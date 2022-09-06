Read full article on original website
Related
NASA stopped launch of massive rocket, but their solution is now surprisingly simple
CNN’s Kristin Fisher visits the Artemis I launch pad and weather control room ahead of uncrewed rocket’s planned journey to the moon.
Grand Theft Auto 5, Which Has Played A Significant Role In The Gaming Industry For Almost Ten Years, Seems To Be Being Replaced By The Corporation
Grand Theft Auto 5 launched on the PS3 and Xbox 360 back in 2013, and it has since been successful across three console generations. Since then, it has ranked second only to Minecraft in terms of overall video game revenue. Over the previous nine years, it has earned its position at the top or close. However, most people would agree that it’s time to move on, and while the following installment is being created, Rockstar seems prepared to end development on GTA 5.
Comments / 0