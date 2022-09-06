ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins

This weekend East shores may see a bump due to Hurricane Kay. An area of showers could dampen Labor Day for parts of the state. An area of showers will move from east to west over the islands for the holiday. More stable trade wind conditions moving in. Updated: Sep....
Hawaii crowdfunding platform focuses on promoting community service

The rise and fall of Hawaii home prices in August 2022. The prices rose astronomically and sold quickly for Hawaii homes and condos. That trend may be changing in some neighborhoods. Following death of Queen Elizabeth II, Hawaii remembers special ties to Britain’s royal family. Updated: 10 hours ago.
Abrupt closure of air ambulance company leaves many in shock

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The parent company of LifeSave KuPono shut down the air ambulance service Wednesday, leaving just one air ambulance company serving the islands. “I now there’s a lot of people that are hurting today,” said certified flight registered nurse Noel Kuehner. “It was a very abrupt...
The rise and fall of Hawaii home prices in August 2022

With World Surf League Finals underway, Carissa Moore is hoping to snap a 6th trophy. Following death of Queen Elizabeth II, Hawaii remembers special ties to Britain’s royal family. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. At the age of 96 years old, Queen Elizabeth II has died. She was Britain’s...
Fishermen plea for help after summer swell ruins West Maui boat ramp

Witnesses said the dispute began over someone’s “stink eye.”. Amid dry season, state offers new grant program for communities with high wildfire risks. The grants are intended to help at-risk communities become better prepared and more resilient to wildfire risks. Honolulu police officers rarely disciplined for violating policy...
Business News: Hawaii Longevity

Civil Beat's Chad Blair explains why Hawaii's homeless seemed to be less impacted by covid than the general population. What's Trending: Scientists discover what they thought was a megalodon; Denver man builds benches. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. "Does the Meg exist?" Scientists thought they discovered the giant prehistoric shark....
Nami Walks Hawaii hosts 5k to end stigma around mental illness

Say "aloha" to the flowing locks of Jason Momoa. Why he decided to shave it all off. And a Kalihi man is baffled by the menu at Chik-fil-A. Business News: Where are the international visitors?. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Howard explains that covid isn't the only thing keeping international...
Flags to fly at half-staff to honor life of Queen Elizabeth II

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige has ordered the U.S. and Hawaii state flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the life of Queen Elizabeth II. Flags will fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of interment as a mark of respect for the queen. “The state of...
Governor outlines schedule to distribute up to $300 in Hawaii tax refunds

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii taxpayers will soon be receiving their tax refunds. Gov. David Ige on Tuesday said so far, approximately $294 million was being released to taxpayers. The state Department of Taxation on Friday released $100,000 direct deposit refunds to taxpayers as part of the first phase, he said.
Wednesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
Former CEO of Hawaii company pleads guilty to fraud, money laundering

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former CEO of a Hawaii company has pleaded guilty to eight federal counts, including fraud and money laundering. Martin Kao is the former CEO of Martin Defense Group, which was formerly known as Navatek. His plea agreement comes two years after the FBI raided the downtown...
