Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NFL Analysis Network
Ben Roethlisberger Speaks Out On Steelers’ QB Situation
It has been nearly 20 years since Ben Roethlisberger was a rookie. He was selected in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft and set off into the sunset this offseason, announcing his retirement from the league after 18 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. But, Roethlisberger is a rookie...
Yardbarker
If Diontae Johnson is out, who will be the Steelers' No. 1 receiver in Week 1?
The Steelers are mostly healthy heading into their Week 1 matchup in Cincinnati, but WR Diontae Johnson’s shoulder injury could be worrisome. He was limited in practice Wednesday, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, and did not provide a concrete timeline for his return. If Johnson misses Week 1, QB Mitch...
NBC Sports
Will the Steelers trade Mason Rudolph?
The Steelers have three quarterbacks. At the bottom of the depth chart, post-clerical error, is Mason Rudolph. Some have wondered whether the Steelers will trade Rudolph. There have been scattered reports that they’re willing to do it, if the price is right. On Wednesday, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh...
ESPN
Mike Tomlin confirms Mitch Trubisky as Pittsburgh Steelers' starting QB, rookie Kenny Pickett as backup
PITTSBURGH -- Mitch Trubisky will start at quarterback for the Steelers in their Week 1 game at Cincinnati, coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday, confirming what's long been the suspected outcome of the offseason quarterback competition. Trubisky, who was voted one of the Steelers' five captains on Monday, won the job...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
AFC North guide: Expectations, predictions on Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Steelers
The Bengals are out to prove that last season was no fluke. And while Cincinnati is certainly capable of making another Super Bowl run, that doesn't necessarily mean that Joe Burrow & Co. will win the AFC North. There's a hard-nosed squad in Baltimore standing in the way. Let's dive into my predictions for this gritty, evenly matched division.
KDKA's Your Day Pittsburgh debuts new look, anchor team
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - When you tune into Your Day Pittsburgh each morning, it's going to have a new look. After anchoring the morning news for six years and reporting for the morning newscasts for six years before that, Heather Abraham is moving on...sort of. She'll be staying right here at KDKA, hosting Pittsburgh Today Live and contributing to Your Day Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, Lindsay Ward will take the chair next to David Highfield each morning for Your Day Pittsburgh. "Lindsay and I share the same love for Pittsburgh and this important role of morning anchor," Heather said. "She is a bright spot here at KDKA...
Yardbarker
Analyst: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin's remarkable streak will continue
Many pundits believe Steelers coach Mike Tomlin's 16-year streak of never having a losing season in Pittsburgh is over. NFL.com columnist and CBS Sports host Adam Schein isn't one of them. “I don't know if this team will hit the postseason, but I do know one thing: Tomlin's non-losing streak...
Comments / 0