Report: Chelsea Owners Didn't Believe Thomas Tuchel Wanted To Work With Them
Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital took over the club from Roman Abravmovich at the beginning of the year and already ruling with an iron fist.
FOX Sports
Benfica defeats Maccabi 2-0 in its Champions League opener
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Benfica defeated Maccabi Haifa 2-0 in the group stage of the Champions League on Tuesday, getting off to a strong start in its quest to repeat its good run from a season ago. Rafa Silva scored in the 49th minute and Alejandro Grimaldo in the...
SB Nation
Chelsea to hold talks with Graham Potter as new head coach — reports
Chelsea have been given permission to talk to Graham Potter, currently the head coach of Brighton & Hove Albion, about becoming our new head coach. Potter’s contract has a variable release clause built into it, which would reportedly cost us £16m to meet. That’s about as much as we gave Tuchel for his severance.
SB Nation
Ex-Red Adam Lallana Named Interim Player-Manager at Brighton
While most Liverpool fans would sooner see the entire squad replaced than Jürgen Klopp shown the door were it ever to come to that, there are few other managers in football who can even come close to the German’s job security or expect that level of backing. And...
Revealed: What Todd Boehly Said to Thomas Tuchel When He Sacked Him
Todd Boehly said this to Thomas Tuchel when he sacked him as Chelsea manager.
BBC
Atletico Madrid 2-1 Porto: Late drama with three goals in stoppage time
Atletico Madrid scored a 101st-minute winner to defeat Porto in a Champions League thriller with all three goals scored in stoppage time. After Porto's Mehdi Taremi was sent off in the closing stages of normal time, Mario Hermoso thought he had won it for Atletico in the 91st minute. But...
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: Arthur Won’t Start Against Napoli
So, a quick roundup of Liverpool FC’s injury situation: Diogo Jota made his return over the weekend, and Thiago returned to training on Monday. Jordan Henderson’s hamstring injury was confirmed to rule him out for at least three weeks. So the midfielders that have travelled to Naples for...
SB Nation
Napoli 4, Liverpool 1 - Match Recap: Reds Forget How To Play Football
Napoli: Zielinski 5’ (pen) 47’, Anguissa 31’, Simeone 44’. The Reds are hardly bouncing into this tie after a sub-par start to the season. And starting off the Champions League Group Stage at a stadium where the Reds have only managed a solitary point and zero goals in three tries isn’t the most obvious way to snap us out of our slump.
BBC
Serge Aurier: Nottingham Forest make 22nd summer signing by bringing in ex-Tottenham defender
Nottingham Forest have made their 22nd signing of the summer by bringing in right-back Serge Aurier, subject to visa approval. The Ivory Coast captain can join the City Ground club after the closure of the transfer window as his contract with Villarreal had expired. Aurier spent four years at Tottenham...
SB Nation
Three things we learned from Tottenham 2-0 Marseille
Tottenham got their Champions League campaign off to the best of starts today with a 2-0 win over Marseille at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It wasn’t the prettiest of performances (I feel like I’ve said that a lot already this season) but it was a somewhat illuminating one in terms of how Antonio Conte wants his team to play. The Champions League is the biggest of stages, and you can learn a lot about how a team like Spurs approaches matches like these, especially when at home when the crowd expects them to dominate.
SB Nation
Dinamo Zagreb vs. Chelsea, Champions League: Live blog; highlights
Welcome back to the Champions League! Last year’s campaign ended dramatically, disappointingly against the eventual champions. Can we do better this season?. It all starts here, with the first group game. Your guess is as good as ours for what this lineup might actually look like. Back-three? Back-four? Three-man...
SB Nation
Chelsea to appoint former City Football Group executive Damian Willoughby as new commercial director — report
Along with all the signings on the footballing side of the business, Chelsea’s revamp of the operations behind the scenes is set to continue as well, with the club reportedly set to appoint former City Football Group executive Damian Willoughby as our new commercial director. He’s the second former CFG executive to join the Blues following the appointment of Tom Glick as our new CEO President of Business.
SB Nation
The Return of Marcus Rashford
At the beginning of August, the stage was set for Marcus Rashford to redeem his underwhelming performances from last season. Manchester United appointed a new manager with fresh ideas and backed him in the transfer market, bringing in hungry talent totaling £229.6m in transfer fees - their highest expenditure ever during a market window. These signings reinvigorated United’s first team lineup by adding more quality to the roster, while also providing much-needed competition for places. The system Erik Ten Hag is implementing emphasizes high-energy play and structural stability, moving the line of engagement closer to the goal, which benefits the attacking forwards like Rashford.
Breaking: Chelsea Want to Speak to Mauricio Pochettino & Zinedine Zidane After Sacking Thomas Tuchel
Todd Boehly looks set to approach Mauricio Pochettino & Zinedine Zidane about becoming Chelsea's new manager.
SB Nation
Klopp: “We Were Never Compact”
Liverpool FC travelled to Naples, and got a beatdown. There’s really no other way to put it, as a perfect storm of factors such as a team in transition, accumulated fatigue, injuries and an alarming amount of out-of-form players coalesced for one of the more dismal performances the team has put in since Jürgen Klopp took charge of the team.
FOX Sports
Dinamo stuns big-spending Chelsea 1-0 in Champions League
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Mislav Oršić must wish he could play English teams every week. The Croatia forward ran from the halfway line and produced a deft finish in the 13th minute to lead Dinamo Zagreb to a surprising 1-0 win over Chelsea in their opening Group E match in the Champions League on Tuesday.
BBC
'It started with happiness' - Ten Hag details Rashford improvement
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says he sees "a happy Marcus Rashford" with the England forward back among the goals this season. Rashford has scored three times already, including two in Sunday's win over Arsenal, and Ten Hag believes work on the training group is paying off. "It's difficult...
SB Nation
Liverpool FC Women Re-Acquire Charlotte Wardlaw On Loan
Transfer deadline day for the women’s leagues saw one more acquisition for Liverpool FC Women. Charlotte Wardlaw, who had made 23 appearances last season under Matt Beard, has re-joined the Reds from Chelsea for another season long loan. The 19 year old right-back was released at the end of her loan spell last season back to Chelsea, but apparently loved Liverpool so much she wanted to come back.
SB Nation
Alfie Devine signs contract extension with Tottenham through 2027
Fantastic news this morning! According to Tottenham Hotspur’s social media channels, Spurs’ 18 year old academy graduate and reserve player Alfie Devine has signed a new contract at the club that will keep him at Spurs through 2027!. This is utterly outstanding news. Along with Troy Parrott and...
SB Nation
Alisson Becker Talks Napoli and Champions League Challenges
Liverpool have had a difficult start to their 2022-23 Premier League season, with just nine points to show for their first six games as they sit seventh in the table, six points back of current leaders Arsenal and five off presumptive favourites Manchester City. It’s not the start anyone would...
