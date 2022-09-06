Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Corrections officer smuggled cold cuts, jewelry into N.J. prison for bribes, officials say
A corrections officer at a New Jersey prison accepted as much as $500 a month in bribes from an inmate to smuggle items such jewelry, cologne, cold cuts and espresso into the prison, authorities said. Werner Gramajo is charged with official misconduct, bribery, conspiracy and tampering with public records, the...
Corrections officer smuggled cold cuts and espresso into NJ prison for money
A senior New Jersey corrections officer is accused of taking a monthly bribe from a prisoner in exchange for cash, jewelry, cologne, cold cuts and espresso, the state Office of the Attorney General said Wednesday.
Mob of motorcyclists pull 62-year-old driver from car in N.J., beat and rob him, cops say
Police in Hunterdon County are looking for a group of up to 13 motorcyclists who took part in the beating and robbery of a driver in Clinton Township, authorities said. A 62-year-old motorist told police he was assaulted and robbed shortly after 10 a.m. on Saturday on Cokesbury Road. “The...
Feds: Major NJ Drug Trio Admits Killing Informant, Innocent Bystander, Among Others
A trio of ruthless Essex County gang members admitted their roles in a major drug operation responsible for gunning down a government informant -- following the murder of an innocent bystander who was mistakenly believed to be the snitch. In exchange for their pleas, Tyquan Daniels and Thomas Zimmerman, 27,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Unlicensed contractor charged with stealing more than $192K from Windsor Terrace homeowners
A New Jersey man has been indicted on a charge of grand larceny for allegedly taking $192,675 from a Windsor Terrace couple who hired him to perform extensive renovations to their two-family home. No work was performed by the defendant, who is an unlicensed contractor. District Attorney Eric Gonzalez identified...
Cops arrest Access-A-Ride driver in video of attack on 78-year-old woman in Brooklyn
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police have arrested an Access-A-Ride driver from Brooklyn accused of dragging a 78-year-old woman out of his car and attempting to rob her last week in his borough. Elsakran Mohamed, 46, of Bay Ridge, was charged with attempted robbery, vehicular assault and grand larceny in...
Bergen County Fugitive Nabbed In Upstate NY For Second Time This Year
An ex-con was brought to New Jersey this week after police in upstate New York nabbed him on a warrant out of Bergen County for the second time in less than a year, records show. Officers responding to a suspicious-persons complaint in the Ulster County town of Saugerties in late...
theobserver.com
KPD: Shoplifting woman who crapped her own pants ordered to get fingerprinted — after she cleaned up
On Aug. 27 at 6:30 p.m., Officer Michael Ore and Sgt. Tim Castle were dispatched to ShopRite to assist Det. Jordenson Jean who had detained an alleged shoplifter. A store manager had informed Det. Jean he observed Nelsa Portillo, 70, of Newark, conceal Axe body sprays, fish and vitamins in her bag and then pass the cash registers without paying the $138.88 sale price for the merchandise.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three New Jersey men plead guilty to killing undercover informant of major drug enterprise
Three New Jersey men have all admitted to and plead guilty to their respective roles in the murder of a federal informant among other offenses while defending their drug enterprise. The information from the investigation and court case was released by the U.S. DOJ and U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. An...
NJ lawmakers would make flash mob shoplifters face jail time
New legislation introduced by two New Jersey senators would target flash mob shoplifters who ransack stores, destroy small businesses, and grab anything they want. “We’re seeing more and more instances where flash mobs of shoplifters have run through clothing stores, pharmacies, and even a 7-Eleven recently, where they smash and grab anything that isn’t bolted down,” said state Sen. Jon Bramnick, R-Union, and co-sponsor of the bill.
Deaths of Marlboro, NJ man, wife ruled murder-suicide
MARLBORO — A man killed his wife and then himself at their home this week, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. Priscilla Badua, 68, and Felino Badua, Jr., 66, were found dead by Marlboro police around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officials said. The officers were responding to a request for a wellness check.
New dashboard lets you search for crooked cops in New Jersey
New Jersey residents can now search an online database to see how many police officers in their town are being subject to internal affairs investigations. Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced an on-line dashboard is now accessible that details the number of investigations department by department in New Jersey. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Purported gang member fatally shot in Brooklyn hours after man gunned down in car
The 28-year-old victim, who has not been identified, was shot in the chest in front of a home on Sheffield Avenue, near Hegeman Avenue, around 11:15 p.m.
hudsontv.com
Bayonne Police Charge Woman With Aggravated Assault For Attacking Bus Driver
Bayonne Police Captain Eric Amato reports that 34-year old, Crystal M. Tucker of Danforth Avenue in Jersey City was arrested and taken into custody at 10:45 Tuesday morning from the area of 29th Street and Avenue C. According tp Captain Amato, officers responded to the area of 1st Street and Broadway on a report of an aggravated assault.
Bayonne Gangster Busted With Basement Drug Lab, Rifles After Assaulting Officer, Woman: Police
Police uncovered a drug lab and several handguns including an AK-47 in the home of a Bayonne gang member who followed a woman and pulled out a gun before spitting on police during his arrest, authorities announced. Trouble began for Eliezer Mieses around the morning of Thursday, Sept. 1, when...
13 NYPD cops were convicted of abusing their power. Now a Brooklyn prosecutor wants to throw out nearly 400 convictions that were based on their work.
Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said he has "lost confidence" in cases where the convicted NYPD officers served as witnesses.
Staten Island man’s catalytic converter was stolen. Surveillance video shows individual emerging from bottom of car.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was just moments after a Bulls Head man read an article about a shocking surge in catalytic converter thefts on Staten Island that he discovered his own car had been targeted. “I went out at like 11 a.m. to the store to get bagels,...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Police: Suspect assaulted post office employee, stole $112,000
NEW YORK (NEWS 12 THE BRONX) - New York Police said they are searching for a man who attacked a U.S. Postal Service employee Tuesday morning and got away with approximately $112,000. Police reported it happened at a post office in the Bronx. The suspect allegedly hit the 56-year-old worker...
Info (but no names) released on 10,000 NJ police officers' internal affairs cases
A police officer prepares to draw his gun. New Jersey has released a searchable portal with data about more than 10,000 police officers' internal affairs cases. The attorney general’s office has a public dashboard that details cases by more than 500 police agencies. Transparency advocates say it's a welcome step forward. [ more › ]
Saddle Brook Officer Charged With DWI, Leaving Scene Of Overnight Crash
An off-duty Saddle Brook police officer was drunk when he fled the scene of a utility pole crash a few blocks from his home, authorities charged. Attilio Dente Sr., 39, had to be separated from an unidentified person he was arguing with when township officers showed up at his home around 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, an accident report obtained by Daily Voice says.
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 14