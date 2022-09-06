ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOS ANGELES -- The Giants actually have had decent success in bullpen games, but they do have a big problem, other than the stress they put on your relievers. You are relying on every guy who comes out of the pen to be good that night, and on Tuesday, a key member of the plan wasn't.
Back in late June, as armchair psychologists masquerading as sportswriters diagnosed Freddie Freeman with all sorts of emotional disorders because he had the audacity to develop strong bonds with the city of Atlanta over the course of 15 years, a new wrinkle emerged in the seemingly endless drama related to Freeman’s abrupt departure from the Braves.
The Padres host the Diamondbacks for the rubber match! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Padres prediction and pick. The Dbacks took Game 1 on Tuesday and almost took the series last night if it weren’t for the Padres’ comeback. Arizona stormed out to a 5-0 lead in the 5th inning […] The post MLB Odds: Diamondbacks vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 9/7/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Los Angeles Dodgers welcomed back one of their important relief pitchers when Blake Treinen returned from the 60-day injured list after being out since April. The right-hander made seven appearances while on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City, allowing five runs (three earned) and collecting nine strikeouts over six innings of work. Treinen’s velocity wasn’t at its usual level, but he and the Dodgers downplayed any concern.
When Andrew Heaney allowed just one home run in his first 31 innings with the Dodgers, there was hope that his newfound slider had also helped alleviate the longball issues that have plagued him throughout his career. Averaging 1.8 homers per nine innings the past six seasons coming into this year, no one really thought 0.3 was a realistic new normal, but it wasn’t crazy to think he could settle around 1.0.
In this week’s episode, the guys jump on the chat to talk about the Dodgers besting the Giants two games to one in this week’s slugfest. We talk a bunch about Cody Bellinger and LA analyst (and friend of the show) Jerry Hairston’s powerful words about about the former MVP. If Max Muncy can adjust and change, why can’t Cody? Plus we Let it Go for Craig Kimbrel — or Kimbr-Elsa — and look ahead at the potential postseason roster.
