Watch: Kane Brown Makes History as the First Male Country Artist to Perform at the VMAs
Kane Brown made history at the 2022 VMAs by becoming the first male country artist to perform on the award show. During the Sunday night broadcast (August 28), Brown performed his latest single, “Grand”—a fast-paced number that is his most pop-infused yet. “People told him he wasn’t...
Aerosmith Performs First Post-Pandemic Concert: Set List, Videos
Aerosmith performed their first post-pandemic concert last night (Sept. 4) in Bangor, Maine. "This is our first fuckin' gig in two and a half years," guitarist Joe Perry said at one point. "All we've been doing is lying on our backs and watching Netflix." The band's last live performance took place on February 15, 2020 in Las Vegas as part of the band's Deuces Are Wild residency, about a month before the pandemic effectively shuttered live touring.
Who is VMAs performer Kane Brown, the first male country singer to take the award show's stage?
Kane Brown is making music history this weekend as the first male country music artist to perform on the MTV VMAs stage. As if that was not enough, he is also making history as the first performer to incorporate a mixed reality element from the Toyota stage into his performance, promising audiences something completely new and different.
Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s new song ‘Nothing Feels Right’ with Zakk Wylde
Ahead of new album ‘Patient Number 9’ arriving this Friday (September 9), Ozzy Osbourne has shared one more preview of the record: a cut called ‘Nothing Feels Right’ that features Zakk Wylde on guitar. Wylde has regularly toured with Ozzy and played guitar for several of...
Willie Nelson Chokes Back Tears During Jamey Johnson and Alison Krauss’ “Seven Spanish Angels” Tribute In 2015
Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson… two of the best voices country music has ever seen. During the 2015 Gershwin Prize Tribute Concert in Washington, D.C. (where the great Willie Nelson received the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song), Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson took the stage to perform a duet of the 1984 classic “Seven Spanish Angels.”
Nickelback announce new album ‘Get Rollin’’ and share single ‘San Quentin’
Nickelback have announced their new album, ‘Get Rollin’’ – you can listen to their latest single ‘San Quentin’ below. The four-piece confirmed back in August 2021 that they were working on a new record, which will be their first LP since 2017’s ‘Feed The Machine’.
Watch Taylor Hawkins' son Shane steal the show by smashing My Hero at emotional tribute gig for his dad
Shane's performance was so good that some fans are even calling for him to officially become Foo Fighters' new drummer
Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab
Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
Every Bob Seger Album ranked from worst to best
One of the great American heartland rock'n'rollers, Detroit's favourite son Bob Seger mixed high octane rockers with the most magical of ballads for 50 years
Rosalía Is a Free Beach Baby in the Video for ‘Despechá’
Click here to read the full article. Rosalía brings mambo, merengue, and her carefree energy to the beaches of Spain in the video for her recent single, “Despechá.” On Wednesday, the Spanish singer released the sunnyside visuals for her track, which she says was inspired by the music of the Dominican Republic. “Baby, no me llames/Que yo estoy ocupá’ olvidando tus males,” she coos on the mambo-backed track. “Ya decidí que esta noche se sale/Con todas mis Motomamis/Con todas mis yales.” (“Baby, don’t call me up/’Cause I’m busy forgetting all your wrongs/I’ve already decided I’m going out tonight/With all my Motomamis/With...
Watch Hank Williams Jr. Belt Out His Father’s Country Classic, “Your Cheatin’ Heart”
“Your Cheatin’ Heart” is one of those songs that defines classic country music. Steel guitar, heartbreak, heavy twang, and vocal slides as the lyrics are belted out. Hank Williams wrote the song in 1952. He got the inspiration for the lyrics while describing his ex-wife as a ‘cheating heart’ to his current fiancée, on a car ride from Nashville, Tennessee, to Shreveport, Louisiana.
John Lennon Said Ringo ‘Seriously’ Left the Beatles (And Came Back)
The Beatles had some complications leading up to their rooftop concert. Here's what John Lennon said about another member of The Beatles who quit the band.
Watch Ozzy Osbourne Perform Live at Rams vs. Bills NFL Game
Making a special live appearance, Ozzy Osbourne performed at halftime of the first game of the NFL season featuring the Buffalo Bills vs. the defending Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams. It was a special moment for a number of reasons, only one of them being the fact that...
‘The Monkees’: Davy Jones Quietly Sang This Beatles ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Song Twice During the Series Final Episode
Davy Jones paid homage to The Beatles during the final episode of "The Monkees" by singing a tune from "Magical Mystery Tour."
Stevie Nicks’ Love Life: 2 Fleetwood Mac Bandmates and Other Famous Men She Dated
Here are all the famous men Stevie Nicks has dated, including two of her Fleetwood Mac bandmates.
Stevie Nicks Covered 1 Elvis Presley Song for the Movie ‘Elvis’
Stevie Nicks covered one of Elvis Presley's songs that was originally from a 1960s movie for the soundtrack of Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis.'
Bam Margera spotted at a bar after fleeing rehab again
In another sad turn of events for former Jackass star Bam Margera, it seems he’s once again relapsed after he was spotted leaving rehab once again to hit up a local bar. According to a video obtained by TMZ, Bam was leaving a bar in Florida with a mystery woman at 57 Tavern in Sarasota until about 1 am Monday, with the publication revealing that it looked “like he needed help walking out the front door.”
Watch The Strokes play ‘Modern Age’ during intimate New York City Fashion Week gig
The Strokes played an intimate gig at The Glasshouse in Chelsea last night (September 8), as part of a New York Fashion Week kick-off event for designer Heron Preston and Bose. Watch moments from the show and view the setlist below. Following a DJ set by Preston, the Manhattan band...
Metallica’s Robert Trujillo shares the advice Ozzy Osbourne gave him
Metallica’s Robert Trujillo has reflected on advice Ozzy Osbourne gave him, saying the rocker encouraged him to always “play louder”. In an interview with Revolver, Trujillo fondly remembered his time playing for Ozzy Osbourne before he joined Suicidal Tendancies and spoke about the encouragement Ozzy gave him.
Blood Orange shares new single ‘Jesus Freak Lighter’, announces upcoming ‘Four Songs’ EP
Blood Orange has announced a new EP titled ‘Four Songs’ that is set to arrive later this month. Upon its release on September 16, ‘Four Songs’ will mark Blood Orange’s — real name Dev Hynes — first project with his new label, RCA Records. Contributors on the forthcoming EP include Eva Tolkin, Erika de Casier and Brooklyn singer-songwriter Ian Isiah.
