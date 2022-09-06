SPORTS RECAP: Women’s volleyball remains undefeated, football loses first game

Read full article on original website
Nicolas Cage became a father of many childrenCar News | Celebrity NewsLos Angeles, CA
You're Invited! Local Beach Will Host Jeep Meet-Up EventDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
5 Coolest Museums in Los Angeles to check out.VishnuLos Angeles, CA
The Tragic Life and Brutal Death of Sharon TateHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
coastreportonline.com
Coast suffers first loss of the season against Ventura
In a battle between two undefeated “Pirate” teams, it was the host Orange Coast College Pirates that suffered its first defeat in a 3-1 loss to the Ventura College Pirates Wednesday night. OCC had been dominant heading into Wednesday’s game, winning all but one set in its first...
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Thursday, Sept. 8
Week three of high school football in Orange County begins with a big slate of Thursday games. Coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team in the scoreboard updates throughout the night. Check back later for game coverage at OCSPORTSZONE.COM, a free sports website for Orange County.
orangecountytribune.com
HB, Edison head to showdown?
It’s probably no surprise, and maybe too early but the Empire League football race is starting to shape up as a two-team struggle between Edison and Huntington Beach. Both teams won big that last week. The Chargers defeated a strong Orange Lutheran team 34-13 and the Oilers beat Wilson High of Long Beach 43-17.
ocsportszone.com
Nine former Santa Ana District coaches and players being inducted into Wall of Fame
Ed Medina led Godinez to the CIF softball championship in 2019. (File photo: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). Nine former coaches and athletes will be honored by the Santa Ana Unified School District with their inductions into the district’s Wall of Fame on Monday, Sept. 19, according to Fermin Leal, chief communications officer for the district.
SFGate
Homeless teen heads to college, makes basketball team: 'It's like a dream'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The only people at school who knew the truth about Jeremiah Armstead's home life were his basketball coaches. Armstead, 18, was tired a lot, sometimes from sleeping in his mother's car, sometimes from the stress of living in a domestic violence shelter with his mother and younger siblings while he was in high school.
Beloved Long Beach swimmer dies during open water race in Hawaii
"It was quite a bit of a shock," a friend from the tightknit Long Beach swimming community said. "He had been working very hard to train for this event." The post Beloved Long Beach swimmer dies during open water race in Hawaii appeared first on Long Beach Post.
dailytitan.com
CSUF President receives $98,000 pay raise
President Framroze Virjee received a $98,000 raise this academic year, an increase of about 26%, in addition to a personal electric vehicle charger in his university parking spot that cost more than $100,000. Meanwhile, Cal State Fullerton faculty negotiated an 8% pay increase over two years, but the state legislature...
KTLA.com
KTLA reporter Lauren Lyster’s news career started in her front yard in Irvine
KTLA reporter Lauren Lyster’s passion may be journalism now, but when she was growing up in Irvine it was dance. “It was just such a big part of growing up for me,” Lauren says. “I really feel like it was my biggest passion and, at the time, I couldn’t imagine doing anything else in my life, in that way, until I found journalism.”
dailytitan.com
Some Fullerton streets chosen for 2023 makeover
Several major and residential streets in Fullerton will undergo repavement to improve road conditions, the Fullerton city council voted at their last meeting. Roadwork is expected to take place from spring through fall of 2023. David Grantham, principal civil engineer of the Infrastructure and Natural Resources Advisory Committee of Fullerton,...
foxla.com
Will Hurricane Kay hit California? Here's how Los Angeles, San Diego could be impacted
It's been 83 years since a tropical cyclone last made an official landfall in California, and Hurricane Kay will not end that streak because it won't actually move onshore in the Golden State. However, that doesn't mean cities such as Los Angeles and San Diego will be spared the hurricane's rain and wind impacts.
The Best Food to Eat at L.A. Rams Games
Football season begins Thursday, September 8th, with a matchup between the L.A. Rams and the Buffalo Bills. Here's a look at the best food at L.A. Rams Games and what you should be eating at SoFi Stadium.
AccuWeather
LIVE: SoCal braces for an unusual drenching from a tropical system
Tropical downpours are expected to spread from San Diego and L.A. to as far north as Las Vegas. Watch AccuWeather NOW for the latest on Kay as it approaches Southern California. 1 hour ago. Kay could come closer to Los Angeles than any tropical system has in 50 years. By...
AdWeek
Christina Pascucci to Co-Anchor Weekends on Fox LA
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Christina Pascucci will join Los Angeles Fox owned station KTTV as co-anchor of its weekend news. Pascucci spent more than 10 years...
fullertonobserver.com
A History of Brea Creek
A group of Kizh (also called Tongva or Gabrieleno) people were witnesses to a very unusual sight on July 29, 1769. An exotic new people had arrived at their village, speaking a totally unfamiliar language, accompanied by bizarre animals, and with unknown technology. Despite any misgivings they may have had, the Kizh eventually decided to welcome the strangers, extending their hospitality by showing them the location of a valuable pool of fresh water, an especially valuable commodity in a typically hot and dry Southern California summer.
enjoyorangecounty.com
Corn Mazes Near Orange County
As fall settles over Orange County, families all around are looking forward to enjoying the beauty the season has to offer. While the leaves on the palm trees might not change, there is a different plant that never fails to bring joy: corn! Specifically, corn mazes!. Whether you’re looking for...
Orange County Business Journal
Local Restaurants Nab Coveted Wine Awards
Every summer, Wine Spectator magazine—the Bible of the wine industry and read by wine aficionados—bestows its Restaurant Awards that recognize restaurants whose wine lists offer interesting selections, are appropriate to their cuisine and appeal to a wide range of wine lovers. This year, eight OC restaurants received the...
dailytitan.com
Racial slur found on dumpster
A racist message painted on a dumpster at off-campus housing along Yorba Linda Boulevard was discovered by a Cal State Fullerton student on Friday night, according to social media posts. Conflicting accounts of the incident from CSUF officials and the University Village apartments managers led to confusion and calls for...
foxla.com
Anaheim man shot to death at engagement party in Northridge
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. - An argument between two men at an engagement party in Northridge late Sunday turned deadly, with one of those men being shot to death, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. It happened just after 11 p.m. in the parking lot of the party rental hall in...
moorparkreporter.com
Moorpark College students are filling the gaps in “America’s Got Talent” audiences
This fall, Moorpark College’s Film, Television and Media Arts Department is encouraging students to participate as studio audience members at live television shows such as “America’s Got Talent.”. Coordinated with On Camera Audiences, this opportunity allows designated FTMA students to visit production sets including AGT at the...
