Theater & Dance

Ultimate Classic Rock

Aerosmith Performs First Post-Pandemic Concert: Set List, Videos

Aerosmith performed their first post-pandemic concert last night (Sept. 4) in Bangor, Maine. "This is our first fuckin' gig in two and a half years," guitarist Joe Perry said at one point. "All we've been doing is lying on our backs and watching Netflix." The band's last live performance took place on February 15, 2020 in Las Vegas as part of the band's Deuces Are Wild residency, about a month before the pandemic effectively shuttered live touring.
BANGOR, ME
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson Chokes Back Tears During Jamey Johnson and Alison Krauss’ “Seven Spanish Angels” Tribute In 2015

Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson… two of the best voices country music has ever seen. During the 2015 Gershwin Prize Tribute Concert in Washington, D.C. (where the great Willie Nelson received the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song), Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson took the stage to perform a duet of the 1984 classic “Seven Spanish Angels.”
WASHINGTON, DC
American Songwriter

Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab

Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
Rolling Stone

Rosalía Is a Free Beach Baby in the Video for ‘Despechá’

Click here to read the full article. Rosalía brings mambo, merengue, and her carefree energy to the beaches of Spain in the video for her recent single, “Despechá.” On Wednesday, the Spanish singer released the sunnyside visuals for her track, which she says was inspired by the music of the Dominican Republic. “Baby, no me llames/Que yo estoy ocupá’ olvidando tus males,” she coos on the mambo-backed track. “Ya decidí que esta noche se sale/Con todas mis Motomamis/Con todas mis yales.” (“Baby, don’t call me up/’Cause I’m busy forgetting all your wrongs/I’ve already decided I’m going out tonight/With all my Motomamis/With...
Whiskey Riff

Watch Hank Williams Jr. Belt Out His Father’s Country Classic, “Your Cheatin’ Heart”

“Your Cheatin’ Heart” is one of those songs that defines classic country music. Steel guitar, heartbreak, heavy twang, and vocal slides as the lyrics are belted out. Hank Williams wrote the song in 1952. He got the inspiration for the lyrics while describing his ex-wife as a ‘cheating heart’ to his current fiancée, on a car ride from Nashville, Tennessee, to Shreveport, Louisiana.
Q 105.7

Watch Ozzy Osbourne Perform Live at Rams vs. Bills NFL Game

Making a special live appearance, Ozzy Osbourne performed at halftime of the first game of the NFL season featuring the Buffalo Bills vs. the defending Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams. It was a special moment for a number of reasons, only one of them being the fact that...
thebrag.com

Bam Margera spotted at a bar after fleeing rehab again

In another sad turn of events for former Jackass star Bam Margera, it seems he’s once again relapsed after he was spotted leaving rehab once again to hit up a local bar. According to a video obtained by TMZ, Bam was leaving a bar in Florida with a mystery woman at 57 Tavern in Sarasota until about 1 am Monday, with the publication revealing that it looked “like he needed help walking out the front door.”
SARASOTA, FL
thebrag.com

Metallica’s Robert Trujillo shares the advice Ozzy Osbourne gave him

Metallica’s Robert Trujillo has reflected on advice Ozzy Osbourne gave him, saying the rocker encouraged him to always “play louder”. In an interview with Revolver, Trujillo fondly remembered his time playing for Ozzy Osbourne before he joined Suicidal Tendancies and spoke about the encouragement Ozzy gave him.
