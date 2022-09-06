ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

KPD: Shoplifting woman who crapped her own pants ordered to get fingerprinted — after she cleaned up

On Aug. 27 at 6:30 p.m., Officer Michael Ore and Sgt. Tim Castle were dispatched to ShopRite to assist Det. Jordenson Jean who had detained an alleged shoplifter. A store manager had informed Det. Jean he observed Nelsa Portillo, 70, of Newark, conceal Axe body sprays, fish and vitamins in her bag and then pass the cash registers without paying the $138.88 sale price for the merchandise.
NJ lawmakers would make flash mob shoplifters face jail time

New legislation introduced by two New Jersey senators would target flash mob shoplifters who ransack stores, destroy small businesses, and grab anything they want. “We’re seeing more and more instances where flash mobs of shoplifters have run through clothing stores, pharmacies, and even a 7-Eleven recently, where they smash and grab anything that isn’t bolted down,” said state Sen. Jon Bramnick, R-Union, and co-sponsor of the bill.
Deaths of Marlboro, NJ man, wife ruled murder-suicide

MARLBORO — A man killed his wife and then himself at their home this week, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. Priscilla Badua, 68, and Felino Badua, Jr., 66, were found dead by Marlboro police around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officials said. The officers were responding to a request for a wellness check.
New dashboard lets you search for crooked cops in New Jersey

New Jersey residents can now search an online database to see how many police officers in their town are being subject to internal affairs investigations. Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced an on-line dashboard is now accessible that details the number of investigations department by department in New Jersey. The...
Bayonne Police Charge Woman With Aggravated Assault For Attacking Bus Driver

Bayonne Police Captain Eric Amato reports that 34-year old, Crystal M. Tucker of Danforth Avenue in Jersey City was arrested and taken into custody at 10:45 Tuesday morning from the area of 29th Street and Avenue C. According tp Captain Amato, officers responded to the area of 1st Street and Broadway on a report of an aggravated assault.
Police: Suspect assaulted post office employee, stole $112,000

NEW YORK (NEWS 12 THE BRONX) - New York Police said they are searching for a man who attacked a U.S. Postal Service employee Tuesday morning and got away with approximately $112,000. Police reported it happened at a post office in the Bronx. The suspect allegedly hit the 56-year-old worker...
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore.

