Read full article on original website
Related
townandtourist.com
25 Treehouse Rentals in Arkansas (Private & Accommodating!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Arkansas doesn’t lack dense forests and beautiful mountain ranges, especially when you go north. If you’re looking for a unique way to take in the outdoor opportunities in the state, you may want to consider renting out a treehouse for your family’s next vacation.
kuaf.com
Arkansas' First Black County Judge
Caree Banton is an Assistant Professor of Afro-Caribbean History at the University of Arkansas who is jointly appointed in History and African and African American Studies. She received a MA in Development Studies from the University of Ghana in July, 2012 and completed her doctoral work at Vanderbilt University in June, 2013.
purewow.com
18 Charming Small Towns in Arkansas That Should Be on Your Bucket List
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Arkansas is too often overlooked as a vacation destination, but before you book that tropical getaway, we suggest you take...
5newsonline.com
What's the correct term for someone from Arkansas?
ARKANSAS, USA — Our home officially became a state in 1836 as the 25th state admitted to the Union. Today, natives of our state are commonly referred to as Arkansans. However, that’s not the only true term for us Natural State natives. State historian and State Archives Director Dr. David Ware said that we actually have three-- Arkansan, Arkansian, and Arkansawyer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Oldest House and Public Structure in Arkansas, Have You Toured it?
Did you know that the oldest public structure in the entire state of Arkansas was also a house?. The oldest public structure is located between Norfolk and Mountain Home, Arkansas and was built back in the early 1820s by Jacob Wolf. He came to the Arkansas Territory in 1820 after his first wife died and bought 76 acres of government land. Jacob then built a large log house for him his five kids and started a new life with a new wife. They even had furniture brought in from the East down the White River by canoe.
fox16.com
AGFC’s newest quail stamp available; new Quail Program coordinator named
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – A new Northern Bobwhite Conservation Stamp for 2022 is available for voluntary purchase, with the proceeds helping fund the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s restoration efforts for quail in The Natural State. The AGFC’s Quail Program, coincidentally, has a...
The Big Rock Quarry Pump Track
According to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas, Europeans first documented a large bluff on the north side of the Arkansas River just a couple of miles upstream from La Petit Rouche (The Little Rock) in April of 1722 by French explorer Jean-Baptiste Bénard de La Harpe. In his journals, he referred to it as “Le Rocher Français” (“French Rock”). By 1847, a quarry operation was underway on the southside (along the river) which lasted for close to 100 years with over 20,000,000 tons of rock being removed, mainly for railroad ballast by the Big Rock Stone & Material Company.
Forged paperwork allowed special ed students’ move into GED program at youth lockup
Staff at Arkansas’ youth lockups forged the paperwork of students with disabilities to transfer them from special education classes to the GED program, internal emails show. The newly uncovered records further explain a suspicious increase in incarcerated youths obtaining GEDs last year. A state investigation in April found that teachers at the youth lockups — […] The post Forged paperwork allowed special ed students’ move into GED program at youth lockup appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5newsonline.com
NWA Runners respond to Memphis runner's murder
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In the wake of the Memphis runner’s tragic death, the Northwest Arkansas running community is speaking out. “I don’t think anyone should have to worry about where they run or who they are running with. They should just have to worry about going out and doing something good for themselves,” said Mandy Ozimek.
Conway self-defense instructor offers tips for women after the kidnapping of Memphis jogger
A local self-defense instructor is sharing tips for women after Eliza Fletcher was kidnapped Friday morning while jogging.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Plantation Agriculture Museum State Park hosts antique tractor and engine show
SCOTT, Ark. – The Plantation Agriculture Museum State Park is hosting the 30th Annual Antique Tractor and Engine Show on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. During the event, owners and operators of antique tractors and small engines will be on-site to share...
KHBS
Arkansas governor candidates campaign in NWA and the River Valley
The November elections are about two months away, and candidates for Arkansas governor are campaigning in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this week. Republican candidate, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is continuing her "Freedom Tour" in Clarksville Thursday. She'll meet with voters and answer questions at the Piney Bay Coffee Company...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Conway police find two dead in home on Tyler Street
Police in Conway are investigating after the discovery of two bodies at a home on Tyler Street Thursday afternoon.
Avast! ‘Pirate ship’ in Lake Dardanelle
For weeks people in Russellville have spotted what they are calling a pirate ship in Lake Dardanelle.
Ghost Hunting 101 set for Old State House
Ever wondered if the Old State House might be haunted by the ghosts of politicians past? Here's your chance to decide for yourself!
KATV
'I couldn't take it': Stuttgart man hopes mentorship program can turn community around
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — In light of the recent violence in Arkansas County, a Stuttgart man is trying to turn things around through a mentorship program for the youth. Frankie Bledsaw told KATV the idea to start BigDawg LilDawg mentoring program came nearly six months ago. He said the concept originally came from needing to find something for his own three kids to do.
FBI warns of increased sextortion threats in Northwest Arkansas
FBI Little Rock has noted an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in the northwest Arkansas area.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Arkansas governor plans to grant 13 pardons, one restoration of firearms rights
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson plans to grant 13 pardons and one restoration of firearms rights, the state announced Tuesday. The applicants have completed their jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and have paid all fines related to their sentences, the governor’s office said. An additional 44 clemency...
fox16.com
Job Alert: Job Fairs, openings in higher ed
DATE & TIME: Friday, September 9, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Must Pass Criminal Background Check, Drug Test & DOT Physical. Excellent Benefits, Included Employer Paid Health Care. Flexible Schedule for Part-Time Drivers. $250 Vaccine Incentive Pay. Make an appointment with our recruiter to attend, 501-375-6717 x1264. EVENT:...
Arkansas State Police: Davis Jones case still under investigation
Investigation into an August shooting spree is ongoing.
Comments / 0