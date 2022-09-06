ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

The Spun

Nick Saban, Wife Terry Announce Major Business News

Nick Saban isn't just an all-time great college football coach, but also a luxury hotel designer it seems. The Alamite, a high-end hotel backed by Saban and his wife, Terry, is set to open its doors next week in downtown Tuscaloosa. “Terry and I are excited to be a part...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Jimbo Fisher On WVU Job: College Football World Reacts

Jimbo Fisher is the head coach of the Texas A&M Aggies, but if he had his way, he might not be there for the rest of his career. During a recent interview, Fisher was asked if he'd every consider being the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. Fisher, who is from Clarksburg, West Virginia, didn't exactly say no.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Names His Top 6 Teams From Week 1

Kirk Herbstreit has restarted his weekly in-season tradition of naming the most impressive college football teams from the previous weekend. Six programs made Herbstreit's honor roll for Week 1, with Old Dominion leading the way after knocking off Virginia Tech in its season opener. At No. 2 on Herbstreit's list is Georgia, the defending national champions, who breezed past a ranked Oregon team, 49-3.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett reportedly set to make $1 million in NIL money

Stetson Bennett became a household name when he helped lead Georgia to a national championship last season, and the quarterback has cashed in on that success in a big way. Bennett has signed NIL deals with several companies, including Fanatics, Georgia Power, AARP and Synovus Bank. His agent, Jeff Hoffman of Everett Sports Management, told Pete Nakos of On3 that Bennett is approaching $1 million in total endorsement deals.
ATHENS, GA
TMZ.com

Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game

The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
The Spun

Clemson Announces Starting Quarterback Decision After Week 1

If you were wondering if Clemson might make a change at quarterback going into Week 2, Tigers offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter eliminated that possibility. Following Clemson's 41-10 win over Georgia Tech on Monday night, Streeter was asked if five-star freshman QB Cade Klubnik might be earning more snaps. Klubnik came...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says College Football's 2 Best Teams Are Obvious

On Monday night, the Clemson Tigers took down the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets by a final score of 41-17. While the final score suggests the game was a blowout, it was much close than the scoreline suggests - at least for much of the contest. During the late stages of the game, sports host Colin Cowherd made his thoughts on the Tigers very clear.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

ESPN Has New No. 1 In College Football Power Rankings

A 55-0 win to start the season wasn't enough for Alabama to keep the top spot in ESPN's rankings. Released late Monday night, ESPN moved the Crimson Tide from first to second among its top-25 schools. A familiar foe in Georgia unseated them for No. 1 positioning. Mark Schlabach praised...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Video: Wild Brawl Breaks Out In Stands During Clemson Game

College football is back, and sometimes, that means we'll see videos of irresponsible fans throwing hands in the crowd. Well, that's exactly what happened during Monday night's game between Clemson and Georgia Tech. A fan in a Clemson jersey and a fan in a black hoodie were throwing several punches...
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Georgia football: How UGA transfers performed in Week 1

Whether it is due to coaching changes, a desire for increased playing time, or just a need for a fresh start, every college football team has players who transfer and Georgia is no different. Georgia has over two dozen former players competing elsewhere across the college football landscape this season.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

H.S. Football preview: Jefferson vs. Oconee

DawgNation’s Brandon Adams and 247sports.com’s Rusty Mansell will be the TV announcers for the game:. Here is a look at the numbers behind this week’s ‘Drive for the GHSA State Title’ Class 3A No. 7 Oconee County as it hosts Class 5A No. 8 Jefferson in Watkinsville. Follow the link to watch the game this Friday at 8 p.m. on WPCH.
JEFFERSON, GA

