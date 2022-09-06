ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocke County, TN

Comments / 1

Related
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police arrest felon with 10 outstanding warrants

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department arrested a wanted felon with ten outstanding warrants Wednesday afternoon, an incident report from the department said. The arrest happened around 4:30 p.m. after officers reportedly stopped a black Dodge Charger that was leaving a parking lot in the Walter...
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

Cocke County Sheriff’s Office is Searching for an Escaped Convict

The Cocke County Sheriff’s office is searching for an escaped convict. Two inmates escaped on September 2nd, one inmate has been found. Eric Ballard remains at large after telling officers he needed to use the restroom while on a work crew on Industrial Road off of SR 25 East and fled the scene.
COCKE COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cocke County, TN
City
Knoxville, TN
Cocke County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
WATE

Mass shooting: A timeline of Wednesday’s rampage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A shooter killed four people and injured three during a rampage that began early Wednesday morning and then picked up again around 4 p.m. Ezekiel Kelly’s first crime took place around 1 a.m. at a home on Lyndale Avenue. He killed Dewayne Tunstall, 24, according to Memphis Police. The shooting spree then […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wvlt.tv

‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Juvenile judge Tim Irwin brought some of his major concerns about the current status of the Department of Children’s Services in Tennessee which includes how the department is near collapsing. He said the department was so short staffed, they can’t provide all of the services necessary for the children. Irwin said there were measures going on that aren’t legal.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: One of Knoxville’s most wanted caught

A Knoxville man who was being sought by police on numerous outstanding warrants was arrested Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. William North, 21, had ten outstanding felony warrants from Knox County when he was taken into custody and faces yet more charges stemming from the circumstances of his arrest. North was...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eliza Fletcher
WJHL

TBI: Pursuit ended with fatal officer-involved shooting in Jonesborough

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One man died early Wednesday morning when a multi-county chase led to an officer-involved shooting in Jonesborough. A release from the TBI revealed the incident began in Greene County when a deputy saw a “suspicious vehicle” in the parking lot of a Mosheim business shortly before 3 a.m. The driver, […]
WATE

Search ongoing for missing Knoxville teen not seen since July

Kinsey Davis was last seen on July 19 in Knoxville. She may still be in the local area, however, KPD said there have been reported sightings of her in Lebanon. She is thought to be hanging out near truck stops and rest areas trying to get a ride out of the area. She is thought to be trying to get to the Maryland/Greater Washington D.C. area.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Ins#Right To Work#Sprite#Medal Of Honor#Cerebral Palsy#Blue Angels#Tn
Johnson City Press

TBI investigating officer shooting of wanted man in Washington County

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances that led an officer to shoot and kill a man after a vehicle chase in Washington County on Wednesday. According to TBI officials, a deputy with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department spotted Tyler Michael Gardner, 27, in a Love’s Truck Stop parking lot in Mosheim at roughly 3 a.m. on Wednesday. Gardner was wanted on outstanding warrants and, when the officer asked him to exit the vehicle, Gardner led officers on a chase northbound on Interstate 81 into Washington County.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wvlt.tv

Concern grows after attempted kidnapping and rape in downtown Knoxville

“God definitely blessed us” Two lost hikers found safe after three days. There were at least 15 agencies, including TEMA, The American Red Cross, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and agencies as far as Chattanooga all helped with the search. Character Development at Sweetwater High School. Updated: 4...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

PHOTOS: JCPD car crashes into trailer

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) vehicle crashed into a trailer at the 3200 block of Mayfield Drive Monday night, knocking it from its foundation. Washington County 911 dispatch confirmed with News Channel 11 that the JCPD responded to the crash and that no injuries were reported. Brianna Braswell told […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy