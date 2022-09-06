ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Kehlani Partners With HeadCount to Encourage Fans to Vote in Upcoming Midterm Elections

By Thania Garcia
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JOiuW_0hjPlmFH00

Kehlani is partnering with nonprofit organizations HeadCount and Up to Us to incentivize her fans to vote in the upcoming midterm elections.

The singer will be accommodating one lucky fan with free airfare, lodging and tickets to see her perform in Paris on Nov. 30. Fans can enter for a chance to win the sweepstakes by checking their voter registration status at HeadCount.org/Kehlani .

According to a statement announcing the initiative, Kehlani opted to have the winning tickets from this voter registration competition be for her concert in Paris, given its proximity to where the Paris Accord was agreed upon; the 2015 international commitment from all countries to help combat climate change.

The giveaway is a part of HeadCount’s “Good to Vote” campaign, which most recently featured a contest with Billie Eilish. Similarly, Eilish offered fans who check their voter registration status the opportunity to win a VIP trip for one winner and a friend to see Eilish perform on her “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour.” The campaign will be announcing additional entertainers in the near future.

Kehlani has previously worked within the sustainability space, having launched the app Flora in 2018 to help young people make positive changes in their life by encouraging healthy habits.

Kehlani and HeadCount’s partnership continues on Kehlani’s ongoing “Blue Water Road Tour,” where fans can swing by HeadCount’s table to check their voter registration, register to vote and enter the contest. The “Blue Water Road Tour,” which kicked off in July, will wrap with a show in Kehlani’s hometown of Oakland, Calif. on Sept. 30 and a stop in Hawaii on Oct. 21 before heading overseas to Europe later this Fall.

