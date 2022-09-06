ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

townandtourist.com

25 Treehouse Rentals in Arkansas (Private & Accommodating!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Arkansas doesn’t lack dense forests and beautiful mountain ranges, especially when you go north. If you’re looking for a unique way to take in the outdoor opportunities in the state, you may want to consider renting out a treehouse for your family’s next vacation.
ARKANSAS STATE
kuaf.com

Arkansas' First Black County Judge

Caree Banton is an Assistant Professor of Afro-Caribbean History at the University of Arkansas who is jointly appointed in History and African and African American Studies. She received a MA in Development Studies from the University of Ghana in July, 2012 and completed her doctoral work at Vanderbilt University in June, 2013.
ARKANSAS STATE
purewow.com

18 Charming Small Towns in Arkansas That Should Be on Your Bucket List

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Arkansas is too often overlooked as a vacation destination, but before you book that tropical getaway, we suggest you take...
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

What's the correct term for someone from Arkansas?

ARKANSAS, USA — Our home officially became a state in 1836 as the 25th state admitted to the Union. Today, natives of our state are commonly referred to as Arkansans. However, that’s not the only true term for us Natural State natives. State historian and State Archives Director Dr. David Ware said that we actually have three-- Arkansan, Arkansian, and Arkansawyer.
ARKANSAS STATE
Power 95.9

The Oldest House and Public Structure in Arkansas, Have You Toured it?

Did you know that the oldest public structure in the entire state of Arkansas was also a house?. The oldest public structure is located between Norfolk and Mountain Home, Arkansas and was built back in the early 1820s by Jacob Wolf. He came to the Arkansas Territory in 1820 after his first wife died and bought 76 acres of government land. Jacob then built a large log house for him his five kids and started a new life with a new wife. They even had furniture brought in from the East down the White River by canoe.
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

AGFC’s newest quail stamp available; new Quail Program coordinator named

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – A new Northern Bobwhite Conservation Stamp for 2022 is available for voluntary purchase, with the proceeds helping fund the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s restoration efforts for quail in The Natural State. The AGFC’s Quail Program, coincidentally, has a...
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Outside

The Big Rock Quarry Pump Track

According to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas, Europeans first documented a large bluff on the north side of the Arkansas River just a couple of miles upstream from La Petit Rouche (The Little Rock) in April of 1722 by French explorer Jean-Baptiste Bénard de La Harpe. In his journals, he referred to it as “Le Rocher Français” (“French Rock”). By 1847, a quarry operation was underway on the southside (along the river) which lasted for close to 100 years with over 20,000,000 tons of rock being removed, mainly for railroad ballast by the Big Rock Stone & Material Company.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Forged paperwork allowed special ed students’ move into GED program at youth lockup

Staff at Arkansas’ youth lockups forged the paperwork of students with disabilities to transfer them from special education classes to the GED program, internal emails show. The newly uncovered records further explain a suspicious increase in incarcerated youths obtaining GEDs last year. A state investigation in April found that teachers at the youth lockups — […] The post Forged paperwork allowed special ed students’ move into GED program at youth lockup appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ALEXANDER, AR
5newsonline.com

NWA Runners respond to Memphis runner's murder

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In the wake of the Memphis runner’s tragic death, the Northwest Arkansas running community is speaking out. “I don’t think anyone should have to worry about where they run or who they are running with. They should just have to worry about going out and doing something good for themselves,” said Mandy Ozimek.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Arkansas governor candidates campaign in NWA and the River Valley

The November elections are about two months away, and candidates for Arkansas governor are campaigning in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this week. Republican candidate, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is continuing her "Freedom Tour" in Clarksville Thursday. She'll meet with voters and answer questions at the Piney Bay Coffee Company...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

'I couldn't take it': Stuttgart man hopes mentorship program can turn community around

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — In light of the recent violence in Arkansas County, a Stuttgart man is trying to turn things around through a mentorship program for the youth. Frankie Bledsaw told KATV the idea to start BigDawg LilDawg mentoring program came nearly six months ago. He said the concept originally came from needing to find something for his own three kids to do.
STUTTGART, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Arkansas governor plans to grant 13 pardons, one restoration of firearms rights

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson plans to grant 13 pardons and one restoration of firearms rights, the state announced Tuesday. The applicants have completed their jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and have paid all fines related to their sentences, the governor’s office said. An additional 44 clemency...
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Job Alert: Job Fairs, openings in higher ed

DATE & TIME: Friday, September 9, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Must Pass Criminal Background Check, Drug Test & DOT Physical. Excellent Benefits, Included Employer Paid Health Care. Flexible Schedule for Part-Time Drivers. $250 Vaccine Incentive Pay. Make an appointment with our recruiter to attend, 501-375-6717 x1264. EVENT:...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

