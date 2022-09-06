New legislation introduced by two New Jersey senators would target flash mob shoplifters who ransack stores, destroy small businesses, and grab anything they want. “We’re seeing more and more instances where flash mobs of shoplifters have run through clothing stores, pharmacies, and even a 7-Eleven recently, where they smash and grab anything that isn’t bolted down,” said state Sen. Jon Bramnick, R-Union, and co-sponsor of the bill.

