plexiglass barrier surrounding the driver area.
BAYONNE, NJ
theobserver.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tolls#Prison#Nj
