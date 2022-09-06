Read full article on original website
Oswaldo Cabrera out of Yankees' Thursday lineup
New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins. Cabrera will yield right field to Aaron Judge following five straight starts in the corner of the outfield. Miguel Andujar will be the Yankees' designated hitter and No. 6 batter in his first game back from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse
When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
Dodgers: Mookie Betts Thinks Hanser Alberto is LA's Catalyst on the Roster
The utility star is keeping the team loose in Los Angeles
Dodgers: Trayce Thompson Discusses the Only Hole in His Game This Season
Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson was acquired to hit left-handed pitchers, but it's been his performance against righties that has really stood out this year.
Dodgers: Former Dodger Inks Extension with Boston Red Sox
Former LA fan favorite Enrique Hernandez won't be returning to the Dodgers this offseason.
Dodgers News: Fernando Valenzuela Earns a Very Special Award at Dodger Stadium
Fernando Valenzuela has had a lot of huge moments on the field at Dodger Stadium and will probably have more. A complete game victory in the World Series as a 20-year-old rookie. A no-hitter as a 29-year-old on the downslope of his career. And hopefully, eventually, a ceremony on the field as the Dodgers officially retire number 34 in his honor.
What does Kiké Hernandez’s new Red Sox contract mean for Jarren Duran?
Hernandez and the rise of Ceddanne Rafaela could make Duran's future in Boston murky. Just a week prior to signing Kiké Hernandez to a one-year deal worth $10 million, the Red Sox were still talking in positive terms about centerfield prospect Jarren Duran. Duran, who opened up recently to...
Shohei Ohtani matches Angels franchise record he’s bound to break this season
Los Angeles Angels dual threat Shohei Ohtani is one of the most entertaining players to watch in the league. Performing as an ace starting pitcher on the mound and as a cleanup hitter all in one package, he is also arguably the most unique player in MLB history. The only question at this point seems […] The post Shohei Ohtani matches Angels franchise record he’s bound to break this season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers News: Joey Gallo Addresses Cody Bellinger’s Struggles
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger had a strong start to the season, with a .915 OPS in his first 15 games. It’s basically been all downhill since then, with a batting line of .188/.251/.353 (.604 OPS) since April 24. It’s been even worse lately, as Bellinger is batting .125/.234/.214 (.449 OPS) in his last 18 games dating back to August 14.
Dodgers: Drama with Freddie Freeman’s Agent Finally Resolved
Back in late June, as armchair psychologists masquerading as sportswriters diagnosed Freddie Freeman with all sorts of emotional disorders because he had the audacity to develop strong bonds with the city of Atlanta over the course of 15 years, a new wrinkle emerged in the seemingly endless drama related to Freeman’s abrupt departure from the Braves.
Dodgers: Giants Rookie Trades with Fan for HR Ball off Clayton Kershaw
David Villar's third career homer came off Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw, and Villar's teammate helped him get the ball from the Giants fan who caught it.
Cubs get tough Willson Contreras update
The Chicago Cubs placed All-Star catcher Willson Contreras on the 10-day IL with an ankle sprain, per Meghan Montemurro. Michael Hermosillo was activated from the IL and Nicholas Padilla was designated for assignment in a pair of corresponding moves. Contreras is arguably the best offensive catcher in baseball. He was...
Dodgers News: Yency Almonte Likely to Need Rehab Assignment Before Returning
Yency Almonte was one of the brightest surprises for the Dodgers this year, posting a 1.15 ERA in 31.1 innings pitched before going down with an elbow injury in early August. At the time of the injury, Almonte didn’t think it was serious, saying it was similar to an issue he had before. Still, the Dodgers had an MRI done on the elbow, which came back clean.
Dodgers Highlights: L.A. Wins the Homer Battle This Time
The Dodgers beat the Giants, 6-3, on Tuesday night, flipping the script from the previous night’s game. With the loss, the Giants have been mathematically eliminated in the NL West race, although their Wild Card hopes remain alive, if dim. Tyler Anderson threw seven effective innings, allowing just a...
Dodgers: Pups at the Park Night a Hilarious Success
The Dodgers held a special Pups in the Park night back in May, and it was so popular they didn’t have enough availability to meet demand. Even before the May 14 event had happened, the team announced a sequel event to be held on September 5. And what an...
Prospects Willy Fañas, Keiderson Pavon suing Los Angeles Angels, alleging agreements pulled back by team
Two teenage baseball players are suing the Los Angeles Angels in a Dominican Republic court, alleging that the organization reneged on verbal agreements to sign them, a practice that has grown increasingly common amid a landscape with limited regulation by Major League Baseball. At an Aug. 31 hearing, lawyers continued...
Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury
The New York Mets are in a pickle when it comes to ace right-hander Max Scherzer, who is dealing with left side fatigue. Amid concerns of an injury, here are the three courses of action the Mets are currently mulling regarding Scherzer, as reported by Tim Healey of Newsday Sports. Buck Showalter said the Mets […] The post Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers vs Giants: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for September 6
The Dodgers dropped the first game of their series with the Giants last night, allowing five home runs — including four against starting pitcher Andrew Heaney — in a 7-4 loss. Tonight, they look to bounce back in a game that, on paper, they really should win. A...
Dodgers News: Max Muncy Remains a Catalyst For LA Teammates
The Dodgers feeds off third baseman Max Muncy who has completely resurged his game
Giants Select Luis Ortiz
The Giants have selected the contract of right-hander Luis Ortiz today. The club already had a vacancy on their 40-man roster after catcher Andrew Knapp was designated for assignment yesterday. Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle mentioned that Ortiz appeared to be about to join the club with Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area relaying that Ortiz had a locker for today’s game. Slusser also relays that outfielder Bryce Johnson has been optioned in a corresponding move to get Ortiz onto the active roster. Evan Webeck of the San Jose Mercury News relays that the moves are official.
