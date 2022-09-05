ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bet Slippin' podcast: 2022 Week 1 NFL betting preview with Minty Bets

By Nathan Beighle
 3 days ago
SportsbookWire.com handicapper Nathan Beighle connects with Yahoo! Sportsbook sports betting analyst Minty Bets to preview Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.

Listen as they offer up their picks, predictions, and best bets. Visit SportsbookWire.com for more sports betting analysis.

Bet Slippin’ podcast rundown

Bills @ Rams — Thursday Night Football

Saints @ Falcons — 1 p.m. ET

49ers @ Bears — 1 p.m. ET

Steelers @ Bengals — 1 p.m. ET

Eagles @ Lions — 1 p.m. ET

Patriots @ Dolphins — 1 p.m. ET

Ravens @ Jets — 1 p.m. ET

Jags @ Commanders — 1 p.m. ET

Browns @ Panthers — 1 p.m. ET

Colts @ Texans — 1 p.m. ET

Giants @ Titans — 1 p.m. ET

Packers @ Vikings — 4:25 p.m. ET

Chiefs @ Cardinals — 4:25 p.m. ET

Raiders @ Chargers — 4:25 p.m. ET

Bucs @ Cowboys — Sunday Night Football

Denver @ Seattle — Monday Night Football

