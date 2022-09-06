Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Fernando Valenzuela Earns a Very Special Award at Dodger Stadium
Fernando Valenzuela has had a lot of huge moments on the field at Dodger Stadium and will probably have more. A complete game victory in the World Series as a 20-year-old rookie. A no-hitter as a 29-year-old on the downslope of his career. And hopefully, eventually, a ceremony on the field as the Dodgers officially retire number 34 in his honor.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Muncy powers Dodgers past Giants
LOS ANGELES -- The Giants actually have had decent success in bullpen games, but they do have a big problem, other than the stress they put on your relievers. You are relying on every guy who comes out of the pen to be good that night, and on Tuesday, a key member of the plan wasn't.
Dodgers: Drama with Freddie Freeman’s Agent Finally Resolved
Back in late June, as armchair psychologists masquerading as sportswriters diagnosed Freddie Freeman with all sorts of emotional disorders because he had the audacity to develop strong bonds with the city of Atlanta over the course of 15 years, a new wrinkle emerged in the seemingly endless drama related to Freeman’s abrupt departure from the Braves.
Dodgers News: Joey Gallo Addresses Cody Bellinger’s Struggles
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger had a strong start to the season, with a .915 OPS in his first 15 games. It’s basically been all downhill since then, with a batting line of .188/.251/.353 (.604 OPS) since April 24. It’s been even worse lately, as Bellinger is batting .125/.234/.214 (.449 OPS) in his last 18 games dating back to August 14.
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Fernando Valenzuela Ties National League Rookie Record For Shutouts
Fernando Valenzuela had one of the most remarkable rookies seasons of all-time as ‘Fernandomania’ quickly spread throughout Dodger Stadium and helped create a new generation of Los Angeles Dodgers fans. During his rookie season, Valenzuela was selected to the National League All-Star team and won the Cy Young...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Attendance At Dodger Stadium Surpasses 3 Million For 9th Time In Past 11 Seasons
With an announced 46,144 fans at this past Saturday, Los Angeles Dodgers attendance at Dodger Stadium for the 2022 season surpassed 3 million, marking a ninth time in the past 11 years the team has reached that threshold. The only exceptions during that span came in 2020, when fans were...
ESPN
Prospects Willy Fañas, Keiderson Pavon suing Los Angeles Angels, alleging agreements pulled back by team
Two teenage baseball players are suing the Los Angeles Angels in a Dominican Republic court, alleging that the organization reneged on verbal agreements to sign them, a practice that has grown increasingly common amid a landscape with limited regulation by Major League Baseball. At an Aug. 31 hearing, lawyers continued...
Dodgers News: Danny Duffy Gets Rocked in Latest Rehab Outing
Dodgers left-handed pitcher Danny Duffy — can we call him that, since he’s never spent a day on Los Angeles’ active roster? But we digress — is on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City, and he made his third appearance on Tuesday night. It did...
MLB Odds: Diamondbacks vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 9/7/2022
The Padres host the Diamondbacks for the rubber match! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Padres prediction and pick. The Dbacks took Game 1 on Tuesday and almost took the series last night if it weren’t for the Padres’ comeback. Arizona stormed out to a 5-0 lead in the 5th inning […] The post MLB Odds: Diamondbacks vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 9/7/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers Highlights: L.A. Wins the Homer Battle This Time
The Dodgers beat the Giants, 6-3, on Tuesday night, flipping the script from the previous night’s game. With the loss, the Giants have been mathematically eliminated in the NL West race, although their Wild Card hopes remain alive, if dim. Tyler Anderson threw seven effective innings, allowing just a...
Yardbarker
Fernando Valenzuela Receives Outstanding Americans By Choice Award During Naturalization Ceremony At Dodger Stadium
While the Los Angeles Dodgers were in the midst of a seven-game road trip, Dodger Stadium was the site of a special naturalization ceremony last week. More than 2,100 people took the oath of allegiance, with Fernando Valenzuela among those participating. The new United States citizens are from 120 different...
Dodgers: Pups at the Park Night a Hilarious Success
The Dodgers held a special Pups in the Park night back in May, and it was so popular they didn’t have enough availability to meet demand. Even before the May 14 event had happened, the team announced a sequel event to be held on September 5. And what an...
Dodgers: Is Andrew Heaney Pitching his Way Off the Postseason Roster?
The Andrew Heaney of the first half has disappeared. Nearly unhittable through his first seven games, the Heandog was looking like the steal of the offseason. But after allowing just one home run through his first seven games, he’s allowed 10 in his last four. What was once a...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Will Be ‘Very Mindful’ Of Blake Treinen Potentially Pitching Multiple Innings Per Appearance
The Los Angeles Dodgers welcomed back one of their important relief pitchers when Blake Treinen returned from the 60-day injured list after being out since April. The right-hander made seven appearances while on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City, allowing five runs (three earned) and collecting nine strikeouts over six innings of work. Treinen’s velocity wasn’t at its usual level, but he and the Dodgers downplayed any concern.
Exclusive: Matt Barnes Reveals Difference Between Lakers and Clippers
Like Patrick Beverley, Matt Barnes played with the LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers
Dodgers Schedule: LA’s 2022 Finale vs Giants Picked Up for ESPN Broadcast
National television can’t get enough of the Dodgers. On Tuesday, ESPN announced the Boys in Blue will be featured on Sunday Night Baseball for a sixth time this season, when they take on their rival-San Francisco Giants in the Bay on September 18. The Dodgers just took down the...
Dodgers vs Giants: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for September 7
The Dodgers eliminated the Giants from NL West contention on Tuesday night, which was more of a technicality than anything else, but it’s still always a good time to eliminate your biggest rival. Los Angeles goes for the series win this afternoon, with Clayton Kershaw tasked with keeping the...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Analyzes Andrew Heaney’s Homer Problem
When Andrew Heaney allowed just one home run in his first 31 innings with the Dodgers, there was hope that his newfound slider had also helped alleviate the longball issues that have plagued him throughout his career. Averaging 1.8 homers per nine innings the past six seasons coming into this year, no one really thought 0.3 was a realistic new normal, but it wasn’t crazy to think he could settle around 1.0.
Dodgers: Craig Kimbr-Elsa, Continued Injury Concerns and More | Blue Heaven Podcast
In this week’s episode, the guys jump on the chat to talk about the Dodgers besting the Giants two games to one in this week’s slugfest. We talk a bunch about Cody Bellinger and LA analyst (and friend of the show) Jerry Hairston’s powerful words about about the former MVP. If Max Muncy can adjust and change, why can’t Cody? Plus we Let it Go for Craig Kimbrel — or Kimbr-Elsa — and look ahead at the potential postseason roster.
Dodgers Postgame: Giants Ride Five Homers to Win in Los Angeles
The Giants hit five home runs to account for all of their runs as they defeated the Dodgers, 7-4, on Monday night. San Francisco postpones the inevitable for at least one more day, as their magic number to be officially eliminated from NL West contention remains at two. Andrew Heaney...
