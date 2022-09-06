Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Earl Forms in the Western Tropical Atlantic
New: The season's fifth tropical storm has formed. Where Earl could head and when: North of the Lesser Antilles through Sunday. Impacts: It's unlikely this system will threaten the Southeast U.S. Danielle continues to spin over the far northern Atlantic. Tropical Storm Earl has formed in the western tropical Atlantic...
Californians plagued with feet-eating 'mini-shark' bugs
Beach goers in Southern California are being targeted by swarms of tiny, aggressive sea bugs who have an appetite for human feet. The bugs, who have earned the nickname "mini shark," have been identified as water-line isopods (Excirolana chiltoni), a crustacean species that grows to be around 0.3 inches (0.8 centimeters) long and can form swarms of more than 1,000 individuals, according to Walla Walla University in Washington.
'Storm of the season' threatens US coast: Tropical storm forming in Atlantic has 80% chance of turning into hurricane by Labor Day - after Saharan dust suppressed severe weather over the Atlantic
Two weather systems over the Atlantic Ocean could possibly turn into the season's next major tropical storm or hurricane, with one of them given an 80% chance to form in the next five days. While tropical depressions can be hard to predict at such an early stage, models have indicated...
Southern Hemi One-Two Headed for California
More selective but larger SSW swell Friday into the weekend. Largely favorable conditions for the run of swells. The South Pacific has been busy lately. The same swell that sent Tahiti into moments of excellence last week — and delivered a fine weekend of waves for Hawaii’s southerly exposures — will grace the West Coast with several days of fun surf this week. And before the sea spray can settle from that round, another pulse of swell will arrive for the weekend. The one caveat to that second round of swell is that it will be more southerly in direction than its predecessor, and so more selective with where it delivers the most size. Fortunately, most zones are in for windows of favorable conditions throughout the multi-day run of waves, providing ample opportunities for pretty much everyone.
A hidden city square built in the 1760s has been discovered in Edinburgh
History-heads, this one’s for you. A forgotten square in Edinburgh’s old town, dating back to the mid-1700s, has been uncovered after decades in hiding. But how did the discovery come about?. Last year, a fire broke out in an A-listed Edinburgh building, housing Patisserie Valerie bakery and the...
Stone Age humans had unexpectedly advanced medical knowledge, new discovery suggests
Human remains unearthed from a cave in Borneo belonged to a young man or woman whose foot and leg was carefully removed just above the ankle by a skilled prehistoric surgeon. The discovery upends our understanding of Stone Age medicine.
This city is banning adverts for meat – could yours be next?
Ask any vegan about the meat industry and they’ll no doubt chew yer ear off about why it’s the root of all evil. And, y’know, they do sort of have a point. Even if you put stuff like animal cruelty aside, meat production is one of the leading causes of global warming. According to the UN, a whopping 14 percent of all greenhouse gases are produced by livestock.
Will Australians get a day off to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II?
While Australians slept on the night of September 8, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully surrounded by her family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was the longest-ever reigning monarch, serving 70 years on the throne. In the past, major events in the lives of the British royal family...
Hurricane Danielle to head toward Europe following Atlantic adventure
Danielle, the first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, continued to churn in the open ocean on Wednesday. The hurricane has yet to be a threat to any country during its lifetime, but that is set to change as early as this weekend, AccuWeather forecasters say. Danielle, after taking...
Fears for platypus populations after flooding in Queensland and NSW
There are fears that platypus populations might have been wiped out by recent floods in greater Brisbane, sparking new calls for the species to be nationally recognised as threatened. While the platypus is endangered in South Australia and was listed as vulnerable in Victoria last year, the iconic monotreme is...
Now for sale: this spectacular (and incredibly eerie) fort on the Welsh coast
There are all sorts of abandoned properties across the UK, each with a different pocket of history hidden within them. But few are spectacular as this massive Victorian-era fort on the Welsh coast, which has just hit the market for £500,000. The Old Defensible Barracks in Pembrokeshire was built...
Here's how Australia will memorialise the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II
On the morning of September 9, Australians woke to the news that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign had come to a close. The Queen passed away surrounded by her family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, after several months of declining health. She was aged 96. There will now follow a number of formalities in Commonwealth countries including Australia to memorialise and mourn the late Head of State.
Revealed: the best spots in the UK for a staycation
Are you looking for a staycation that won’t break the bank? A new study conducted by Forbes Advisor has revealed the top spots for a getaway in the UK – by scoring locations on factors like the cost of eating out and the average price of a local Airbnb.
There are three art festivals in Tokyo this September – all with big name artists
This month, we’ll finally see the return of the long-awaited Roppongi Art Night after several Covid-19 related postponements. The Takashi Murakami-headed event, however, isn’t the only art festival in Tokyo to look out for this month. Alongside Roppongi’s annual contemporary art extravaganza, Odaiba and Shimokitazawa will each host their own set of show-stopping exhibitions with the help of big-name artists from both Japan and overseas.
4 Tokyo pizzerias are in the world’s 100 best pizzas list for 2022
These days, you don’t have to travel to Italy to eat amazing pizza. In fact, you don’t even have to leave Tokyo, as four pizzerias in the city are now ranked in the world's 100 best pizzerias list by 50 Top Pizza. The online guide curates the world’s...
A massive arts precinct including a 2,500 seat theatre could be built in the Domain
The proposal will see Sydney gain four major theatres plus new affordable social housing. In what could be the biggest cultural reinvigoration of Sydney since the Opera House went up 50 years ago, a plan has just been released to the public about a proposed major redevelopment of the Domain car park into a huge arts and theatre precinct on a scale Sydney has never seen before.
A giant blue lagoon may be coming to Quebec soon
Who says blue lagoons are only for Iceland and the South Pacific?. As part of the geoLAGON housing development, a giant Iceland-style geothermal lagoon is planned for the small town of Petite-Rivière-Saint-François, close to Canada’s first Club Med Resort, the all-season mountain resort Le Massif de Charlevoix, and Baie-Saint-Paul, Quebec (home of the local beloved brewery Microbrasserie Charlevoix).
Long Lost Origins of Zanzibar’s Stone Town Discovered
Archaeologists working on Zanzibar’s famous Stone Town have discovered that the settlement was not built by Omani Arabs, who were major traders in the area in the 18th century. Instead, it was established by local Swahili people, the National reports. “Our excavations found walls of houses, stone architecture and established it was urbanized in a much earlier period than historically thought,” said Tim Power, an archaeologist with UAE University, in an interview with the National. “We can now say that the town was built centuries before the Omanis arrived.” The UAE University conducted the dig in collaboration with New York University Abu...
Heatwave batters Spain's Mediterranean mussel crop
"There's nothing left here," sighs Javier Franch as he shakes the heavy rope of mussels he's just pulled to the surface in northeastern Spain. And this extreme summer, when Spain endured 42 days of heatwave -- a record three times the average over the past decade, the AEMET national forecaster says -- has also left its mark below the surface of the water.
Aussie-inspired brunch café Forty Hands will be closing down both Tiong Bahru and East Coast branches
When Aussie-inspired café Forty Hands first opened in the quaint neighbourhood of Tiong Bahru back in 2010, they were the early pioneers of the true brunch experience. It’s where brunch classics like smashed avo toast and eggs Benny first took off, a far cry from the staid hotel breakfast buffets that we were once used to.
