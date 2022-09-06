Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Russell Westbrook Trade from Lakers to Heat 'Makes Sense,' NBA Exec Says
The Los Angeles Lakers have made all of the efforts to publicly back Russell Westbrook this offseason, but it's hard to ignore that a change of scenery would probably be best for both the player and organization. And one team that might actually be a fit for Westbrook at this...
Bleacher Report
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo 'All Good' After Suffering Ankle Injury at EuroBasket
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is representing Greece in the EuroBasket championship, left his team's 90-69 win against Estonia on Wednesday after appearing to suffer an ankle injury midway through the third quarter. He did not return, but head coach Dimitrios Itoudis said after the game "it's all good"...
Bleacher Report
US Open Tennis 2022: TV Schedule and Women's Semifinal Predictions
One way or another, the U.S. Open will feature a new women's singles champion in 2022. At Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York, on Wednesday, Aryna Sabalenka defeated Karolina Plíšková before Iga Świątek defeated Jessica Pegula to advance to the semifinals. The Nos. 6 seed 1 seeds, respectivelly, will battle it out Thursday for a spot in Saturday's final.
Bleacher Report
US Open Tennis 2022 Results: Ons Jabeur vs. Iga Świątek Set for Women's Final
On Thursday, the women's semifinals were contested at the U.S. Open, as Iga Świątek, Ons Jabeur, Aryna Sabalenka and Caroline Garcia vowed to move one step away from earning a grand slam title. Below, we'll break down the day's results and top highlights from an exciting night in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Execs Think Russell Westbrook Won't Be Traded, LA Doesn't Like Offers
It's looking increasingly like Russell Westbrook will open the season with the Los Angeles Lakers. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported the Lakers have not been satisfied with the offers they've received for the 2017 NBA MVP. "Based on the executives I'm talking to, they believe that the Lakers have come to...
Bleacher Report
Eurostep or Killer Crossover? Ranking the Filthiest Signature Moves of the Modern NBA
Tim Hardaway and Manu Ginóbili will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this weekend, among others. Their signature moves might as well go in with them. In the 90s, Hardaway became almost synonymous with the crossover. Or, in his words, the "killer crossover." In the...
NBA・
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Patrick Beverley 'Super Excited' to Team Up with Russell Westbrook
It turns out Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook have squashed their beef—or maybe they're just trying to trick us, man. Beverley seemed to say all the right things at his Los Angeles Lakers introductory press conference Tuesday, telling reporters he's "super excited" to play alongside his longtime rival. Westbrook...
Comments / 0