MLB
Stallings bests Bench for this catcher record
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola's Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It was business per usual inside the bullpen ahead of the Marlins' Aug. 29 game when catcher Jacob Stallings saw a graphic on the Bally Sports Florida pregame show.
MLB
Keep an eye on these Blue Jays relievers
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson's Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Bullpens in baseball are like kickers in football. If you’re not talking about them, that’s a good thing. We haven’t talked...
MLB
The longest homers measured since 2015
Few people on the planet can describe the feeling of hitting a ball so far that even the camera operators have trouble tracking its flight. On June 21, 2019, Nomar Mazara joined that exclusive club -- and raised the bar for peak homer distance. Mazara, who was already no stranger...
MLB
O's 'pen leads way in benches-clearing fray, fiery win
BALTIMORE -- The bullpen door, by surprise, swung open in the fourth. It was yanked open with more ferocity in the seventh, when the benches and ’pens cleared amid what became a testy evening at Camden Yards. It was only shut for good four hours and 10 minutes after first pitch was originally scheduled to take place, with a laundry list of events unfolding in the interim.
MLB
New hair, new Gorman: Rookie breaks out of slump
ST. LOUIS -- While most everyone in the clubhouse was fixated on Nolan Gorman going from a shaggy hairstyle to more of a high-and-tight look Tuesday, the slugging second baseman instead focused his attention on the work he’s been putting in and the motivational videos sent to him by fellow rookie Brendan Donovan.
MLB
Dunn dodges soreness, but still trying to trim walks
CHICAGO -- As starting pitcher Justin Dunn seeks to be part of the 2023 Reds rotation stable of young arms, he’ll have to demonstrate that his right shoulder is sound and that he can cut down on walks. Following his last start, when he was pulled with shoulder tightness,...
MLB
Rays get creative with 'pen in place of new dad Rasmussen
ST. PETERSBURG -- At 1:35 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder missed a call from Drew Rasmussen. About 20 minutes later, Rasmussen’s late-night call to manager Kevin Cash also went unanswered. Rasmussen was trying to get a hold of both to let them know he was...
MLB
Trout sets tone with HR, but small ball wins day for Angels
ANAHEIM -- The Angels showed off their power with three home runs, including superstar Mike Trout going deep for a third straight game to reach 31 blasts on the season. But in the end, it was a walk-off safety squeeze bunt from Magneuris Sierra that proved to be the difference in a 5-4 win over the Tigers in 10 innings on Tuesday night at Angel Stadium.
MLB
Grichuk makes Rox history with tying, walk-off HRs
DENVER -- Randal Grichuk craned his neck and marveled at a first-inning home run by the Brewers’ Christian Yelich on Tuesday night -- the second-longest in Coors Field history. “I wouldn’t even be surprised if it was farther than 499 [feet],” he said. Then, Grichuk participated...
MLB
Yelich hits the longest home run of the year
DENVER -- The Brewers wasted no time making mile-high memories with a moonshot for the ages on Tuesday night, as Christian Yelich drove the fourth pitch of the game from Rockies starter Chad Kuhl a Statcast-projected 499 feet to the third deck at Coors Field. It’s the longest dinger of...
MLB
Padres primer: Bunting with two strikes
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell’s Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. “What is he doing?!” you may have shouted at your TV at some point over the past month when Trent Grisham has attempted to drop a bunt down with two strikes. I’ve definitely seen some of you in my Twitter mentions asking that exact question.
MLB
D-backs' run through contenders brings playoff-style drama
SAN DIEGO -- A loss is a loss in baseball, but some hurt more than others. The D-backs’ 6-5 loss to the Padres on Tuesday night at Petco Park was one of those. Heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, the D-backs looked to have the game in hand. Their starter, right-hander Merrill Kelly, was dealing. He had retired all 12 batters he faced while the offense had scored five runs off Joe Musgrove.
MLB
Báez clutch with bat, but error looms large
ANAHEIM -- In his first season with the Tigers, neither veteran shortstop Javier Báez nor the Tigers have benefited from the type of success that made him a star for the first eight seasons of his career. The club saw a glimpse of that on Tuesday night, but as...
MLB
A wild night in a Wild race: 'We never quit'
SAN DIEGO -- Things were starting to look awfully bleak early Tuesday evening in San Diego. The Padres hadn’t scored a run at Petco Park, part of a streak that would eventually reach 26 innings. A thousand miles away, meanwhile, the Brewers had jumped out to a five-run lead in Colorado. San Diego’s Wild Card lead was dwindling, its edge in the loss column on the verge of nonexistence.
MLB
New approach yielding new results for Bubic
KANSAS CITY -- Royals starter Kris Bubic matched Shane Bieber’s efficiency as best he could on Tuesday night. But in the end, it’s hard to beat a pitcher who throws 99 pitches in eight innings. That’s exactly what the Guardians' starter did against the Royals in their 4-1...
MLB
'You think you're a superhero?' Tensions flare in dramatic WC chase
BALTIMORE -- Well, chaos was promised. Perhaps that will come after all from this American League Wild Card race, which grew heated and more jumbled again Tuesday night at Camden Yards. Three games into this four-game set against the Orioles, things have been as tense as the Blue Jays expected. The stakes are high. And a day after putting their firepower on display in a doubleheader sweep, Toronto snapped its five-game win streak with a 9-6 loss to the O's that certainly featured fireworks.
MLB
Wesneski follows surprise callup with historic debut
CHICAGO -- Hayden Wesneski's hunt for breakfast on Monday morning led him to a gas station in Jacksonville, Fla. His first choice was closed due to the Labor Day holiday, so this was a last-ditch attempt at securing some sustenance. That was when the pitcher's phone buzzed with a call...
MLB
Cruz HR reaches Allegheny, and he was surprised it took this long
PITTSBURGH -- There is a moment when Oneil Cruz makes perfect contact with a baseball that unleashes a spectator’s inner child. As the ball soars, there’s no thought of wRC+ or wOBA, of DRS or OAA, of xBA or xSLG. When Cruz makes perfect contact with a baseball and sends a ripple throughout the confines of a cathedral, there is really only one thought that comes to mind, a thought that returns an audience to one of the reasons they fell in love with the game.
MLB
'A bad day' erases Castillo's record start
SEATTLE -- Given how it started, it’s wildly ironic how it ended. Luis Castillo set a Mariners record by striking out each of his first seven batters to begin Wednesday's matinee at T-Mobile Park, just two hours after manager Scott Servais fielded questions over how buttoned-up Seattle’s defense has been all season.
MLB
Confident Sox show resolve in comeback win
SEATTLE -- The White Sox of 2022 have been banged up. They’ve been knocked around. They’ve had some highs and some lows. They were picked by some before the season to win the World Series, and as it stands in September, they’ve won one more game than they’ve lost.
