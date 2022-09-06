Read full article on original website
Related
Map Claims to Show Deep Underground Bases are Under Wyoming
A conspiracy theory has claimed for years that there is an intricate underground network of tunnels and bases under America and several in Wyoming, but is there any truth to this legend? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Before I tear into this to see if there's...
The Legend of Northern Michigan’s Witch Drowning Pool and Witch Trials on Mackinac Island
A recent TikTok video has gone viral, receiving nearly 400,000 views in its first 16 hours on the platform, and it's all about the alleged killing of witches on historic Mackinac Island in Northern Michigan in the 1700s. Haileigh Vee, the host of The Mitten Mysteries Podcast, runs a TikTok...
Haunted Mammoth Cave Church Is a Find for Kentucky Paranormal Enthusiasts
I've always thought large, empty buildings were creepy, especially schools and churches. They're made for LOTS of people and when LOTS of people aren't in them, you can almost HEAR the hollowness. THE EERINESS OF EMPTY STRUCTURES. A few years ago, when I toured my old elementary school--Masonville Elementary--just before...
8 Old Cajun Wives’ Tales and Traiteur Practices from Southern Louisiana
We got to thinking the old Cajun ways, some long lost and some still practiced in parts of Louisiana. I was treated by a Traiteur when I was young. He was from Kaplan, and his name was Mr. Aube. I had a case of impetigo (infantigo), and Mr. Aube passed him a butter knife over the affected area and said some words, him. A few days later, my mom brought me to the doctor to get some medicine.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLTX.com
Booming noise rattles parts of Georgia, Florida on Saturday: Here's what happened
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated story. If you heard a loud boom in south-central Georgia or northern Florida Saturday, The National Weather Service says it was the sound of the Cargo Dragon capsule returning to earth. The Cargo Dragon is...
This Is What Could Happen if a Nuclear Apocalypse Hits New Jersey
Not since the Cold War era has the threat of nuclear war been as great as it is right now. New York City recently issued guidelines on how to survive a nuclear attack. The warning comes as the U.S. and our allies are facing threats from Russia, North Korea and China.
Gruesome Northern Michigan Murder – Hunters Chopped Up and Fed to Pigs
Northern Michigan was rocked in 1985 when two hunters went missing and were discovered having been mutilated and fed to hogs. Two men from St. Clair Shores were on their way to their family's hunting cabin across the state in White Cloud. Brian Ognjan and David Tyll, both 27 years...
Greenwood Cemetery is Spokane is the Creepiest, Most Haunted in Washington State
This place of enteral rest is said to be the spookiest and creepiest cemetery in Washington. The Greenwood Memorial Terrace Cemetery beckons you to Spokane. It has been called the "spookiest cemetery" in Washington because legend says that it is haunted. Did we mention there is also a spooky secret...
IN THIS ARTICLE
These are the 15 Best Ghost Tours in New Jersey
Mysterious, spooky, mystical, scary, and downright creepy. This may not be the site of the Salem witch trials, but the Garden State has plenty of opportunities to scare the bejeezus out of you. Plus, you'll learn some cool history and maybe an apparition will even follow you home. Here are...
Ultimate Unexplained
20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Ultimate Unexplained shares curiosity-inducing stories from across the paranormal spectrum, real life mysteries and the pop culture of paranormal.https://ultimateunexplained.com/
Comments / 0