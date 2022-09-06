Read full article on original website
Police investigate social media threat against Herrin Unit 4 schools
HERRIN, Ill. (WJPF) – Herrin Police say there’s no merit to an online threat made against Herrin Unit 4 Schools. The concerning message was made on social media. Monday night, Herrin Police said they’ve investigated and have determined that no threat was made. Unit 4 schools will have an increased police presence Tuesday as a precaution.
Two children checked for injuries following Rome Grade School bus accident
Two students on a Rome Grade School Bus headed home Wednesday afternoon were checked for injuries after a minor accident involving the bus and a truck with an oversized load. The incident occurred on the Dix-Irvington Road near the Krupp Road intersection southeast of Centralia. Rome Grade School Superintendent Stuart...
Police Beat for Thursday, September 8th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 46-year-old Centralia man on multiple charges. Kenneth Fair of East McCord is being held in the Marion County Jail for alleged domestic battery, criminal trespass to state supported land, criminal trespass to a residence and criminal damage to property. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is...
Traffic stop briefly blocks Perryville Rd. in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A traffic stop with a large police presence blocked a portion of Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau during the morning commute on Thursday, September 8. The roadway was briefly blocked near Kiwanis Park and Cape Rock Drive around 7:30 a.m. According to the Cape Girardeau...
Police say crime is dropping in Cape Girardeau, thanks to new tools
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Chief said during the City Council Meeting that crime is down in the city. Police Chief Wes Blair told the City Council and those in attendance that new technology like Shot Spotter is working. “We know that there’s still a lot...
Paducah police investigating recent thefts from vehicles
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating recent thefts from vehicles in the city. According to Paducah police, they have responded to numerous reports of thefts from vehicles over the past two days. The thefts have been scattered in the northern and western parts of the city. They say the...
Traffic stop in Paducah turns into drug, handgun bust for convicted felon
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A man faces several charges after a traffic stop for excessive window tint led to a drug bust. Gary Dean Lynn, 27, of Fountain Avenue, was arrested on charges of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (second offense), trafficking in marijuana (less than five pounds, second or greater offense), and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sheriff: Man wanted for questioning in Livingston County trailer theft
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help identifying a white Ford van and a man caught on surveillance video. The man is wanted for questioning regarding the theft a utility trailer and some items that were loaded onto it, the sheriff's office says.
Police investigating vehicle break-ins in Paducah
PADUCAH — Police are investigating several vehicle break-ins in the Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says the thefts have been happening in the northern and western parts of the city. Investigators say the majority of the thefts have been from unlocked vehicles, and items stolen have included electronics. The...
Woman arrested in Scott City on child endangerment charge
Preview of 9th Annual Heritage Blues & Gospel Festival in Cairo. The 9th Annual Heritage Blues & Gospel Festival kicks off tomorrow in Cairo. Organizers preview the 3-day event. UNITE's Arrive Alive Tour to participate in Southeast Missouri State Campus Safety Day. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Southeast Missouri State...
Motion to amend bond denied for man accused of intentionally causing deadly I-24 crash
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A motion to amend the bond amount for a Missouri man charged with murder in a crash that claimed his wife's life in McCracken County, Kentucky, was denied Tuesday. The man, Jared King of Salem, Missouri, was charged with murder in May after investigators say...
Whitley Arrested For Domestic Battery
A Crossville woman is being held in the White County Jail following a domestic dispute with her father. At around 10 pm Tuesday evening, Deputy Jordan Weiss with the White County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the Stan Whitley residence at 1987 County Road 1985 N in Crossville in regards to a domestic dispute in progress. Weiss arrived at the residence and observed 63 year old Stan D Whitley with multiple cuts and claw marks on his face due to a physical altercation with his daughter, 34 year old Tiffney L Whitley, of the same address. Weiss took Tiffney outside to speak with her about what had happened. She replied that she was not sure what happened. Weiss stated that Tiffney was having a hard time keeping her eyes open and focusing. She told the Deputy that she just gets upset sometimes. Tiffney stated that doesn’t remember what happen but she guessed she did do what Stan said she did. Weiss then placed Tiffney under arrest for Domestic Battery. The Deputy then asked Stan if he wanted to sign a complaint in which he replied that he did. After the paperwork was completed, Deputy Weiss took photos of the injuries on Stan’s face, neck and top of the head. Tiffney was then transported to the White County Jail. No further information is available at this time.
Runners and walkers reflect on safety after Memphis woman abducted during run and murdered
PADUCAH — Eliza Fletcher was abducted while on a run and was later murdered in Memphis. In light of her tragic death, what can athletes and everyday people do to make sure they're safe when working out or enjoying public spaces?. Runners and walkers regularly enjoy the Greenway Trail...
Centralia Police arrest two on felony drug charges
Centralia Police have arrested two persons on felony drug charges. 41-year-old Todd Goremann of North Elm in Centralia was arrested for alleged manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended/revoked license, and possession of a narcotic instrument. 54-year-old...
A Carbondale woman is accused of burglarizing a pair of local businesses
A Carbondale woman has been arrested for a pair of burglaries recently at local businesses. Carbondale Police say 26-year-old Antonia Turby is accused of burglarizing a business in the 800 block of East Main Street on August 24 and another on Saturday in the1200 block of West Main Street. Turby...
2 adults, 1 juvenile injured in Jackson County, Illinois, crash
JACKSON COUNTY, IL — Three people were hospitalized after the pickup truck they were in crashed into a culvert and overturned on Brick Plant Road in Campbell Hill, Illinois, over the weekend, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office says. The sheriff's office says it received a report about the single-vehicle...
Dept. of Transportation gives additional $4.3M to construction of Southern Ill. Multimodal Station
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The U.S. Department of Transportation gave an additional $4.3 million to the construction of the Southern Illinois Multimodal Station. The city of Carbondale made the announcement in a Facebook post on Wednesday, September 7. They said the total grant funding for the project is now at...
Woman arrested after deputies respond to hit-and-run, discover vehicle was stolen
WICKLIFFE, KY — A deputy responded to a hit-and-run accident at Wilcliffe's Phoenix Papermill on Friday, only to discover the vehicle had been stolen from a contractor at the plant and driven through a closed gate. According to a press release from the Ballard County Sheriff's Department, the contractor...
Williamson County Sheriff's Office along with Marion Police Department arrests a subject on a warrant
Warrant Arrest Williamson County, IL. -Williamson County Sheriff's Office along with Marion Police Department arrests a subject on a warrant. On September 2nd, 2022 at approximately 12:30 AM Williamson County Deputies along with Marion Police Officers arrested Robert L. Anthony 66 Y/O from... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
Two adults, one child hurt in Jackson County crash
CAMPBELL HILL, Ill. (WJPF) – Three people were hurt in a single vehicle crash in rural Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says at about 3:45 p.m. Sunday 46-year-old Scott Phillips of Steeleville was driving south on Brickplant Road when he lost control of his pickup truck near Sickmeyer Road, hit a culvert, and overturned.
