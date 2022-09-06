ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 Old Cajun Wives’ Tales and Traiteur Practices from Southern Louisiana

We got to thinking the old Cajun ways, some long lost and some still practiced in parts of Louisiana. I was treated by a Traiteur when I was young. He was from Kaplan, and his name was Mr. Aube. I had a case of impetigo (infantigo), and Mr. Aube passed him a butter knife over the affected area and said some words, him. A few days later, my mom brought me to the doctor to get some medicine.
