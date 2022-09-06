Read full article on original website
Alabama football coach on leave after video shows him punching player in locker room
A first-year Alabama high school football coach was placed on leave after a video surfaced that appeared to show a man striking a player in a locker room, news outlets reported. Blount High School coach Josh Harris was placed on administrative leave during an investigation into the video, which circulated...
Nick Saban, Wife Terry Announce Major Business News
Nick Saban isn't just an all-time great college football coach, but also a luxury hotel designer it seems. The Alamite, a high-end hotel backed by Saban and his wife, Terry, is set to open its doors next week in downtown Tuscaloosa. “Terry and I are excited to be a part...
Jimbo Fisher On WVU Job: College Football World Reacts
Jimbo Fisher is the head coach of the Texas A&M Aggies, but if he had his way, he might not be there for the rest of his career. During a recent interview, Fisher was asked if he'd every consider being the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. Fisher, who is from Clarksburg, West Virginia, didn't exactly say no.
Kirk Herbstreit Names His Top 6 Teams From Week 1
Kirk Herbstreit has restarted his weekly in-season tradition of naming the most impressive college football teams from the previous weekend. Six programs made Herbstreit's honor roll for Week 1, with Old Dominion leading the way after knocking off Virginia Tech in its season opener. At No. 2 on Herbstreit's list is Georgia, the defending national champions, who breezed past a ranked Oregon team, 49-3.
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett reportedly set to make $1 million in NIL money
Stetson Bennett became a household name when he helped lead Georgia to a national championship last season, and the quarterback has cashed in on that success in a big way. Bennett has signed NIL deals with several companies, including Fanatics, Georgia Power, AARP and Synovus Bank. His agent, Jeff Hoffman of Everett Sports Management, told Pete Nakos of On3 that Bennett is approaching $1 million in total endorsement deals.
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Clemson Announces Starting Quarterback Decision After Week 1
If you were wondering if Clemson might make a change at quarterback going into Week 2, Tigers offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter eliminated that possibility. Following Clemson's 41-10 win over Georgia Tech on Monday night, Streeter was asked if five-star freshman QB Cade Klubnik might be earning more snaps. Klubnik came...
Reporter Claps Back at Snarky Comment by LSU’s Brian Kelly
The Tigers football coach teased a tardy media member at Tuesday’s press conference, but she retorted with equal energy.
Colin Cowherd Says College Football's 2 Best Teams Are Obvious
On Monday night, the Clemson Tigers took down the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets by a final score of 41-17. While the final score suggests the game was a blowout, it was much close than the scoreline suggests - at least for much of the contest. During the late stages of the game, sports host Colin Cowherd made his thoughts on the Tigers very clear.
ESPN Has New No. 1 In College Football Power Rankings
A 55-0 win to start the season wasn't enough for Alabama to keep the top spot in ESPN's rankings. Released late Monday night, ESPN moved the Crimson Tide from first to second among its top-25 schools. A familiar foe in Georgia unseated them for No. 1 positioning. Mark Schlabach praised...
What Ohio State Reportedly Told Bronny James On Official Visit
Four-star recruit Bronny James was in Columbus over the weekend to watch Ohio State host Notre Dame in its season opener. Of course, that sparked a lot of discussions about the Sierra Canyon product's recruitment. James, a Cleveland native and the son of NBA star LeBron James, had a "standing...
Look: Coach O Makes His Opinion On LSU Extremely Clear
Ed Orgeron may no longer be on the LSU Tigers' sideline, but Coach O still has plenty of love for the program. Speaking at the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Tuesday, Orgeron spoke on his time, as well as his exit, from LSU. I'm so grateful of my time for...
Ejected LSU player had classy gesture for FSU QB
The LSU player who was ejected for an egregious targeting play committed against Florida State on Sunday night had a classy gesture for Jordan Travis. Ali Gaye was ejected in the third quarter of his Tigers’ 24-23 loss on Sunday night. He committed as bad of a targeting play as it gets (video here).
College Football’s Week 2 Coaches Poll Top 25 Released
There was some shuffling in the top five after Week 1 of the college football season.
Video: Wild Brawl Breaks Out In Stands During Clemson Game
College football is back, and sometimes, that means we'll see videos of irresponsible fans throwing hands in the crowd. Well, that's exactly what happened during Monday night's game between Clemson and Georgia Tech. A fan in a Clemson jersey and a fan in a black hoodie were throwing several punches...
Georgia football injury update: Kirby Smart roster management in full effect for Samford
ATHENS — Kirby Smart declared starting safety Christopher Smith “perfectly fine” after a scary hit that put the team captain on the ground last Saturday. Smith is as important as any player on the No. 2-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. It’s a safe bet many fans will be looking...
Ohio State wideout seen leaving practice field with WR coach Brian Hartline
Ohio State not only missed the presence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the majority of the game against Notre Dame, but also Julian Fleming. Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted a video of Fleming leaving practice with his pads in his hand with Buckeye WR coach Brian Hartline. Ryan Day confirmed...
Georgia football: How UGA transfers performed in Week 1
Whether it is due to coaching changes, a desire for increased playing time, or just a need for a fresh start, every college football team has players who transfer and Georgia is no different. Georgia has over two dozen former players competing elsewhere across the college football landscape this season.
H.S. Football preview: Jefferson vs. Oconee
DawgNation’s Brandon Adams and 247sports.com’s Rusty Mansell will be the TV announcers for the game:. Here is a look at the numbers behind this week’s ‘Drive for the GHSA State Title’ Class 3A No. 7 Oconee County as it hosts Class 5A No. 8 Jefferson in Watkinsville. Follow the link to watch the game this Friday at 8 p.m. on WPCH.
