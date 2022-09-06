ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dailyhodl.com

Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline

The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Crypto Influencer Starts Phony Investment Scheme To 'Educate' Others, Raises $100K

Crypto influencer opens fake crypto investment scheme to 'educate' users. FatManTerra described the investment scheme as an experiment. Crypto influencer FatManTerra announced they have have conned investors out of over $100,000 in Bitcoin BTC/USD through a bogus investment scheme in a matter of two hours. FatManTerra said the purpose of...
MARKETS
Markets Insider

'Big Short' investor Michael Burry warned the biggest market bubble in history would end with the 'mother of all crashes.' He just hinted the collapse is now underway.

Michael Burry indicated that the stock-market collapse he predicted is now underway. The "Big Short" investor joked that his followers are still asking him when the crash is coming. Burry has suggested the S&P 500 could plummet by another 53% before bottoming out. Michael Burry sounded the alarm on the...
STOCKS
u.today

SHIB Payments May Be Available to 650 Million Users, Ripple’s Partner Launches Crypto Remittances Between Mexico and Canada: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

35 trillion SHIB swapped in last 24 hours as trading volume suddenly jumps 23%. To keep you updated on events in the crypto world over the past day, U.Today presents the top four news stories. Ripple's major partner in Latin America launches crypto remittances between Mexico and Canada. According to...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Mainstream media on the Merge: Risky move or climate nirvana?

Mainstream outlets are starting to pick up on the significance of next week’s Ethereum Merge, describing it as a “major overhaul” that could either accelerate crypto adoption or send disastrous shockwaves across the market should it fail. The Merge has been in the making since the original...
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

Diamond Hands: Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Median Hold Time on Coinbase Reaches Six Months

The median hold time that users on the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase hold onto the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) before either selling it or moving it to an external address, has now surpassed the six-month mark. According to data from Coinbase’s price pages, the typical hold time for Shiba...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Ethereum's Price Could Decouple From Bitcoin, Other Cryptos After Merge: Chainalysis

The price of Ethereum ETH/USD could move independently of other cryptocurrencies after the Merge, according to blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis. What Happened: In a recent report examining the on-chain indicators to watch as ETH transitions to Proof-of-Stake, Chainalysis said that ETH’s price could decouple from Bitcoin BTC/USD and other cryptocurrencies.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin 'bear flag' breakdown targets $15K as US dollar hits 20-year high

On Sept. 6, Bitcoin (BTC) price crumbled below $20,000 and the asset looks ready to undergo further decline in September due to a strong U.S. dollar and an ominous technical analysis pattern. Bitcoin eyes $15,000 next. From a technical perspective, Bitcoin risks dropping to $15,000 or below in the coming...
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Hut 8 surpasses 8,000 BTC mark as it continues to HODL

Canadian mining firm Hut 8 saw its Bitcoin holdings surpass the 8,000 Bitcoin (BTC) mark as it continues to accumulate self-mined holdings through depressed cryptocurrency market conditions. Hut 8 released its latest mining report for August 2022, which showed that it had increased its Bitcoin holdings by 375 BTC for...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Almost half of Shiba Inu’s initial circulating token supply has been burned

Since the start of September, 329.8 million Shiba Inu tokens have been burned, according to shiba-burn-tracker.com. Shiba Inu tokens are burned on multiple occasions daily to tackle the issue of oversupply. Over the last 30 days, the most significant daily burn totaled 455,699,414 SHIB on Aug. 31. Why burn Shiba...
CURRENCIES
Daily Mail

The Great American Squeeze: 69 million households are now canceling vacations, driving less and cutting grocery bills as inflation hits home, pollsters reveal

The share of Americans who say inflation is causing them financial hardship has risen from 49 percent in January to 56 percent, with rising prices forcing 69 million households to make cutbacks, a survey revealed on Wednesday. The Gallup survey found that ever-more wealthy and middle-class families were feeling the...
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin analyst who called 2018 bottom warns 'bad winter' may see $10K BTC

Bitcoin (BTC) could dive another 50% from current levels if the upcoming winter proves a major test for Europe. That was the conclusion of a veteran crypto market analyst this week, with BTC/USD failing to reclaim $20,000 support. In an interview with Cointelegraph, Filbfilb, creator of trading suite DecenTrader, forecast...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Will Ethereum keep rallying versus Bitcoin? ETH price technicals hint at 60% gains ahead

Ethereum's native token Ether (ETH) shows the potential to log major gains versus Bitcoin (BTC) with the ETH/BTC pair nearing yearly highs. The bullish cues come from a classic technical pattern called the inverse head and shoulders, which develops when the price forms three troughs below a common support level known as neckline. The middle trough, or head, is deeper than the other two, called the shoulders.
MARKETS
ValueWalk

A Retiree’s Guide To Trading Crypto

Retirement sometimes leaves a lot of time on your hands that you can use to pursue a hobby, a business idea, or anything that catches your fancy. Many people use this time to do something productive that can create an extra source of income during retirement. While most income-generating ideas...
MARKETS

