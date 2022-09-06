Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline
The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
Benzinga
Crypto Influencer Starts Phony Investment Scheme To 'Educate' Others, Raises $100K
Crypto influencer opens fake crypto investment scheme to 'educate' users. FatManTerra described the investment scheme as an experiment. Crypto influencer FatManTerra announced they have have conned investors out of over $100,000 in Bitcoin BTC/USD through a bogus investment scheme in a matter of two hours. FatManTerra said the purpose of...
forkast.news
Crypto influencer collects, then returns, US$100K from investors in fake scheme
Crypto influencer Fatman Terra pitched his own fake investment scheme on Twitter — and found willing investors instantly — in an attempt to educate people about scams in the industry. Fast facts. “In two hours, I received over one hundred DMs,” he said on Twitter, saying that 99%...
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry warned the biggest market bubble in history would end with the 'mother of all crashes.' He just hinted the collapse is now underway.
Michael Burry indicated that the stock-market collapse he predicted is now underway. The "Big Short" investor joked that his followers are still asking him when the crash is coming. Burry has suggested the S&P 500 could plummet by another 53% before bottoming out. Michael Burry sounded the alarm on the...
cryptopotato.com
Mad Money Jim Cramer Says the Fed Will Take Down Speculative Assets Like Bitcoin
“Mad Money” host Jim Cramer thinks the Federal Reserve will bring down all speculative assets. Jim Crame is back at it again with yet another U-turn in terms of his cryptocurrency stance. He called bitcoin and altcoins speculative assets and warned individuals to refrain from investing in them. In...
u.today
SHIB Payments May Be Available to 650 Million Users, Ripple’s Partner Launches Crypto Remittances Between Mexico and Canada: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
35 trillion SHIB swapped in last 24 hours as trading volume suddenly jumps 23%. To keep you updated on events in the crypto world over the past day, U.Today presents the top four news stories. Ripple's major partner in Latin America launches crypto remittances between Mexico and Canada. According to...
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says the epic market crash he predicted is in full swing — and flags crypto, SPACs, and meme stocks as early victims
Burry, who repeatedly sounded the alarm on the boom in speculative assets, checked off his forecast of the bubble bursting as another correct call.
CoinTelegraph
Mainstream media on the Merge: Risky move or climate nirvana?
Mainstream outlets are starting to pick up on the significance of next week’s Ethereum Merge, describing it as a “major overhaul” that could either accelerate crypto adoption or send disastrous shockwaves across the market should it fail. The Merge has been in the making since the original...
The No-Brainer Crypto That Some Billionaires Could Regret Not Buying
Some of the top billionaires in the world may not be bullish on Bitcoin now, but they might regret that decision later.
cryptoglobe.com
Diamond Hands: Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Median Hold Time on Coinbase Reaches Six Months
The median hold time that users on the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase hold onto the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) before either selling it or moving it to an external address, has now surpassed the six-month mark. According to data from Coinbase’s price pages, the typical hold time for Shiba...
Benzinga
Ethereum's Price Could Decouple From Bitcoin, Other Cryptos After Merge: Chainalysis
The price of Ethereum ETH/USD could move independently of other cryptocurrencies after the Merge, according to blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis. What Happened: In a recent report examining the on-chain indicators to watch as ETH transitions to Proof-of-Stake, Chainalysis said that ETH’s price could decouple from Bitcoin BTC/USD and other cryptocurrencies.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin 'bear flag' breakdown targets $15K as US dollar hits 20-year high
On Sept. 6, Bitcoin (BTC) price crumbled below $20,000 and the asset looks ready to undergo further decline in September due to a strong U.S. dollar and an ominous technical analysis pattern. Bitcoin eyes $15,000 next. From a technical perspective, Bitcoin risks dropping to $15,000 or below in the coming...
CoinTelegraph
Mt. Gox creditors fail to set repayment date, but markets to remain unaffected
Eight years ago, in 2014, the crypto world was rocked by the crippling hack of Mt. Gox, a popular Bitcoin (BTC) exchange, which was forced to shut down after miscreants were able to make away with approximately 850,000 BTC, worth more than $16 billion at today’s exchange rates. At...
CoinTelegraph
Hut 8 surpasses 8,000 BTC mark as it continues to HODL
Canadian mining firm Hut 8 saw its Bitcoin holdings surpass the 8,000 Bitcoin (BTC) mark as it continues to accumulate self-mined holdings through depressed cryptocurrency market conditions. Hut 8 released its latest mining report for August 2022, which showed that it had increased its Bitcoin holdings by 375 BTC for...
cryptoslate.com
Almost half of Shiba Inu’s initial circulating token supply has been burned
Since the start of September, 329.8 million Shiba Inu tokens have been burned, according to shiba-burn-tracker.com. Shiba Inu tokens are burned on multiple occasions daily to tackle the issue of oversupply. Over the last 30 days, the most significant daily burn totaled 455,699,414 SHIB on Aug. 31. Why burn Shiba...
CoinTelegraph
Traders say Bitcoin price bounce is overdue after a ‘massive’ BTC long position appears
Bitcoin (BTC) traded in an increasingly narrow range on Sept. 6 as bets piled in over an imminent breakout. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD staying under $20,000 for a fourth straight day with bulls failing to crack resistance. As many wondered when and how the latest...
The Great American Squeeze: 69 million households are now canceling vacations, driving less and cutting grocery bills as inflation hits home, pollsters reveal
The share of Americans who say inflation is causing them financial hardship has risen from 49 percent in January to 56 percent, with rising prices forcing 69 million households to make cutbacks, a survey revealed on Wednesday. The Gallup survey found that ever-more wealthy and middle-class families were feeling the...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin analyst who called 2018 bottom warns 'bad winter' may see $10K BTC
Bitcoin (BTC) could dive another 50% from current levels if the upcoming winter proves a major test for Europe. That was the conclusion of a veteran crypto market analyst this week, with BTC/USD failing to reclaim $20,000 support. In an interview with Cointelegraph, Filbfilb, creator of trading suite DecenTrader, forecast...
CoinTelegraph
Will Ethereum keep rallying versus Bitcoin? ETH price technicals hint at 60% gains ahead
Ethereum's native token Ether (ETH) shows the potential to log major gains versus Bitcoin (BTC) with the ETH/BTC pair nearing yearly highs. The bullish cues come from a classic technical pattern called the inverse head and shoulders, which develops when the price forms three troughs below a common support level known as neckline. The middle trough, or head, is deeper than the other two, called the shoulders.
ValueWalk
A Retiree’s Guide To Trading Crypto
Retirement sometimes leaves a lot of time on your hands that you can use to pursue a hobby, a business idea, or anything that catches your fancy. Many people use this time to do something productive that can create an extra source of income during retirement. While most income-generating ideas...
