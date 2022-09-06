ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans Think Harry Styles Spit On Chris Pine At 'Don't Worry Darling' Premiere As Pop Star Avoids His Girlfriend Olivia Wilde

By Ryan Naumann
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
MEGA

The drama between the cast of Don't Worry Darling was on full display during the Venice Film Festival and many fans believe Harry Styles may have spit on Chris Pine inside the theater.

Rumors have been swirling for weeks that director Olivia Wilde and her star Florence Pugh have been feuding behind the scenes. The story goes that Pugh was not impressed with how Wilde acted on set with her boyfriend/co-star of the film, Harry.

MEGA

The tension came to a head after Olivia gave an interview where she said she had fired Shia LaBeouf . She told Variety , "I say this as someone who is such an admirer of his work; his process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions."

Olivia added, "He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don't personally believe that is conducive to the best performances."

She added, "I believe that creating a safe, trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work. Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and to the cast to protect them. That was my job."

Hours later, Shia came out denying he was fired from the film and said he dropped out. He told the outlet he, "quit the film due to lack of rehearsal time."

Emails leaked that showed LaBeouf confronting Wilde after the Variety interview. He wrote her, "You and I both know the reasons for my exit. I quit your film because your actors and I couldn’t find time to rehearse.” A video then leaked that Wilde sent Labeouf where she blamed Pugh for the issues behind the scenes and begged LaBeouf to not quit the film — which contradicted her original story.

In the video, she named Pugh "Ms. Flo."

MEGA

On Monday, the cast was present for the red carpet premiere of the film at the Venice Film Festival . Pugh did not stand near Wilde and skipped out on the press conference. Her stylist also posted a photo of the actress captioned, "Ms. Flo" — a clear dig at Wilde's video.

Wilde praised Pugh during a press conference but the tension was undeniable.

MEGA

Later, a video surfaced of Styles arriving at the theater and taking his seat next to Pine — who was seated next to Wilde. In the clip, Styles appears to spit on Pine who then appears to be visibly upset.

The former One Direction singer did not give any impression he had spit on Pine and continued waving to others in the crowd.

Neither has commented on the alleged spit. Styles noticeably avoided talking to his girlfriend during the premiere and Pugh was only seen giving the director a brief nod.

Comments / 16

Cristina
2d ago

These entitled celebrities are just ridiculous. Harry Styles needs a spanking to go with that childish outburst. Wait, this kid might enjoy it 🙄

Foxtrot/Juliet/Bravo
2d ago

Shia LaBeouf proved that Wilde is a liar and released proof where she was asking him to not quit the movie.

RadarOnline

Daily Mail

Nicole Kidman's niece Lucia Hawley, 23, reveals she has already been told to get 'preventative' Botox and says there's an 'unspoken expiry date' for ageing women like her famous aunt

Antonia Kidman's daughter Lucia Hawley says that she already feels the pressure to 'have it all' at age 23. The niece of Oscar winner Nicole Kidman revealed in a column for Nine Honey that she has already been encouraged to use Botox despite her youth. 'I was told by one...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Olivia Wilde Ducks For Cover, Hides Face In First Outing Since Shia LaBeouf Leaked Private Video

Olivia Wilde stepped out for the first time amid controversy, and the embattled director appeared worried, unlike the title of her new movie. The actress, 38, broke cover to run errands despite being slammed in the headlines after Shia LaBeouf called her out for claiming she fired him — and leaked proof she didn't. Wilde attempted to go incognito, pulling her baseball cap down over the top of her face in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Radar has discovered. Wearing a pair of black leggings, a cropped shirt reading: "flopp," and a green hat, the mom of two tried to blend in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Late 'Black Panther' Actor Chadwick Boseman's Uncle FOUND 'Near A Wooded Area' After Going Missing

The uncle of late actor Chadwick Boseman has fortunately been "located" by authorities days after being reported missing, Radar can confirm. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office shared an update on Tuesday, stating that he had been found near a wooded area after vanishing near the Boseman Road area in Anderson, South Carolina, around 3:30 PM on Sunday, September 4.Loved ones were concerned given that Tony suffers from dementia and type 2 diabetes.Per the original press release, he was last seen wearing camo pants, a green shirt, black shoes, and a Los Angeles baseball cap. Local police resorted to many tactics...
Glamour

RadarOnline

The Independent

