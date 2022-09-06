Read full article on original website
Raymond Williams
3d ago
yes, this is true, and the underground complex at CU Boulder football stadium.it's for the elite, and not for Americans that built it.
Reply
4
Related
Nuclear Attack: Colorado Sits Right In The Crosshairs Of Potential Targets
We're not putting this out there for any fear-mongering purposes; this is simply a heads up and something that I had no idea about until I did a little digging, and it's merely factual information to know and be aware of in the unlikely event of a nuclear attack. All...
oilcity.news
43 Wyoming geographic names officially changed to remove slurs against Indigenous women
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced that the Board on Geographic Names has voted in favor of final replacement names for about 650 geographic features in order to remove slurs against Indigenous women from the names. The decision includes new names for 43...
"Small" dinosaur fossil discovered in Colo. could sell for $500,000
A dinosaur fossil discovered in Colorado is going on sale next month in Paris. It was discovered in 2019 during roadwork on private land. The fossil could sell for close to $500,000, experts say.Unlike huge dinosaur skeletons sold at previous auctions, the iguanodon stands just 4 feet high and measures nearly 10 feet long. "It's a dinosaur for a living room," auctioneer Alexandre Giquello said, according to Reuters. Experts believe the creature roamed the Earth more than 150 million years ago. In 2020, the same auction house, Giquello, sold an 11-foot high and 33-foot long dinosaur skeleton for 3 million euros, Reuters reported.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Power Companies Not Locking People Out Of Thermostats, Companies Say
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s major electricity provider areas does not lock people out of their thermostats during heat waves, the company said last week. But Rocky Mountain Power does have an opt-in, incentivized program by which the company can shut off home air-conditioning...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Energy Company Tells Customers To Conserve Power
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When California’s grid supplier asked California residents to conserve electricity last week, a Wyoming power company was asking the same of its Wyoming customers. The reason in both cases was the same: there isn’t enough power during peak times to...
cowboystatedaily.com
Mining Companies See Opportunity In Wyoming But Permitting Time Takes 10 Years
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Mineral exploration companies are looking for valuable minerals to mine in Wyoming. The prospects look good for gold, copper, zinc, nickel, and platinum mining in the Cowboy State, but realizing that investment runs up against a heavily bureaucratic permitting process, which can easily take a decade.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Medicine Bow Forest Under Fire Restrictions, Cooler Weather Won’t Help
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Stage 1 fire restrictions went into effect on Thursday across the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest and Thunder Basin National Grassland in east and southeast Wyoming, and impending cooler weather won’t relieve them, a forest official said. “Fire restrictions are typically...
cowboystatedaily.com
Letter To The Editor: Gov Gordon’s Praise Of Wyoming Wolf Management Is Wrong
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Governor Gordon claims Wyoming’s state wolf management program deserves praise for its recovery numbers and use of scientific data. That could not be further from the truth. Wyoming’s policies are bad for Wyoming wolves and residents, and the Governor should...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Surprised That Wyoming Is The Best State For Gun Owners?
The Wyoming lifestyle isn't for everyone. If you like to live in the big city with lots of people, Wyoming is not for you. If you don't like looking at some of the best scenery in the world, Wyoming is not for you. If you don't like the thought of everyone owning a gun, Wyoming is DEFINITELY not for you.
Temperatures set to drop nearly 50 degrees in Colorado
A major cooldown is expected in Colorado after a week of record-breaking heat, with a wild temperature swing on the way. According to the Weather Channel, a high of 97 degrees in Denver on Thursday will be followed by a high of 71 on Friday and a high of just 59 on Saturday (with a low of 50). Meanwhile, the temperature swing in Pueblo will also be notable, with a high of 100 degrees on Thursday followed by a high of 82 on Friday and 68 on Saturday (with a low of 51 degrees). With a low of 48 expected in Pueblo on Sunday, this will make this city as cold as some high elevation mountain towns (Breckenridge has a low of 47 degrees on the same day).
These Are The 10 Best Zip Codes To Live In Colorado
Sure, there are many great places to live in Colorado - but they all can't be the best. From rural to suburban to city living, Colorado has a little something for everyone; it's part of what draws people here to the state (and keeps natives living here, too). When searching...
Bring The Heat: 125-Degree Days Could Be Coming To Colorado
Bring the heat ... or, in this case, don't. A new study/forecast has revealed the potential of an alarming climatic reality that millions of people and places all around the nation could face in as soon as the next 30 years. The First Street Foundation released its findings from a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how many Californians have moved to Arizona
Roughly 64,000 Californians have moved to Arizona annually during 2016-2020. Net migration has long been a key source of Arizona’s population growth, usually contributing much more than natural increase (births minus deaths). As the baby boom generation ages, it will put downward pressure on natural increase and thus make net migration increasingly important.
Colorado Woman Plunges Over 900 Feet To Her Death
Hiking in Colorado is just a way of life and, without a doubt, is one of the best places anywhere to strap on the gear and go. Whether it's a little stroll through a park or scaling one of the world-famous 14'ers, there's something for everyone and every skill level.
Westword
Why People Are Coming to and Leaving Colorado
According to recent studies, a large percentage of transplants to the state of late are rich — or as they might prefer, "comfortable." But a new analysis by United Van Lines shows that the high cost of living here is also inspiring residents to leave Colorado. Earlier this summer,...
More outside donors than Coloradans gave to these 2 candidates
Both Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Lauren Boebert have so far received more contributions from individuals outside the state than from Coloradans.
One of Oklahoma’s Biggest & Best Airshows is Coming Back!
One of the biggest and best airshows is returning in 2022 with even more demonstrations, performances, displays, and historical aircraft. It's guaranteed to be a good time and you won't see a collection of planes and pilots anywhere else like this! Make plans now to attend the "Red River Thunder" airshow next month!
Hundreds of goldfish found illegally dumped in Utah pond
Biologists from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources discovered hundreds of goldfish illegally dumped in a local pond, causing officials to warn residents about dumping fish in state waterways
Gephardt Daily
State DWR calls out Utah fish ditchers
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is asking aquatic pet owners to stop ditching goldfish and other aquarium dwellers in the wild. “Don’t do it!,” says a Utah DWR statement released Thursday. “The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is...
Where's all the smoke coming from in Colorado?
Have you noticed the smoke in the skies along Colorado's Front Range? You can hardly see the mountains from Denver. First Alert Meteorologist Lauren Whitney says the smoke is coming from wildfires in Northern California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington.A total of 69 wildfires were burning on Tuesday in the United States according to the National Interagency Fire Center.The Colorado Department of Health and Environment issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for Tuesday in Moffat, Rio Blanco, Garfield, Routt, Jackson, Grand and Eagle Counties, including, but not limited to Craig, Meeker, Glenwood Springs, Steamboat Springs, Walden, Hot Sulphur Springs, and Eagle. The health department says if smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood, "you may want to remain indoors." This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity. The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday.Summit County is asking homeowners not to call 911 about the smoke unless the fire is burning in that county.
Ultimate Unexplained
20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Ultimate Unexplained shares curiosity-inducing stories from across the paranormal spectrum, real life mysteries and the pop culture of paranormal.https://ultimateunexplained.com/
Comments / 2