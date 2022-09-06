Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
The ‘Better Call Saul’ Blu-Ray collection’s price is pure chicanery
If you’re a Better Call Saul fan, you’ll have to put up with what some can only describe as pure chicanery in order to secure your copy of the beloved TV show’s complete Blu-ray box set. You might need to have a lawyer on speed dial once...
wegotthiscovered.com
An all-but-forgotten Adam Sandler comedy unleashes its fury on streaming charts
The late 1990s and early 2000s were an absolute golden age for comedian Adam Sandler. The Saturday Night Live star seemed to be everywhere, the star of a new blockbuster comedy every few months. Now, close to twenty years on, one has shot itself back up the charts and is...
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: Mila Kunis is the ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ in trailer for new Netflix thriller
One thing Netflix is reliably good at is delivering engrossing, gripping thrillers, and it looks like the streamer is about to offer up another movie that’ll leave you on the edge of your seat next month. Mila Kunis stars in the ironically titled Luckiest Girl Alive, about a woman who seemingly has the perfect life, until a traumatic event from her past comes back to haunt her. Check out the tense first trailer for the film above.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans rejoice as ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve just finally introduced Mephisto into the MCU
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four. It’s been perhaps the defining joke of Phase Four for the Marvel fandom: when is Mephisto going to get here? Ever since folks were absolutely convinced the Marvel universe’s version of Satan was going to debut in WandaVision, every new Disney Plus series has been the subject of (mostly) tongue-in-cheek theorizing about where the demon could show up. And yet, though we can hardly believe it, it looks like Mephisto’s time to shine has really arrived, thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four.
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
When will ‘The Crown’ season 5 release on Netflix?
It’s been a long time since Netflix last offered up a new season of The Crown, but the wait is almost over for the many devotees of the hit royal drama that are out there. As one of the most widely acclaimed original series to come from the streaming giant, The Crown has enjoyed both critical plaudits and major viewing figures across its four seasons to date, so the odds are high that season five will be another big win for the platform once it finally arrives.
wegotthiscovered.com
A conspiracy thriller that was right to be paranoid nukes the Netflix rankings
Jack Ryan has been a regular fixture of our screens for over 30 years, and even though five actors have played the Tom Clancy creation in live-action so far, the debate over who did it best typically boils down to a straight shootout between Alec Baldwin and Harrison Ford. That means Ben Affleck, Chris Pine, and John Krasinski are battling for second, but the former might have the edge at the moment based on how The Sum of All Fears is performing on Netflix.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel sleuths may have figured out who the real ‘She-Hulk’ villain is
We’re now four episodes into She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s nine-episode first season, and the show is yet to reveal its big bad. The closing moments of the fourth episode indicate that episode 5 will see Jen Walters squaring off with Titania over the rights to the name “She-Hulk”, but right now it doesn’t appear that Jameela Jamil’s character will be the main threat.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’ episode 3 recap: Mysteries pile up as Númenor is revealed
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power episode 3, ‘Adar’. For decades, The Lord of the Rings fans have been clamoring to see the story of Númenor depicted in live-action. Now, with The Rings of Power finally beginning its run a week ago, we get the opportunity to bear witness to the Land of the Star in all its glory.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Movie lovers are absolutely roasting Harry Styles’ acting after latest ‘My Policeman’ trailer
From mind-blowing accusations of spitting on Don’t Worry Darling co-star and meme magnet Chris Pine to eagle-eyed film buffs criticizing his apparent juggling of accents in Olivia Wilde’s newest thriller, it appears that singer-turned-actor-turned-likely-back-to-singer Harry Styles just cannot catch a break. The latest bout of roasting against Styles...
wegotthiscovered.com
Hugh Jackman’s new film might be his greatest yet after receiving 10-minute standing ovation
The world may know Hugh Jackman as X-Men‘s Wolverine, but don’t forget that he’s a talented actor and a triple threat. In saying that, this well-loved received a 10-minute standing ovation at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in his role in the new film, The Son, directed by Florian Zeller.
wegotthiscovered.com
Rian Johnson says ‘Knives Out 2’ is a ‘roller coaster and not a crossword puzzle’
The hype for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is beginning to pile up, with a brand new and delightfully crafted trailer having graced us earlier today, granting a peek at Rian Johnson’s colorful cast for Benoit Blanc’s next job, to say nothing of the teaser’s electrifying gravitas.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ producers are probably green behind the gills after fans spot an embarrassing blunder
The business of making art is always an adventure and never perfect. Music, movies, and television can be prone to goofs and gaffes, and, now, House of the Dragon has joined Game of Thrones by having a piece of the real world shatter its fantasy one. Fans who watch the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
An absolutely bonkers new horror film has just debuted with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
It’s not quite officially spooky season yet, but if you’re already itching for some great new horror content, then this is your lucky day, as an acclaimed — and totally nuts — entry in the genre just hit theaters this Friday. Barbarian might not have been a movie that has been on many people’s radars before now, but anyone looking for a uniquely scary rollercoaster ride will want to catch this one as soon as possible, to avoid spoilers.
wegotthiscovered.com
Tom Hanks weighs in on whether he’d ever join the MCU
It could happen. Maybe? Tom Hanks is arguably one of the last true straight-up, no bones about it, classic as a green glass bottle of coca-cola movie stars on the planet. One who could spend the rest of his career making nothing but critically lauded Cinema with a capital “C” Oscar bait. So would he, could he, lend those titanic, everyman-portraying, Academy Award-winning skills to one of the biggest film franchises in history?
wegotthiscovered.com
A forgotten Tom Cruise masterpiece has found its way back onto the Netflix charts
It feels like Tom Cruise is no longer just a Hollywood actor, but rather the Hollywood actor. The leading man for countless films since he first stepped into the picture, it’s easy to forget just how many he’s been in. Recently, Netflix viewers have decided to jump back...
wegotthiscovered.com
Disney’s live-action ‘Pinocchio’ gets a Rotten Tomatoes score to make a real boy cry
Disney Plus Day has delivered a ton of new content to the Mouse House’s streaming platform, from the streaming debut of Thor: Love and Thunder to Brie Larson’s new docuseries Growing Up. The supposed jewel in the crown of today’s celebratory offerings, though, is Pinocchio, the “live-action” remake of the studio’s beloved 1940 animated classic. Unfortunately, the movie’s opening Rotten Tomatoes score is now here, and if you said it doesn’t put you off at least a little, your nose would be growing.
wegotthiscovered.com
An absolute renegade wants you to skip last 20 minutes of a movie that’s famous for its ending
Some endings have you staring at the end credits in a daze. The shock twist finale is difficult to pull off successfully, as pulling the rug out from the audience right at the end of the movie risks leaving them with more questions than answers. Fight Club, Cabin in the Woods, and Sorry to Bother You are all fine examples of movies doing this well, but one of the finest examples in horror has to be Frank Darabont’s 2007 adaptation of Stephen King’s The Mist.
wegotthiscovered.com
Early reactions to ‘Barbarian’ praise it as the most twisted horror film of the year
Barbarian is about to stomp into cinemas and it looks like good news for horror fans as early reactions pour in on social media. Actor-director Zach Cregger’s first foray into horror is shaping up to be a solid entry to the genre. First shown at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2022, it’s out at the end of the week and these reactions should give plenty of hope to those searching for spooky season entertainment.
wegotthiscovered.com
Kim Kardashian is jumping aboard the true crime fad with her own podcast
It seems like you can’t throw a discarded murder weapon without hitting a new true crime podcast, book, or series these days, so it should come as little surprise that burgeoning legal expert Kim Kardashian has partnered with Spotify for her very own true crime podcast. In a new...
Comments / 0