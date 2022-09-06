Yency Almonte was one of the brightest surprises for the Dodgers this year, posting a 1.15 ERA in 31.1 innings pitched before going down with an elbow injury in early August. At the time of the injury, Almonte didn’t think it was serious, saying it was similar to an issue he had before. Still, the Dodgers had an MRI done on the elbow, which came back clean.

