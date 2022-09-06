Kinsey Davis was last seen on July 19 in Knoxville. She may still be in the local area, however, KPD said there have been reported sightings of her in Lebanon. She is thought to be hanging out near truck stops and rest areas trying to get a ride out of the area. She is thought to be trying to get to the Maryland/Greater Washington D.C. area.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO