hypebeast.com
"Wheat" Hits the Nike Air Max Scorpion
While has yet to officially launch the newest entry in the Air Max series, the Air Max Scorpion, more colorways continue to surface. First spotted earlier this year, the Air Max Scorpion has certainly stood out as an experimental silhouette. Now, joining looks such as “Triple Black” and “Wolf Grey,” a fall-ready “Wheat” has arrived on the Air Max Scorpion.
sneakernews.com
Reflective Accents Dress The Upcoming Nike Air Max 95 “Tour Yellow”
2022 marks the celebration of many an iconic sneaker, such as the Air Force 1 and the Air Max 97. And as it’s already received a party of its own not long back, the Air Max 95 has only delivered inline releases since the start of the year. Joining this catalog is yet another simple pair, which features both reflective detailing and hits of “Tour Yellow.”
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid React Returns With Purple Accents
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid has taken the last eight months as an opportunity to return in some old school styles. For the remaining months in 2022, the silhouette is taking a break from the familiar to take on new looks like a recently-surfaced option featuring Nike React foam.
People
Amazon Shoppers Are Flocking to This 'Very Comfortable' $38 Midi Dress with Ruffle Sleeves Right Now
Because you never know what kind of weather you're going to get in the fall, you always want to have breezy pieces on hand that you can easily throw a cardigan or jacket over. And right now, Amazon shoppers are grabbing one particular style that fits the bill. Customers can't...
I’m a fashion expert – style mistakes that are aging you and swaps to look younger
AS we get older, it can become easy to prioritize comfort over fashion - however, this does not need to be the case. A fashion expert has revealed the top style mistakes you may be making that are making you look older, and how to easily avoid them. YouTuber Nancy...
5 Loose-Fitting Jeans Every Woman Needs in Her Closet
The new cycle of denim that kicked off in the heart of the pandemic is showing no signs of slowing down. Across the globe, women’s denim has loosened up in response to a myriad of societal changes: a year-long isolation that made relaxed fits more appealing, a global pandemic that prompted consumers to turn to vintage (and often looser) denim styles, and a body positivity movement celebrating clothes that fit bodies, as opposed to bodies that fit clothes. Despite this shift, skinny jeans remain a top-selling product. But for those looking to expand their horizons and introduce looser denim this year,...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 90 Marks The Return Of GORE-TEX Materials For Fall 2022
For the past few years The Swooshes use of GORE-TEX materials has revolutionized winterized footwear through their most heralded silhouettes. The Fall 2022 calendar will certainly see the return of weather-ready styles with the Nike Air Max 90 being marked as the Trojan Horse. Split between leather and GORE-TEX textiles,...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 90 Adds To The Reptile Textured Family
Snakeskin textiles have become a regular occurrence throughout The Swooshes multitude of upper echelon lifestyle silhouettes with the Nike Air Max 90 most recently dawning the reptilian texture. Nearly identical to its neighboring Air Force 1 Mid, the underlying construction of the upper is fitted with white mesh while the...
sneakernews.com
“Sail” And Silver Metallic Accents Coat The Nike Air Max 90 Futura
More than 30 years since its initial release, the Tinker Hatfield design utilizing a slightly exposed Air Max bag has undergone numerous different knives and re-imaginations that remain ever so slightly disparate from its predecessors. The latest future forward take on the Nike Air Max 90 comes by way of a Futura aesthetic dressed in a simple and lightly toned medley.
12 breathable face masks to protect you while exercising
Indoor gyms and fitness spaces are open, but with renewed concerns over the delta variant, you may still want to wear a mask. Here are our favorites.
These 'Stretchy and Comfortable' Bralettes Are Up to 47% Off at Amazon Right Now
Snag a pack of six for just $23 Comfort comes first when bra shopping, and Amazon shoppers think these bralettes should be at the top of your undergarment wishlist. Thousands of customers swear by the Selizo Cami Padded Bralettes for comfortable support. And now's a great time to add them to your cart — they're currently up to 47 percent off. Made of a polyester-cotton blend, the bralettes are soft, breathable, and lightweight. They have a V-neck, stretchy camisole straps, and removable pads. While they have a barely-there feel,...
The 23 best men’s shorts for the summer, according to style experts
Whether you like relaxed fit and full coverage or cut off, there are pairs of men's shorts waiting to be seized. We tapped style experts to pick their favorites of the season, alongside top-rated picks from our favorite trusted retailers.
sneakernews.com
A Black Bow Gracefully Touches Down On The Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Women’s exclusive Nike Air Force 1’s have continued to breathe diversified life into Bruce Kilgore’s iconic 1982 design. And while the Shadowed variation to the low-top silhouette isn’t new by any standard of measure, its offering of a black satin bow is. Having taken over a...
hypebeast.com
Salomon Adds to the Mule Movement With the RX Slide Leather Advanced
Salomon has just released two colorways of the RX Slide Leather Advanced on HBX, adding an outdoor take to the mix of clogs released this season. Coming in Black and “Kangaroo” Brown, the styles are light and cushioned with signature EVA soles. The shoes are designed to allow easy glide-in foot entry and feature uppers crafted from premium full-grain and split-suede leather materials, which further adds to their durability.
sneakernews.com
A Flurry Of Pastels Arrives On The Nike Air Max 90
With its collection of uniquely crafted upper panels, the Nike Air Max 90’s design has opened the doors for a medley of fabrics and colors to grace the Tinker Hatfield design. A year removed from its 30th anniversary celebration, the Air Max cushioned silhouette is bringing its releases to a slow jog as we begin to enter the Fall 2022 calendar, but not before introducing a flavorful offering of the spring time tonal spectrum.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Low Gets Experimental With A Mix-And-Match Ensemble
As the Nike Air Force 1 continues to celebrate its 40th anniversary, the silhouette keeps experimenting with color palettes, materials and collaborators. Recently, Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design emerged in a mix of materials and patterns that further expand its roster of outfits. Despite donning an unassuming black tone across...
The Best Shoes for Ball of Foot Pain That Are Still Stylish
If you feel pain at the ball of the feet when you wear shoes, shop from our selection of comfortable options to make the pain go away — details
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max Plus Takes On A Reflective “Triple Black” Ensemble
The buffed up base of the Nike Air Max Plus may not be the most heralded in The Swooshes extensive cushioning catalog, but it continues to play a special part in selective markets across the world. As the sun begins to set sooner and sooner, night time walkers and runners will hold a special appreciation for the latest offering of the Air Max Plus that features a reflective ambiance.
