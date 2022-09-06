ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 dead, 5 rescued after hikers run out of water in extreme Arizona heat

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — A hiker died and several others were rescued in the Cave Creek area of Phoenix as temperatures swelled near 110 degrees Monday afternoon, according to the Scottsdale Fire Department.

Deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office responded at around 1:30 p.m. to a call for possible heat exhaustion at the Spur Cross Trailhead, KTVK reported.

According to the TV station, one man in his 20s, who has not been identified publicly, was unresponsive on the scene and died a short while later at an area hospital. The five other hikers, all of whom were flown to safety, are expected to recover fully.

Fire officials attributed the man’s death to heat stroke, KSAZ-TV reported.

According to the TV station, the hikers ran out of water about halfway through their outing.

KTVK meteorologists said temperatures were near 110 degrees when the group was hiking.

“With extreme heat days, people have to start super early in the morning,” Scottsdale Fire Capt. Dave Folio told KSAZ, adding, “You have to have a lot of water and hydrate the night before.”

A good rule of thumb, Folio said, is to turn around and head back to the trailhead once you’re halfway finished with the water brought along on a hike.

IN THIS ARTICLE
