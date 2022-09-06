Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins
This weekend East shores may see a bump due to Hurricane Kay. An area of showers could dampen Labor Day for parts of the state. An area of showers will move from east to west over the islands for the holiday. More stable trade wind conditions moving in. Updated: Sep....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii crowdfunding platform focuses on promoting community service
The rise and fall of Hawaii home prices in August 2022. The prices rose astronomically and sold quickly for Hawaii homes and condos. That trend may be changing in some neighborhoods. Following death of Queen Elizabeth II, Hawaii remembers special ties to Britain’s royal family. Updated: 10 hours ago.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Abrupt closure of air ambulance company leaves many in shock
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The parent company of LifeSave KuPono shut down the air ambulance service Wednesday, leaving just one air ambulance company serving the islands. “I now there’s a lot of people that are hurting today,” said certified flight registered nurse Noel Kuehner. “It was a very abrupt...
hawaiinewsnow.com
The rise and fall of Hawaii home prices in August 2022
With World Surf League Finals underway, Carissa Moore is hoping to snap a 6th trophy. Following death of Queen Elizabeth II, Hawaii remembers special ties to Britain’s royal family. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. At the age of 96 years old, Queen Elizabeth II has died. She was Britain’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fishermen plea for help after summer swell ruins West Maui boat ramp
Witnesses said the dispute began over someone’s “stink eye.”. Amid dry season, state offers new grant program for communities with high wildfire risks. The grants are intended to help at-risk communities become better prepared and more resilient to wildfire risks. Honolulu police officers rarely disciplined for violating policy...
ARTS・
hawaiinewsnow.com
Get ready Hawaii: Next wave of Hawaii’s songwriters, recording artists and engineers underway
The Safe and Sound Waikiki program will target many of the repeat offenders who are making the visitor destination unsafe. Gov. Ige announces schedule to distribute up to $300 in tax refunds. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Under the plan, a family of four could get $1,200 in tax refunds.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Hawaii remembers special ties to UK’s royal family
Maui Mayor Mike Victorino has signed a bill that will allow homeless people to sleep in their cars in a county parking lot overnight. Fallen tree caused by semi-truck crash in Ala Moana. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. All westbound lanes of Kapiolani Boulevard are closed from Mahukona Street. Northbound...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Award-winning Maui music program aims to churn out next wave of Hawaiian artists
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Institute of Hawaiian Music program at UH Maui College is helping to produce the state’s next wave of Hawaii’s songwriters, recording artists and engineers. “We have a number of them working who are working in the industry. Probably the most notable is a group...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business News: Hawaii Longevity
Civil Beat's Chad Blair explains why Hawaii's homeless seemed to be less impacted by covid than the general population. What's Trending: Scientists discover what they thought was a megalodon; Denver man builds benches. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. "Does the Meg exist?" Scientists thought they discovered the giant prehistoric shark....
hawaiinewsnow.com
WATCH: New video shows former Hawaii Proud Boy playing active role in Jan. 6 riot
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New video of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot shows former Hawaii Proud Boy Nick Ochs throwing an object at police and videotaping his friend Nicholas DeCarlo defacing a door. Another video shows DeCarlo throwing a smoke grenade at the officers, forgetting to take the pin out. “(Expletive)...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HIDTA Warning: Fentanyl-laced pills sold in Hawaii look identical to those from pharmacy
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal narcotics agents say drugs laced with fentanyl are flooding the state. Not only is it showing up in meth and heroin. It’s also being found in pills that look identical to the ones at the pharmacy. Meanwhile, fentanyl is having a devastating fallout in the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Nami Walks Hawaii hosts 5k to end stigma around mental illness
Say "aloha" to the flowing locks of Jason Momoa. Why he decided to shave it all off. And a Kalihi man is baffled by the menu at Chik-fil-A. Business News: Where are the international visitors?. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Howard explains that covid isn't the only thing keeping international...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii woman saves her passion for art by being the first to take new medication
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Janelle Fiesta lives up to her name by celebrating every moment she spends drawing. “I want to put smiles on the faces of other people,” Fiesta said. Her graphic design business, Cute Loot Arts, is her passion. And it’s something she won’t give up, until she...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Flags to fly at half-staff to honor life of Queen Elizabeth II
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige has ordered the U.S. and Hawaii state flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the life of Queen Elizabeth II. Flags will fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of interment as a mark of respect for the queen. “The state of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Governor outlines schedule to distribute up to $300 in Hawaii tax refunds
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii taxpayers will soon be receiving their tax refunds. Gov. David Ige on Tuesday said so far, approximately $294 million was being released to taxpayers. The state Department of Taxation on Friday released $100,000 direct deposit refunds to taxpayers as part of the first phase, he said.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui police arrest teen accused of bringing pellet gun, drugs onto school bus
Sources said a man was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. The parent company of LifeSave KuPono shut down the air ambulance service Wednesday, leaving just one air ambulance company serving the islands. ‘Bows football heads to the Big House, set to meet No. 4 Michigan this weekend. Updated:...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Wednesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Proud Boys founder agrees to plea deal for involvement in Jan. 6 riots
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Proud Boys founder Nick Ochs has agreed to a plea deal for his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Court documents say Ochs will plead guilty to obstructing an official proceeding. The agreement drops other charges. Ochs also agreed that the potential sentence could be...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Think twice before running a red: HDOT nears rollout of red light cameras
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drivers on Oahu might want to think twice before running a red light. Soon, they could be fined without ever being stopped by police. The HDOT is preparing to rollout red light cameras at 10 busy intersections as a part of a 2-year pilot program aimed at reducing recklessness on the roads.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Former CEO of Hawaii company pleads guilty to fraud, money laundering
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former CEO of a Hawaii company has pleaded guilty to eight federal counts, including fraud and money laundering. Martin Kao is the former CEO of Martin Defense Group, which was formerly known as Navatek. His plea agreement comes two years after the FBI raided the downtown...
Comments / 0