This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell’s Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. “What is he doing?!” you may have shouted at your TV at some point over the past month when Trent Grisham has attempted to drop a bunt down with two strikes. I’ve definitely seen some of you in my Twitter mentions asking that exact question.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO