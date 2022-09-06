Read full article on original website
One arrested after marijuana plants found growing near Powell home
One man was arrested after Knox County deputies said they discovered several marijuana plants growing near a Powell home.
Knoxville police arrest felon with 10 outstanding warrants
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department arrested a wanted felon with ten outstanding warrants Wednesday afternoon, an incident report from the department said. The arrest happened around 4:30 p.m. after officers reportedly stopped a black Dodge Charger that was leaving a parking lot in the Walter...
Cocke County Sheriff’s Office is Searching for an Escaped Convict
The Cocke County Sheriff’s office is searching for an escaped convict. Two inmates escaped on September 2nd, one inmate has been found. Eric Ballard remains at large after telling officers he needed to use the restroom while on a work crew on Industrial Road off of SR 25 East and fled the scene.
Docs: Man shot by THP trooper told police to shoot him in similar 2020 incident
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Greene County man shot and killed by a Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) officer Wednesday after a police pursuit pled guilty to multiple charges after a similar August 2020 incident, during which he rammed a police cruiser and at one point yelled at officers “shoot me.” Tyler M. Gardner, then 25, […]
Mass shooting: A timeline of Wednesday’s rampage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A shooter killed four people and injured three during a rampage that began early Wednesday morning and then picked up again around 4 p.m. Ezekiel Kelly’s first crime took place around 1 a.m. at a home on Lyndale Avenue. He killed Dewayne Tunstall, 24, according to Memphis Police. The shooting spree then […]
‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Juvenile judge Tim Irwin brought some of his major concerns about the current status of the Department of Children’s Services in Tennessee which includes how the department is near collapsing. He said the department was so short staffed, they can’t provide all of the services necessary for the children. Irwin said there were measures going on that aren’t legal.
TBI: 27-year-old man shot dead during arrest attempt by trooper in Jonesborough
A 27-year-old man with active criminal warrants was shot and killed in the midst of a struggle with a Tennessee State Trooper. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed the Wednesday morning incident in Washington County where Tyler Michael Gardner died at the scene in a field off 5 Oaks Road.
NEW: One of Knoxville’s most wanted caught
A Knoxville man who was being sought by police on numerous outstanding warrants was arrested Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. William North, 21, had ten outstanding felony warrants from Knox County when he was taken into custody and faces yet more charges stemming from the circumstances of his arrest. North was...
TBI: Pursuit ended with fatal officer-involved shooting in Jonesborough
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One man died early Wednesday morning when a multi-county chase led to an officer-involved shooting in Jonesborough. A release from the TBI revealed the incident began in Greene County when a deputy saw a “suspicious vehicle” in the parking lot of a Mosheim business shortly before 3 a.m. The driver, […]
Maryville family offers $10,000 reward for information on father’s death
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Grant Burchfield says his father, Gary Burchfield, was a gentle soul. That’s what makes Gary’s death an unexpected tragedy and complete shock. Gary was killed in a hit-and-run incident just outside his home on Peach Orchard Road. “My mother called me after about...
Search ongoing for missing Knoxville teen not seen since July
Kinsey Davis was last seen on July 19 in Knoxville. She may still be in the local area, however, KPD said there have been reported sightings of her in Lebanon. She is thought to be hanging out near truck stops and rest areas trying to get a ride out of the area. She is thought to be trying to get to the Maryland/Greater Washington D.C. area.
Multiple officers from three agencies help stop motorist with medical issue on Highway 11 E
The Bristol Tennessee Police Department reported a multi-agency effort helped stop a driver on Highway 11E early Thursday who was reportedly having a medical emergency. A Bristol officer saw the SUV that had one wheel riding on just the rim swerving on the roadway and attempted an emergency stop. The...
Bean Station Police find meth during Labor Day weekend stop
Bean Station Police found more than they were expecting during a routine traffic stop over the holiday weekend.
Woman injured in 2021 fatal shooting sues Soaky Mountain
A woman who was injured in a shooting at Soaky Mountain Waterpark in 2021 is suing, alleging that the park was negligent in overserving alcohol which partially caused the shooting.
Hawkins Co. dad arrested after 1-year-old reportedly found in truck with used syringes
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A reported tag light violation led to multiple charges from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office after a deputy reportedly found drug paraphernalia in a diaper bag along with a 1-year-old daughter in the passenger seat “playing with a torn open bag of screws and washes.” Steven Douglas Merrill faces the […]
TBI investigating officer shooting of wanted man in Washington County
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances that led an officer to shoot and kill a man after a vehicle chase in Washington County on Wednesday. According to TBI officials, a deputy with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department spotted Tyler Michael Gardner, 27, in a Love’s Truck Stop parking lot in Mosheim at roughly 3 a.m. on Wednesday. Gardner was wanted on outstanding warrants and, when the officer asked him to exit the vehicle, Gardner led officers on a chase northbound on Interstate 81 into Washington County.
Amid water shortages in Sevier County, a Hamblen County utility company thinks it has a solution
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hamblen County utility company said it can solve the problems people on English Mountain in Sevier County are having with reliably getting water to their homes. 10News spoke with Patricia Rogers in 2017 about the reliability problems. She said since then, nothing has changed.
Concern grows after attempted kidnapping and rape in downtown Knoxville
“God definitely blessed us” Two lost hikers found safe after three days. There were at least 15 agencies, including TEMA, The American Red Cross, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and agencies as far as Chattanooga all helped with the search. Character Development at Sweetwater High School. Updated: 4...
PHOTOS: JCPD car crashes into trailer
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) vehicle crashed into a trailer at the 3200 block of Mayfield Drive Monday night, knocking it from its foundation. Washington County 911 dispatch confirmed with News Channel 11 that the JCPD responded to the crash and that no injuries were reported. Brianna Braswell told […]
Knoxville cerebral palsy patients required to find new homes within 24 hours
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — People who have been living at a home for cerebral palsy patients, which is operated by the Cerebral Palsy Center, are now forced to stay somewhere else. Highland Home is located in Fountain City. It’s been a home for some of the residents since the 90s but now the home is […]
