US Open Tennis 2022: TV Schedule and Women's Semifinal Predictions

One way or another, the U.S. Open will feature a new women's singles champion in 2022. At Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York, on Wednesday, Aryna Sabalenka defeated Karolina Plíšková before Iga Świątek defeated Jessica Pegula to advance to the semifinals. The Nos. 6 seed 1 seeds, respectivelly, will battle it out Thursday for a spot in Saturday's final.
Lakers' Patrick Beverley 'Super Excited' to Team Up with Russell Westbrook

It turns out Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook have squashed their beef—or maybe they're just trying to trick us, man. Beverley seemed to say all the right things at his Los Angeles Lakers introductory press conference Tuesday, telling reporters he's "super excited" to play alongside his longtime rival. Westbrook...
