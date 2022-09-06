ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May County, NJ

southjerseyobserver.com

Jewish Family Service Card Party Raises Nearly $20,000 for The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore

The 8th Annual Jewish Family Service Card Party welcomed upward of 110 attendees who enjoyed playing Mahjong and Canasta as well as dined on a buffet lunch at Harbor Pines Golf Club on August 25th. The afternoon also provided guests with a chance to win door prizes and bid on auction items. The event raised nearly $20,000 to support The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore. (Photo courtesy of Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties)
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Rowan University welcomes largest 1st-year class in institution’s history

With fanfare and traditions, Rowan University welcomed its largest first-year class in the institution’s history this past weekend. Rowan joins other New Jersey-based schools touting the increase in enrollment. Montclair State University said it just had its largest incoming freshman class with 4,065 members in the Class of 2026, and Kean University said its fall enrollment was projected to be the highest in the school’s history with more than 2,000 students registered a week before classes were set to begin.
GLASSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Princeton to give full-rides to students whose families make $100K or less

Princeton University students whose families earn $100,000 or less will likely attend the Ivy League school for free. The university will pay for tuition, room and board for many students as part of its new financial aid program, according to an announcement Thursday. Previously, only students whose household income was $65,000 or less qualified for the full aid package.
PRINCETON, NJ
vegetablegrowersnews.com

NJ recognizes Lipman Family Farms support of local growers

NJ recognizes Lipman Family Farms support of local growers. New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas H. Fisher recently visited the Lipman Family Farms Value-Added Facility in West Deptford, and ZRH Farms, to highlight the partnership with the two companies. Lipman also supports a number of other local producers, including F&R...
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
njbmagazine.com

Career Opportunities in Energy for Atlantic City Residents

Plans are in place to give residents of Atlantic City new opportunities for careers in the energy field through a new workforce development initiative announced today by the City of Atlantic City and Atlantic City Electric. The Atlantic City Infrastructure Program would focus on under resourced community members, enabling participants to gain utility training and work ready skills to prepare them for promising careers in the energy field.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WGMD Radio

Food Bank of Del. Schedules Drive-Thru Mobile Pantries in Sept.

The Food Bank of Delaware returns to the road for three drive-through mobile food pantries this month. Food will be available Monday September 12th at Crossroad Community Church on State Forest Road between Georgetown and Bridgeville, starting at 10:00 a.m. Pre-registration online is requested. On-site registration will also be available....
GEORGETOWN, DE
camdencounty.com

Rabid Raccoon Confirmed in Gloucester Township

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – The Camden County Health Department has been notified by the New Jersey Department of Health and Human Services (NJDHHS) that a raccoon removed from a yard in Gloucester Township has tested positive for rabies. On Aug. 31, a raccoon attempted to attack an individual in...
CAMDEN, NJ
#Jewish Education#Mental Health Services#Older Adults#Charity#The Lynn Kramer Village#Nextfifty Initiative
NJ.com

N.J. firefighter convicted for role in $50M prescription drug scam

An Atlantic County firefighter was convicted Thursday for his role in a vast $50 million prescription fraud scheme that enlisted government and school employees to seek unnecessary speciality medications for ailments including pain, scarring, fungal and libido problems, authorities said. Thomas Sher, 50, of Northfield, was found guilty in Camden...
NORTHFIELD, NJ
PhillyBite

7th Annual New Jersey Taco Festival

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a fun way to spend your Saturday afternoon, the 7th annual New Jersey Taco Festival is for you. The festival, held at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, will feature live music, taco contests, mariachi bands, and live wrestling shows. Tickets to this New Jersey event cost $10 and $15 at the door. Sat, Sep 10, 10 AM – 8 PM.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phlcouncil.com

STATEMENT FROM COUNCIL PRESIDENT DARRELL L. CLARKE ON THE RESIGNATIONS OF COUNCILMEMBERS MARIA QUIÑONES SÁNCHEZ AND GREEN

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Council President Darrell L. Clarke (5th District) today released the following statement regarding the resignations of Councilmember Maria Quiñones Sánchez (7th District) and Councilmember Derek Green (At Large):. “Councilmembers Quiñones Sánchez and Green have communicated to me their resignations from City Council, effective today.”...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thesunpapers.com

County gives updates on Bridge Rehabilitation project

Director Frank J. DiMarco, Deputy Director Heather Simmons, Commissioner Denice DiCarlo, and County Clerk James N. Hogan are eager to share an update on the Gloucester County Bridge Rehabilitation Project. “This project will repair a total of eight bridges across the county,” said Director Frank J. DiMarco. “All work being...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Hammonton Gazette

Hammonton Lake is well-maintained and will remain so

The Hammonton Lake Water Quality Committee is the town committee established by ordinance to investigate, monitor, and try to improve the quality of the water in Hammonton Lake. The impetus to create the committee was the finding that the town could not sufficiently meet the Atlantic County Department of Health standards for swimming in the lake.
HAMMONTON, NJ

