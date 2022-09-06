Read full article on original website
investing.com
China Overtakes US With $306 Billion Corporate Credit Boom
(Bloomberg) -- China has surged ahead of the US for corporate bond deals in its yuan credit market in recent months, a rare shift that highlights the deepening impact of the two countries’ diverging monetary policies. Yuan-denominated bond issuance by non-financial firms exceeded that in the greenback in both...
investing.com
Week in review: Mortgage ‘timebomb’ set to blow by 2023, rate rises to ‘slow’ and young Australians most reluctant to return to the office
Utilities (-2.44%) and Consumer Staples (-1.61%) took the largest hits, but losses from those sectors were outstripped by Materials' and Info Tech’s gains. Most other indexes enjoyed a similar uptick, with only the Hang Seng shedding points – dropping a full 1.00% – while the Nikkei 225 jumped 2.06%.
investing.com
Roku Upgraded on Current Levels Properly Balancing Risk-Reward - Pivotal Research
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares were upgraded to Hold from Sell at Pivotal Research Group on Thursday, with the price target kept at $60 per share. An analyst at the firm explained that the firm upgraded the stock as the shares have reached a level that they view as "properly balancing risk/reward," and they would take profit on short positions.
investing.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) & Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Accepted By Bluebit Crypto Exchange
Shiba Inu (SHIB) & Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Accepted By Bluebit Crypto Exchange. Shytoshi Kusama received some big news from Dubai on the morning of Tuesday 6th, as Shiba Inu (SHIB) & Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) were both listed on Bluebit.io. After persistent community voting, all three of the Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens are now listed on the Dubai and Saint Vincent based crypto platform, with $LEASH rounding out the three. “A wonderful way to start the week!”, the enigmatic lead developer remarked.
investing.com
Analysis-UK heads for return to "trickle-down" economics under low-tax Truss
LONDON (Reuters) - New British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng look set to revive Margaret Thatcher's 1980s experiment in "trickle-down" low-tax economics, the results of which have been disputed ever since. Truss cast herself as Thatcher's heir in the Conservative Party leadership race, promising tax...
investing.com
Norway should prepare to offer credit to utilities, industry groups say
OSLO (Reuters) - Norway should join neighbours Sweden and Finland in offering credit to utilities exposed to the volatile power derivatives market, even if Norwegian companies are in less urgent need of support, industry representatives said on Wednesday. Utilities often sell power in advance to lock in prices but must...
investing.com
FTSE 100 falls heavily, BCC calls for urgent support for business
© Reuters. FTSE 100 falls heavily, BCC calls for urgent support for business. FTSE 100 nurses heavy losses at the open down 60 points. Shevaun Haviland, director general of the British Chambers of Commerce, has called on the government to give the energy regulator Ofgem more powers, cut VAT on energy bills and introduce emergency business grants.
investing.com
Rio Tinto must face lawsuit in U.S. over Mongolian mine cost overruns
NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge said Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Plc must face an investor lawsuit accusing the Anglo-Australian mining giant of concealing delays and huge cost overruns at a Mongolian copper and gold mine owned by Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Ltd, in which Rio Tinto has a majority stake.
investing.com
Vistry Group Warns of Cooling U.K. Housing Market Despite Posting H1 Profit Beat
Investing.com -- U.K. homebuilder Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTYV) has reported a better-than-expected rise in first-half income, but warned of "early signs" that Britain's housing market may be beginning to slow. Total adjusted pre-tax profit grew to £189.9 million, a jump of 14.3% compared to the same six-month period last year...
investing.com
Trump media deal suffers blow as SPAC fails to win extension
(Reuters) -The blank-check acquisition firm that agreed to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media company failed on Tuesday to secure enough shareholder support for a one-year extension to complete the deal. At stake is a $1.3 billion cash infusion that Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which...
investing.com
Why Prince Philip of Serbia is bullish on Bitcoin (not crypto)
Philip Karageorgevitch, Hereditary Prince of Serbia and Yugoslavia, is a strong proponent of Bitcoin while he criticizes altcoins for being mere attempts to copy the original cryptocurrency. “People want to make fiat. They want to make money. And so they're going to use Bitcoin's technology, Bitcoin's ideas and try to...
investing.com
Paras Defence Defies Market Mood on Wednesday, Surges Almost 5%
Investing.com -- Shares of the defence engineering company Paras Defence and Space Technologies (NS: PRAF ) surged almost 5% on Wednesday and ended the session 2.8% higher at Rs 716.25 apiece as it tied up with ELDIS Pardubice s.r.o., Czech Republic. The company announced that it entered into an exclusive...
investing.com
ASX 200 Gains for Second Session As Yields Rise
Investing.com - The S&P/ASX 200 added 16 points or 0.2% to 6,864.7 after the first hour of Friday’s trade, extending gains for the second consecutive session as investors tracked a positive session among U.S. equities overnight amid rising bond yields and an easing US Dollar. ASX 200 Futures were...
investing.com
Copper Surges on Escondida Strike, Gold Steady
Gold prices traded above weekly lows on Friday as investors digested more hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve, while copper eyed a large weekly gain on supply concerns stemming from a strike in Chile’s Escondida mine. Copper futures rallied nearly 4% on Thursday after unionized workers at Chile’s Escondida,...
investing.com
Allup Silica targets more sand with a group of new project applications
Allup Silica Ltd (ASX:APS) has a potential new raft of areas to explore, having made exploration licence applications for new projects in Western Australia and the Northern Territory which it considers prospective for silica sand. The company has lodged applications for the Blue Vein and Trigger Fish projects to the...
investing.com
Goldman Sachs Tells Clients to Prepare for 'Further Bumpy Markets' Before Real Bottom is In
Goldman Sachs strategist Peter Oppenheimer has told the bank’s clients to prepare for the “bumpy road to recovery”. Among other things, Goldman's two powerful indicators are yet to issue signals that the bear market is over. Goldman’s strategists use the fundamental-based Bull/Bear Indicator and sentiment-based Risk Appetite...
investing.com
Sales of Solana (SOL) based NFT Collection ‘ABC’ Skyrockets, Beating the Bored Apes
Solana-based NFT collection ‘ABC’ is the most traded collection in the past 24 hours, beating the Ethereum-based Otherdeed, and Bored Ape Yacht Club, which are listing second and third. According to the cryptoslam.io, ‘ABC’ collection in a week jumped from the 9th position to first. At the time...
UK politics live: uncertainty over energy bills freeze after suspension of parliamentary business
Parliament suspended after death of Queen Elizabeth II, casting doubt over how Liz Truss’s energy plan will be implemented
investing.com
U.S., Indo-Pacific countries launch trade talks shunning tariff cuts
(Reuters) -Economic ministers from the United States and 13 Indo-Pacific countries launched negotiations on Thursday on Washington's first major pan-Asian trade engagement effort in nearly a decade, but this time any deal will not cut tariffs. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework talks in Los Angeles...
Mourning period throws Liz Truss plans to ‘hit ground running’ into disarray
The death of the Queen has thrown Liz Truss’s plans to “hit the ground running” after becoming prime minister on Tuesday into disarray.Entering office at a time of crisis both domestically and internationally, the new PM had planned to cram a hail of announcements, visits and speeches into her first few weeks in office, aware that she had far fewer than the usual “first 100 days” to make an impact.In doubt are mooted visits to Kyiv, New York and Washington, speeches, visits and interviews to boost her profile and that of her newly-appointed ministers and an emergency budget to implement...
U.K.・
