Wyoming State

Raymond Williams
3d ago

yes, this is true, and the underground complex at CU Boulder football stadium.it's for the elite, and not for Americans that built it.

4
CBS Sacramento

"Small" dinosaur fossil discovered in Colo. could sell for $500,000

A dinosaur fossil discovered in Colorado is going on sale next month in Paris. It was discovered in 2019 during roadwork on private land. The fossil could sell for close to $500,000, experts say.Unlike huge dinosaur skeletons sold at previous auctions, the iguanodon stands just 4 feet high and measures nearly 10 feet long. "It's a dinosaur for a living room," auctioneer Alexandre Giquello said, according to Reuters.  Experts believe the creature roamed the Earth more than 150 million years ago. In 2020, the same auction house, Giquello, sold an 11-foot high and 33-foot long dinosaur skeleton for 3 million euros, Reuters reported.
COLORADO STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Power Companies Not Locking People Out Of Thermostats, Companies Say

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s major electricity provider areas does not lock people out of their thermostats during heat waves, the company said last week. But Rocky Mountain Power does have an opt-in, incentivized program by which the company can shut off home air-conditioning...
WYOMING STATE
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
Local
Wyoming Government
County
Denver, CO
State
Wyoming State
Local
Colorado Government
City
Riverton, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Energy Company Tells Customers To Conserve Power

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When California’s grid supplier asked California residents to conserve electricity last week, a Wyoming power company was asking the same of its Wyoming customers. The reason in both cases was the same: there isn’t enough power during peak times to...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Mining Companies See Opportunity In Wyoming But Permitting Time Takes 10 Years

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Mineral exploration companies are looking for valuable minerals to mine in Wyoming. The prospects look good for gold, copper, zinc, nickel, and platinum mining in the Cowboy State, but realizing that investment runs up against a heavily bureaucratic permitting process, which can easily take a decade.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming’s Medicine Bow Forest Under Fire Restrictions, Cooler Weather Won’t Help

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Stage 1 fire restrictions went into effect on Thursday across the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest and Thunder Basin National Grassland in east and southeast Wyoming, and impending cooler weather won’t relieve them, a forest official said. “Fire restrictions are typically...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Letter To The Editor: Gov Gordon’s Praise Of Wyoming Wolf Management Is Wrong

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Governor Gordon claims Wyoming’s state wolf management program deserves praise for its recovery numbers and use of scientific data. That could not be further from the truth. Wyoming’s policies are bad for Wyoming wolves and residents, and the Governor should...
WYOMING STATE
OutThere Colorado

Temperatures set to drop nearly 50 degrees in Colorado

A major cooldown is expected in Colorado after a week of record-breaking heat, with a wild temperature swing on the way. According to the Weather Channel, a high of 97 degrees in Denver on Thursday will be followed by a high of 71 on Friday and a high of just 59 on Saturday (with a low of 50). Meanwhile, the temperature swing in Pueblo will also be notable, with a high of 100 degrees on Thursday followed by a high of 82 on Friday and 68 on Saturday (with a low of 51 degrees). With a low of 48 expected in Pueblo on Sunday, this will make this city as cold as some high elevation mountain towns (Breckenridge has a low of 47 degrees on the same day).
COLORADO STATE
K99

These Are The 10 Best Zip Codes To Live In Colorado

Sure, there are many great places to live in Colorado - but they all can't be the best. From rural to suburban to city living, Colorado has a little something for everyone; it's part of what draws people here to the state (and keeps natives living here, too). When searching...
K99

Bring The Heat: 125-Degree Days Could Be Coming To Colorado

Bring the heat ... or, in this case, don't. A new study/forecast has revealed the potential of an alarming climatic reality that millions of people and places all around the nation could face in as soon as the next 30 years. The First Street Foundation released its findings from a...
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how many Californians have moved to Arizona

Roughly 64,000 Californians have moved to Arizona annually during 2016-2020. Net migration has long been a key source of Arizona’s population growth, usually contributing much more than natural increase (births minus deaths). As the baby boom generation ages, it will put downward pressure on natural increase and thus make net migration increasingly important.
ARIZONA STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Colorado Woman Plunges Over 900 Feet To Her Death

Hiking in Colorado is just a way of life and, without a doubt, is one of the best places anywhere to strap on the gear and go. Whether it's a little stroll through a park or scaling one of the world-famous 14'ers, there's something for everyone and every skill level.
Westword

Why People Are Coming to and Leaving Colorado

According to recent studies, a large percentage of transplants to the state of late are rich — or as they might prefer, "comfortable." But a new analysis by United Van Lines shows that the high cost of living here is also inspiring residents to leave Colorado. Earlier this summer,...
COLORADO STATE
107.3 PopCrush

One of Oklahoma’s Biggest & Best Airshows is Coming Back!

One of the biggest and best airshows is returning in 2022 with even more demonstrations, performances, displays, and historical aircraft. It's guaranteed to be a good time and you won't see a collection of planes and pilots anywhere else like this! Make plans now to attend the "Red River Thunder" airshow next month!
LAWTON, OK
Gephardt Daily

State DWR calls out Utah fish ditchers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is asking aquatic pet owners to stop ditching goldfish and other aquarium dwellers in the wild. “Don’t do it!,” says a Utah DWR statement released Thursday. “The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is...
UTAH STATE
CBS Denver

Where's all the smoke coming from in Colorado?

Have you noticed the smoke in the skies along Colorado's Front Range? You can hardly see the mountains from Denver. First Alert Meteorologist Lauren Whitney says the smoke is coming from wildfires in Northern California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington.A total of 69 wildfires were burning on Tuesday in the United States according to the National Interagency Fire Center.The Colorado Department of  Health and Environment issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for Tuesday in Moffat, Rio Blanco, Garfield, Routt, Jackson, Grand and Eagle Counties, including, but not limited to Craig, Meeker, Glenwood Springs, Steamboat Springs, Walden, Hot Sulphur Springs, and Eagle. The health department says if smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood, "you may want to remain indoors." This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity. The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday.Summit County is asking homeowners not to call 911 about the smoke unless the fire is burning in that county.
COLORADO STATE
